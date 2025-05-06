MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial production for March. Economists forecast output to grow at a slower pace of 0.4 percent month-on-month, following February's 0.7 percent increase.At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI survey results are due. The services PMI is seen at 53.9 in April compared to 54.7 in March.At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's services PMI data. Economists forecast the index to fall to 51.3 in April from 52.0 in the previous month.Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey results are due. The final composite reading seen at 50.1 in April, unchanged from the flash estimate and down from 50.9 in March.At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global final PMI data is due. The services index is forecast to drop to 48.9 in April, as initially estimated, and down from 52.5 in March.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area producer prices for March. Producer price inflation is seen easing to 2.0 percent from 3.0 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX