Ovintiv Inc.: Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 20, 2025 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2025.
Election of Directors
Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
Shares For
Percent
Shares Against
Percent
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
Peter A. Dea
194,971,146
95.40 %
9,397,427
4.59 %
167,844
14,704,463
Sippy Chhina
203,825,808
99.78 %
430,847
0.21 %
279,762
14,704,463
Meg A. Gentle
201,529,881
98.60 %
2,842,045
1.39 %
164,491
14,704,463
Ralph Izzo
199,668,414
97.73 %
4,621,495
2.26 %
246,508
14,704,463
Terri G. King
203,977,847
99.81 %
386,536
0.18 %
172,034
14,704,463
Howard J. Mayson
202,468,078
99.07 %
1,900,432
0.92 %
167,907
14,704,463
Brendan M. McCracken
203,580,135
99.61 %
791,758
0.38 %
164,524
14,704,463
Steven W. Nance
200,819,477
98.26 %
3,550,918
1.73 %
166,022
14,704,463
George L. Pita
202,507,364
99.09 %
1,858,035
0.90 %
171,018
14,704,463
Thomas G. Ricks
194,538,704
95.19 %
9,829,909
4.80 %
167,804
14,704,463
Brian G. Shaw
200,180,720
97.95 %
4,186,345
2.04 %
169,352
14,704,463
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
Shares For
Percent
Shares Against
Percent
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
191,966,561
93.96 %
12,334,085
6.03 %
235,771
14,704,463
Third Amendment to the Omnibus Incentive Plan
The results of the vote on the Third Amendment to the Omnibus Incentive Plan were as follows:
Shares For
Percent
Shares Against
Percent
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
198,139,344
96.98 %
6,157,898
3.01 %
239,175
14,704,463
Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
Shares For
Percent
Shares Against
Percent
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
210,840,461
96.24 %
8,214,984
3.75 %
185,435
0
