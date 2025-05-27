Guaranteed debt to finance the construction and refurbishment of the A-127 road in Aragon, Spain

Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE)*, an indirect subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty), announced that it has guaranteed principal and interest payments on a €96 million loan to Sociedad Concesionaria 5 Villas, S.A., ("SC5") an entity owned by Acciona Concesiones, S.L. and Papsa Infraestructuras S.A.

The 23-year, fixed-rate loan guaranteed by AGE bearing a 3.65% coupon was provided by Bankinter, S.A., Kutxabank S.A., and Unicaja Banco S.A. Bondholders S.L. will act as security agent and financial guarantee trustee.

The proceeds will be used to finance the construction of sections of the A-127 roadway. The project includes the expansion of a 24-kilometer roadway between the municipalities of Tauste and Ejea de los Caballeros, as well as the full renovation of a 14-kilometer stretch between Tauste and Gallur.

Raphael de Tapol, Directeur Général of AGE, commented:

"This PPP transaction shows the value of our guarantee to major infrastructure sponsors seeking to issue cost-effective long-term debt for essential public sector infrastructure projects. The Aragon A-127 road project, which is part of the Aragon Regional Road Network Investment Plan, stimulates the local economy and provides the region with tangible societal benefits, improved connectivity and enhanced safety. We are proud to guarantee this financing for a project that reflects the best of public-private cooperation in the Spanish market."

Raul Serrano, Managing Director, Infrastructure Finance of AGE, commented:

"The successful close of this project marks a significant milestone, not only for AGE, but also for the broader banking and investment sector in Spain. It demonstrates the value of our financial guarantee for lenders. We are especially pleased to have worked alongside these three banks and look forward to opportunities to work together in the future."

Domiciled in Paris, AGE is Assured Guaranty's financial guarantee business in continental Europe. AGE is rated AA by S&P Global Ratings and AA+ by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

AGE's legal adviser on the transaction was Linklaters LLP in London and Madrid.

Kenta Capital acted as financial adviser to SC5.

Bankinter, S.A. acted as lead arranger in the transaction.

