Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Energie-Verteidigungs-Knotenpunkt: Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922814 | ISIN: US8305661055 | Ticker-Symbol: SKAA
Tradegate
19.05.25 | 09:32
54,62 Euro
-1,94 % -1,08
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5454,9209:59
54,5454,9209:59
PR Newswire
17.05.2025 14:00 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Julie & Holleman LLP: Skechers Shareholders Unhappy with Merger Should Contact Shareholder Rights Firm Regarding Potential Legal Claims

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating the acquisition of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) by global investment firm 3G Capital. The law firm has already uncovered conflicts of interest and believes the deal price is too low.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/skechers-usa-inc/. You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at [email protected].

Skechers is a footwear company controlled by the Greenberg family, which includes company founder, CEO, and chairman Robert Greenberg and his son, Michael Greenberg, who serves as president and as a member of the board of directors. The Greenbergs collectively own more than 60% of the company's stock and corresponding voting power.

On May 5, 2025, Skechers announced that it would be sold to 3G Capital and become a private company. Under the deal, Skechers stockholders may receive either $63 per share in cash, or $57 per share in cash plus a share in the post-close, private entity. However, the post-close units may not be traded without 3G's consent and are subject to numerous other restrictions.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts of interest of the Greenbergs, who have committed to participating in the company after the deal is completed. The firm is also concerned that the upfront cash deal price ($63 per share or $57 per share) is far below Skechers' true value.

Please visit https://julieholleman.com/skechers-usa-inc/, or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or [email protected] for more information.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.