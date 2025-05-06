BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 44.03 million euros for the first quarter, 34% higher than 32.93 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, driven by growth across all regions.Operating profit was 53.19 million euros, 37% up from 38.73 million euros in the prior year.Net income increased to 29.63 million euros or 0.19 euros per share from 22.34 million euros or 0.14 euros per share last year.Adjusted EPS rose 30% to 0.29 euros from 0.22 euros in the prior year.Revenue for the quarter grew 11% to 178.75 million euros from 161.65 million euros last year.Proforma revenue was 190.3 million euros, 7% higher than 177.1 million euros last year.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect proforma revenue in the range of 778 million euros to 797 million euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX