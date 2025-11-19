Playing in Skechers Golf Footwear and Performance Apparel, Fitzpatrick Earns 10th DP World Tour Title of his Career

Elite golfer and Skechers athlete Matt Fitzpatrick has triumphed once again, securing his third DP World Tour Championship title and his tenth overall DP World Tour victory in a thrilling play-off at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on Sunday. The final round of the tournament saw Fitzpatrick deliver a masterclass in precision and resilience, culminating in a hard-fought victory powered by Skechers GO GOLF Blade shoes and Performance Apparel.

Matt Fitzpatrick, competing in Skechers GO GOLF Blade shoes and Performance Apparel, wins DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Photo Credit: Getty/David

"Claiming my third DP World Tour Championship title is truly a dream come true," said Matt Fitzpatrick. "Skechers has been on this journey with me for the last few years and its golf shoes have been an essential part of my game, so it's great to work with a brand that shares my commitment to excellence both on and off the course."

"We couldn't be prouder of Matt Fitzpatrick and his incredible performance at the DP World Tour Championship tournament this weekend," said Ben Stewart, vice president, Skechers Technical Performance Division. "Watching Matt achieve this milestone in Skechers is an incredible moment for the brand and proves to golfers everywhere how Skechers Golf footwear delivers the consistent comfort and performance that can elevate anyone's game, no matter where or how you play."

After a successful amateur career, Fitzpatrick turned pro at the age of 19. The English native earned his first professional victory in 2015 at the British Masters at Woburn Golf Club. The following year, he was selected for the Ryder Cup European team and went on to win the 2016 DP World Tour Championship. Since his professional debut, Fitzpatrick has achieved ten wins on the European Tour, including his most recent victory at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship. He also has two PGA Tour wins, highlighted by his first major championship title in June 2022 at the U.S. Open. Fitzpatrick also played a key role in the 2025 Ryder Cup, contributing to Team Europe's success.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick joined the roster of Skechers golf pros that now includes Brooke Henderson, Bernhard Langer, and Max Greyserman-all wearing Skechers Golf footwear on tour. Football analyst and former quarterback Tony Romo also serves as a brand ambassador, wearing Skechers Golf footwear on the course and appearing in the brand's marketing campaigns.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable, and comfortable designs, Skechers Golf has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand's award-winning running, soccer, basketball, and pickleball/padel collections. Select styles from The Comfort Technology Company include signature innovations such as Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, ULTRA GO and Hyper Burst cushioning.

Skechers Golf footwear is available at Skechers retail stores, skechers.com, and select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

