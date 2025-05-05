Castle Biosciences, Inc.: Castle Biosciences to Acquire Previse

Expected to complement Castle's current gastroenterology franchise

Adds methylation technology developed at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and additional technologies in development

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Capsulomics, Inc., d/b/a Previse. Previse is a gastrointestinal health company with a primary focus on chronic acid reflux related diseases, including esophageal cancer. The terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

"This proposed transaction underscores our commitment to the gastrointestinal (GI) community-providers and patients," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "Our growth initiatives include the continual assessment of complementary technologies. With Previse, we found an opportunity to expand our offerings within our GI vertical, beyond our spatialomics TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus test, allowing us to offer customers a more robust set of testing options. Previse's methylation technology, as well as its pipeline technologies, provide us with the potential to address existing unmet needs, including potential upstream opportunities."

"We are excited about joining Castle," said Daniel Lunz, chief executive officer of Previse. "We look forward to the advancements to care we can make together for patients with GI diseases-our technologies, combined with Castle's TissueCypher test and history of executional success."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to the customary closing conditions.

About Previse and Esopredict

Established in 2018, Previse is a gastrointestinal health company with a primary focus on chronic acid reflux related diseases, including esophageal cancer. Previse's mission is to save lives and improve patient health through prevention and early detection. Previse leverages groundbreaking biomarker technology developed by Stephen Meltzer, M.D., and his GI Early Detection Biomarker Lab at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and exclusively licensed to Previse. This technology, backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and decades of research, forms the foundation of Previse's commitment to combating GI diseases, including cancer. At the forefront is Esopredict®, a highly sensitive epigenetic test designed to predict the risk of progression to high-grade dysplasia or esophageal adenocarcinoma in patients with precancerous Barrett's esophagus.

About?Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

