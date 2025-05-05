Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025
WKN: A2DH6Q | ISIN: CA5359194019 | Ticker-Symbol: LGNA
PR Newswire
05.05.2025
Lionsgate Studios: The Supreme Court of British Columbia Grants Order Approving Full Separation of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.'s Studio and STARZ Businesses into Two Standalone, Publicly-Traded Companies

Finanznachrichten News

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted an order approving the full separation of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.'s Studio and STARZ businesses into two independent, publicly-traded companies. The separation is anticipated to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6 th. Lionsgate is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LION on Wednesday, May 7 th.

About Lionsgate Studios
Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About Lionsgate
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) owns approximately 87% of the outstanding shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (Nasdaq: LION), one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies, as well as the premium subscription platform STARZ.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter D. Wilkes
310-255-3726
[email protected]

SOURCE Lionsgate; Lionsgate Studios

© 2025 PR Newswire
