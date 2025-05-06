Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) reports that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today were approved. A total of 335,327,771 common shares being 43.53% of Baytex's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Results of the vote are set out below:



Votes For Name of Nominee # % Mark R. Bly 290,419,227 96.21 Tiffany Thom Cepak 293,203,146 97.13 Trudy M. Curran 292,848,385 97.01 Eric T. Greager 293,048,282 97.08 Don G. Hrap 292,549,106 96.92 Angela S. Lekatsas 293,075,172 97.09 Jennifer A. Maki 293,497,599 97.23 David L. Pearce 293,925,185 97.37 Steve D.L. Reynish 293,023,384 97.08 Jeffrey E. Wojahn 292,980,093 97.06

KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex's auditor until the next annual meeting of its shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows:

Votes For # % 317,436,186 94.67

A special resolution to approve the unallocated awards under Baytex's share award incentive plan was approved. The result of the vote is as follows:

Votes For # % 285,581,155 94.61

A non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex's approach to executive compensation was approved. The result of the vote is as follows:

Votes For # % 285,022,944 94.42

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Houston, Texas. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

