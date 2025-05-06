Agronomics Limited - Meatable and TruMeat Forge Alliance

Meatable and TruMeat Forge Alliance to Enhance Cultivated Meat Production

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company in the field of clean food, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Meatable B.V. ("Meatable"), one of the leaders in cultivated meat technology, and TruMeat Co., Ltd. ("TruMeat"), specialising in the contract manufacturing of cultivated meat at commercial scale, have formed a strategic collaboration to advance the global commercialisation of cultivated meat.

Jim Mellon, Executive Chair of Agronomics, said: "This is yet another example of the huge momentum happening across the clean food industry, as companies continue to demonstrate their commitment to producing cultivated meat affordably and at scale. By working together, Meatable and TruMeat can scale production swiftly and meet the growing demand from consumers for meat which is healthy and sustainable, but which does not incur such heavy costs on our planet."

To date, Agronomics has invested a total of €9.2 million (c.£7.9 million) in Meatable, which, subject to audit, is currently carried at £11.4 million. This position represents c.7.5% of Agronomics' last stated Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2024.

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meatable, the leader in cultivated meat technology, and TruMeat, specialising in the contract manufacturing of cultivated meat at commercial scale, have formed a strategic collaboration to advance the global commercialisation of cultivated meat. This collaboration will focus on optimising processes and media development and building out a state-of-the-art facility operated by TruMeat in Singapore using Meatable's technology.

This move marks an important step in Meatable's efforts to produce cultivated meat at a price point that is increasingly competitive with conventional meat at a commercial scale. The new facility will be the first in Singapore to deliver cultivated meat at the cost levels and volumes required to support commercial partners in formulating, testing, and launching products in the market. TruMeat brings extensive experience in media development and process optimisation that enables production at scale.

"This is the next step in our journey to make cultivated meat accessible and affordable," said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable. "We have full trust in TruMeat's expertise, and together, we are confident in our ability to optimise processes and scale efficiently. This collaboration brings us closer to providing the meat industry with the solutions it needs to deliver great-tasting, sustainable meat to customers and consumers worldwide."

"We recognise that Meatable is a clear leader in the cultivated meat space, and we have been waiting for a technology with this potential," said James Chui, Chair of TruMeat. "We are very confident that by combining our strengths, we can achieve the necessary cost reductions and the commercial scale to make cultivated meat a viable option for global markets."

The collaboration underscores Meatable and TruMeat's shared commitment to revolutionising the food system by delivering sustainable and efficient cultivated meat technology to the meat industry. By combining cutting-edge technology with proven expertise, the companies aim to drive the industry forward and meet the growing global demand for alternative proteins.

About Meatable

Meatable is leading the charge in revolutionising how the meat industry sources and produces meat. We are a vendor-partner to the meat industry and provide the science and technology to sustainably produce affordable, great-tasting, real meat at scale. Meatable's cultivated meat technology is designed to complement and integrate into the existing traditional meat industry's supply chains, offering opportunities for partnerships that strengthen the entire system. We accomplish this without harming animals or the planet, 25x times faster than traditional protein. It is the solution for feeding a hungry planet in the future.

About TruMeat

TruMeat focuses on industrialisation of cultivated meat technology and products. TruMeat aims at building and managing a complete and global supply chain to ensure commercial scalability, geographic availability, and cost effectiveness. TruMeat's cell culture process technology, including a continuous process, modular and fully automated, will revolutionise the cultivated meat industry for a sustainable and reliable food supply chain for mankind.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading London-listed company focusing on investment opportunities within the field of clean food. Agronomics has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals.

These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals and improve food security for the world's expanding population. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

