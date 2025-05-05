WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corporation (O), Monday reported first-quarter net income available to common stockholders was $249.8 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $129.7 million or $0.16 per share last year.Funds from Operations for the quarter were $937.7 million or $1.05 per share, compared to $785.7 million or $0.94 per share last year.Adjusted Funds from Operations were $949.7 million or $1.06 per share, compared to $862.9 million or $1.03 per share last year.Total revenues for the quarter were $1.380 billion from $1.260 billion last year.Looking ahead, the company anticipates earnings of $1.40 - $1.46 per share and AFFO of $4.22 - $4.28 per share for the fiscal year 2025. Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.52 - $1.58 per share, and AFFO of $4.22 - $4.28 per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX