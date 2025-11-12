Oklahoma City Thunder Center Now Plays in Skechers Basketball Shoes

Skechers brings more talent to the brand's roster by signing center Isaiah Hartenstein of Oklahoma City Thunder-winner of the 2025 NBA Finals. The seven-foot German-American powerhouse now plays in SKX NEXUS-the innovative court shoe designed for speed, stability, and support. Known for his versatility, passing ability, and basketball IQ, Hartenstein will also be seen in the brand's upcoming marketing campaigns supporting Skechers and Skechers Basketball.

"I teamed up with Skechers because they're a brand with a plan that's doing things their unique way, which I love," said Isaiah Hartenstein. "Skechers Basketball shoes deliver the superior comfort and performance I need, so I look forward to showing fans from OKC to back home in Germany how they're giving me more confidence on the court."

"As Skechers is worn by players at the top of their game, a reigning champion like Isaiah Hartenstein is a perfect fit for our elite Skechers roster," said Ben Stewart, vice president, Skechers Technical Performance Division. "Through his career, Hartenstein has evolved into a pivotal player and an essential part of a championship team's success. That focus and determination is also key to our Comfort That Performs mantra to deliver the best basketball shoes to every level of player."

Born in Eugene, Oregon, Isaiah Hartenstein's basketball journey began when his family moved to Germany during his childhood, where his father, Florian, had played professionally. He developed his skills in German youth leagues before turning professional in 2015-playing for the Artland Dragons ahead of joining Žalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania's top league. His NBA career has included stops with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, and New York Knicks. Most recently with Oklahoma City Thunder, he was an impact-making force throughout the team's championship-winning run last season. Hartenstein also plays on the international stage with Germany's national team.

Hartenstein is part of an elite Skechers Basketball roster that includes NBA stars Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Jabari Walker, and Josh Green, as well as WNBA players Rickea Jackson, Kiki Iriafen, and 2025 Championship winner Jackie Young.

Beyond basketball, Skechers also offers performance footwear for elite and casual athletes in running, soccer, golf, pickleball/padel, and cricket.

