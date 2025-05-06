LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German manufacturer/retailer of commercial and industrial kitchen equipment, reported Tuesday that its profit for the fist quarter grew 1 percent year-on-year to 56.9 million euros, and earnings per also rose 1 percent to 5.00 euros.EBIT for the quarter stood at 72.1 million euros, slightly higher than the last year's 71.1 million euros. EBIT margin was at 24.4 percent versus 24.8 percent a year ago.For the first quarter, sales revenues rose 3 percent to 295.3 million euros from 286.4 million euros. The company said its non-appliance business, with cleaners, service parts and accessories, performed well in the quarter, in addition to higher sales revenues from its cooking systems.The company said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 15.00 euros to the General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 May 2025, equating it to a total distribution of 170.6 million euros.Looking ahead, the company said it is confirming its forecast for fiscal year 2025. The company continues to expect sales revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and an EBIT margin of around 26 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX