CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release March figures for building permits, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Approvals are expected to slip 1.7 percent on month and rise 9.1 percent on year after easing 0.3 percent on month and climbing 9.1 percent on year in February.Thailand will provide April data for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 0.84 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.86 percent.China will see April results for the services PMI from Caixin; in March, the index score was 51.9.Finally, the markets in South Korea (Buddha's birthday) and Japan (Greenery Day) are closed on Tuesday.