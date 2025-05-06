Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE)*, an indirect subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty), announced that it has guaranteed principal and interest payments on €75 million of notes issued by XpFibre Groupe on 30th April 2025, in order to refinance existing debt.

This financing represents AGE's first transaction in the European fibre sector. The 13-year, senior secured fixed-rate notes guaranteed by AGE were funded by a single U.S. investor.

Raphaël de Tapol, Directeur Général of AGE, commented:

"We are very pleased to have closed this transaction for XpFibre Groupe, the largest independent Fibre-to-the-Home operator in France. This transaction shows the value of our financial guarantee for borrowers looking to issue long-term debt more cost-effectively. This is our first primary financial guarantee in the French infrastructure space since we opened our Paris office in 2019 and represents a key milestone in our strategy to strengthen our presence in continental Europe."

Yannick Kouam, Director, Infrastructure Finance of AGE commented:

"The closing of this transaction marks our first execution in the European fibre sector. We expect to become more active in this sector in the years to come, both in the primary markets where financing needs are very large and in the secondary markets as more financial institutions are looking for ways to manage their portfolio exposure and lend in a more capital-efficient way."

Domiciled in Paris, AGE conducts Assured Guaranty's financial guarantee business in continental Europe. AGE is rated AA by S&P Global Ratings and AA+ by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

A&O Shearman served as AGE's legal adviser on the transaction.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

All of the securities have been sold, and this announcement is for information purposes only. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

*AGE is an insurance company registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register (company number 852 597 384), authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), and governed by the French Insurance Code.

AGE is a subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty). Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and non-U.S. public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. Assured Guaranty also participates in the asset management business through its ownership interest in Sound Point Capital Management, LP and certain of its investment management affiliates. AGL is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. More information on AGL and its subsidiaries can be found at: AssuredGuaranty.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect AGL's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, difficulties executing Assured Guaranty's business strategy; the demand for Assured Guaranty's financial guarantees; adverse developments in Assured Guaranty's guaranteed portfolio; actions that the rating agencies may take at any time with respect to any of AGL's insurance subsidiaries' financial strength ratings, and/or of any securities AGL or any of its subsidiaries have issued and/or of transactions that AGL's insurance subsidiaries have insured; other risks and uncertainties that have not been identified at this time; management's response to these factors; and other risk factors identified in AGL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of May 6, 2025. Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

