Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the successful delivery of over 10,000 e-paper maintenance indicators to a leading global manufacturer of air compressors and industrial equipment. This marks a major commercial milestone in Ynvisible's transition from product development to full commercialization of e-paper solutions. Follow-up orders for an additional 30,000 units have already been secured for delivery by year-end.

This progress follows the initial product development and purchase order announced in 2024. Ynvisible has rapidly advanced from early-stage prototypes to the successful commercial delivery of a fully integrated product, demonstrating both the value of its technology and the strength of its operational capacity.

Each maintenance indicator integrates Ynvisible's ultra-low-power, flexible e-paper displays with supporting electronics, power source, and casing - delivered as a complete, turnkey solution for real-time, programmable maintenance tracking.

Strong Outlook for Recurring Revenue and Market Expansion

The follow-up orders are supported by customer-provided forecasts estimating potential annual recurring revenue of approximately €500,000. Ynvisible's ability to deliver a fully integrated product at scale reinforces its commercial readiness.

In addition to this milestone, the Company is currently engaged with a second global manufacturer of industrial equipment to deliver a similar e-paper-based status indicator system. This new engagement signals Ynvisible's growing position as a key enabler of smart, connected solutions in industrial markets.

"This engagement with a global industry leader reflects the growing demand for thin, flexible, and energy-efficient digital indicators across high-value markets," said Lúcia Gomes, Chief Operating Officer at Ynvisible. "We see significant long-term potential for e-paper technology to replace legacy analog solutions in multiple sectors. The traction we've gained here is a strong validation of our commercial strategy and technical execution."

While confidentiality agreements restrict disclosure of the customer's identity, the strategic nature of this collaboration underscores Ynvisible's credibility and capability as a trusted supplier of industrial-grade printed electronics solutions.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

