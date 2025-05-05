Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Massives Angebotsdefizit: Eric Sprott greift bei DIESEM Silberwert zu - und keiner spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922814 | ISIN: US8305661055 | Ticker-Symbol: SKAA
Tradegate
06.05.25 | 10:23
53,84 Euro
-0,77 % -0,42
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,8054,1610:37
53,8454,2210:23
PR Newswire
05.05.2025 21:26 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Julie & Holleman LLP: Skechers Shareholders Unhappy with Merger Should Contact Shareholder Rights Firm Regarding Potential Legal Claims

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating the acquisition of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) by global investment firm 3G Capital. The law firm has already uncovered conflicts of interest and believes the deal price is too low.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/skechers-usa-inc/. You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at [email protected].

Skechers is a footwear company controlled by the Greenberg family, which includes company founder, CEO, and chairman Robert Greenberg and his son, Michael Greenberg, who serves as president and as a member of the board of directors. The Greenbergs collectively own more than 60% of the company's stock and corresponding voting power.

On May 5, 2025, Skechers announced that it would be sold to 3G Capital and become a private company. Under the deal, Skechers stockholders may receive either $63 per share in cash, or $57 per share in cash plus a share in the post-close, private entity. However, the post-close units may not be traded without 3G's consent and are subject to numerous other restrictions.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts of interest of the Greenbergs, who have committed to participating in the company after the deal is completed. The firm is also concerned that the upfront cash deal price ($63 per share or $57 per share) is far below Skechers' true value.

Please visit https://julieholleman.com/skechers-usa-inc/, or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or [email protected] for more information.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.