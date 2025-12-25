Battery X Metals Appoints Former Director and Executive Officer of Fortune 500 Skechers USA, Inc. to Advisory Board to Support Strategic Capital Markets and Next-Generation Lithium-ion Battery Technology Growth Initiatives

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals Inc. establishes Advisory Board and appoints its first member, Mr. Jeffrey Greenberg, a former Director and founding-family executive of Fortune 500 company Skechers USA Inc., to support strategic capital markets initiatives and long-term growth as the Company advances the development and commercialization of its lithium-ion battery technologies. Mr. Greenberg brings more than three decades of senior executive, operational, and governance experience, including scaling Skechers from inception into a globally recognized public brand, and previously served as Vice President of Active Electronic Media, a technology-focused subsidiary of Skechers, USA, Inc. overseeing digital platforms, e-commerce initiatives, and technology partnerships. The appointment supports Battery X Metals' integrated lithium-ion battery lifecycle strategy spanning diagnostics, rebalancing, and recycling, including the advancement of its patent-pending battery rebalancing platform and its collaborative research partnership with a Global Top 20 university focused on proprietary battery-material recovery technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the establishment of its Advisory Board (the "Advisory Board") and the appointment of its first member, Mr. Jeffrey Greenberg. Mr. Greenberg's appointment is intended to support the Company's strategic capital markets initiatives and long-term growth strategy, with a focus on the development and commercialization of proprietary next-generation lithium-ion battery technologies.

Appointment of Jeffrey Greenberg

Mr. Greenberg brings more than three decades of senior executive, operational, and strategic experience as a founding-family executive of Skechers USA, Inc. ("Skechers"), one of the world's largest global footwear and lifestyle brands.1 He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Skechers from September 2000 until December 2021 and previously served as Vice President of Active Electronic Media, a technology-focused subsidiary of Skechers that oversees digital media, digital customer engagement platforms, e-commerce initiatives, and technology partnerships supporting the broader omnichannel strategy of the global brand. In these prior director and executive roles, Mr. Greenberg gained experience at the intersection of consumer technology, digital marketing, and global brand growth, complementing his broader operational and strategic leadership experience.

From Skechers' inception in 1992, Mr. Greenberg played a foundational role in Skechers early growth and global expansion. He served as Chief Financial Officer from 1992 to 1993 and later as Chief Operating Officer from 1992 to 1998, during which time he oversaw financial strategy, operations, and early international expansion initiatives. Founded by Mr. Greenberg's family, Skechers has since grown into a Fortune 500 company with a global footprint spanning more than 180 countries and territories and, in 2025, was acquired in a take-private transaction valued at approximately US$9.4 billion.¹?² Mr. Greenberg does not hold any current executive or board role with Skechers as of the date hereof.

The Company believes Mr. Greenberg's historical experience in scaling global consumer platforms, overseeing digital and operational infrastructure, and navigating complex organizational growth cycles is directly relevant to his role with the Company.

Role Within Battery X Metals' Advisory Board

As a member of the Advisory Board, Mr. Greenberg will serve in an advisory capacity, providing strategic guidance and support to the Company from time to time on matters requested by management and the Board of Directors. His role is expected to include advising on strategic growth initiatives, capital markets positioning, partnership development and strategy, and market-development strategies.

Drawing on his experience as a director and founding-family executive of a global Fortune 500 brand, Mr. Greenberg will also provide insight into long-term brand development, institutional credibility, and disciplined global growth execution as Battery X Metals advances the commercialization of its next-generation lithium-ion battery technologies. In addition, Mr. Greenberg is expected to advise on customer, investor, and broader stakeholder engagement strategies, supporting the Company's efforts to build awareness, credibility, and strategic alignment across capital markets and industry participants.

The Advisory Board has been established to support Battery X Metals' growth trajectory by engaging experienced executives and industry leaders who can contribute strategic perspective, industry insight, and market connectivity. The Company believes that Mr. Greenberg's background in scaling a founder-led company into a globally recognized public brand, combined with his experience across capital markets, technology-enabled platforms, and international expansion, aligns closely with the Company's objective to become a globally recognized participant in the emerging lithium-ion battery technology sector.

Advancing Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Battery Technologies

Battery X Metals is advancing a portfolio of next-generation lithium-ion battery technologies encompassing battery diagnostics, rebalancing, and recycling, addressing critical challenges across the full battery lifecycle, from post warranty performance degradation to end of life material recovery, as global electric vehicle adoption continues to accelerate.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc., the Company has developed a patent-pending, second-generation working prototype lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software platform (the "Rebalancing Machine") designed to recover lost usable capacity, improve energy efficiency, and extend the remaining lifespan of electric vehicle batteries. The technology is intended to address cell level imbalance that can materially limit effective driving range and accelerate premature battery degradation, even where the battery pack as a whole retains remaining useful life.

In preliminary real-world performance trials, the Company has demonstrated substantial and sustained recovery of effective driving range following rebalancing and targeted cell replacement and rebalancing interventions. As disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 4, 2025, a validation assessment conducted on a Class 3 electric vehicle demonstrated that the Rebalancing Machine restored a severely degraded battery pack from a reported effective driving range of approximately 40 kilometers to an estimated 295 kilometers under no-load conditions, representing an increase of approximately 255 kilometers, or a 637 percent improvement, following the rebalancing procedure.

As further disclosed in the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2025 and October 24, 2025 , a series of validation assessments conducted on a Class 3 electric vehicle demonstrated an increase in effective driving range from approximately 40 kilometers per charge prior to rebalancing to an estimated effective range of approximately 220 kilometers per charge. This performance improvement was maintained over more than four months and in excess of 2,000 kilometers of continued real-world operation. Trial data confirmed stable post-rebalancing performance with only minor range variance, reinforcing the Rebalancing Machine's potential to extend remaining useful battery life and reduce the need for costly full battery replacements in commercial and fleet electric vehicle applications.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' platform has also been validated by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), which confirmed the technology's ability to correct battery cell imbalance and recover nearly all lost capacity attributable to imbalance under controlled test conditions.

Together, these preliminary results support the Company's strategy to position its next-generation Rebalancing Machine as a cost-effective solution within the emerging post-warranty electric vehicle aftermarket, aimed at mitigating the significant costs associated with premature battery replacement.

Complementing its lithium-ion battery rebalancing initiatives, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Recycling Technologies Inc., is advancing proprietary battery material recovery technologies designed to support a circular and sustainable battery supply chain. The Company is developing an environmentally responsible froth flotation process for the recovery of high-purity graphite, metal oxides, and other critical battery materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries.

Further to the Company's news release dated November 25, 2025, Battery X Recycling Technologies entered into a new collaborative research agreement with a globally ranked Top 20 university (the "Global Top 20 University"), one of North America's largest and most advanced centers for mining engineering education and research. Through the Global Top 20 University's Institute of Mining Engineering, the parties are advancing the joint development and validation of proprietary battery-material recovery technologies, building on previously reported laboratory-scale progress.

As a result of this collaboration, the Company has achieved preliminary laboratory-scale results demonstrating graphite recoveries exceeding 98 percent and oxide purities of up to 96 percent under mild, low-chemical conditions. Ongoing research under the new agreement is focused on further process refinement, expansion across additional battery chemistries, and the advancement of the technology toward future pilot-scale validation and commercialization.

Together, the Company's lithium-ion battery rebalancing and recycling technology platforms are designed to support sustainability, lower total cost of ownership, and enable more efficient utilization of battery resources across consumer, fleet, and commercial electric vehicle markets.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Greenberg to our Advisory Board," said Massimo Bellini Bressi, Chief Executive Officer of Battery X Metals. "Jeffrey brings a rare combination of founder-level perspective, capital markets insight, and global brand-building experience. As a key member of the founding family behind Skechers, he helped scale a company from inception into a Fortune 500 global brand. His experience executing disciplined growth, navigating public markets, and building institutional credibility aligns closely with Battery X Metals' long-term strategy as we advance our lithium-ion battery technology platform."

"I am excited to join Battery X Metals at an important stage in its development," said Jeffrey Greenberg. "I am an avid electric vehicle owner and strong advocate for the EV transition. Extending the useful life of lithium-ion batteries is essential for sustainability, affordability, and long-term adoption. Battery X Metals is addressing a real and growing challenge with innovative technology, and I believe strongly in the Company's mission. Having helped build a global brand from the ground up, I look forward to advising the team as they work to establish Battery X Metals as a globally recognized leader in the emerging battery technology sector."

