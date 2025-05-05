WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Monday, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) revised its outlook for the full year 2025.The company raised its revenue guidance to between $3.890 billion to $3.902 billion and U.S. commercial revenue guidance to in excess of $1.178 billion, representing a growth rate of at least 68%.The company also raised its adjusted income from operations guidance to between $1.711 billion to $1.723 billion.For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue of between $934 million to $938 million and adjusted income from operations of between $401 million to $405 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX