WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $214.03 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $105.53 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.Excluding items, Palantir Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334.41 million or $0.13 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 39.3% to $883.86 million from $634.34 million last year.Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $214.03 Mln. vs. $105.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $883.86 Mln vs. $634.34 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $934 - $938 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3.890 - $3.902 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX