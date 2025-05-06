Das Instrument LGNB CA5359195008 LIONS GATE ENTERT. CL. B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025The instrument LGNB CA5359195008 LIONS GATE ENTERT. CL. B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2025Das Instrument CW3 FR001400TL40 LOUIS HACHETTE GRP EO-,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025The instrument CW3 FR001400TL40 LOUIS HACHETTE GRP EO-,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2025Das Instrument 4QI KYG982771092 XTEP INTL HOL.REGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2025The instrument 4QI KYG982771092 XTEP INTL HOL.REGS HD-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2025Das Instrument 3R10 AU0000157745 FUTURE METALS NL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2025The instrument 3R10 AU0000157745 FUTURE METALS NL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2025Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2025The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2025Das Instrument E04 SE0012229920 FERROAMP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2025The instrument E04 SE0012229920 FERROAMP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2025Das Instrument 4LJ SG1J21887414 UOB-KAY HIAN SD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2025The instrument 4LJ SG1J21887414 UOB-KAY HIAN SD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2025Das Instrument LGNA CA5359194019 LIONS GATE ENTERT. CL. A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025The instrument LGNA CA5359194019 LIONS GATE ENTERT. CL. A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2025Das Instrument AOP HK0101000591 HANG LUNG P. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2025The instrument AOP HK0101000591 HANG LUNG P. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2025