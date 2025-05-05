Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
The financial comparisons herein are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.
Due to the deconsolidation of the RHB joint venture on December 31, 2024, RHB is no longer included in consolidated revenue or backlog. As such, prior-year comparisons for these metrics are on an adjusted, pro forma basis to exclude RHB. Please see the "Historical Quarterly Backlog Information" section below for reconciliations to historical figures.
First Quarter 2025 Results
- Revenues of $430.9 million. Revenues increased 7% excluding RHB from the prior year quarter.
- Gross margin of 22.0%, up from 17.5%
- Net income of $39.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, increases of 27% and 28%, respectively
- Adjusted net income(1) of $50.2 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, increases of 28% and 29%, respectively
- EBITDA(1) of $72.1 million, an increase of 30%
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $80.3 million, an increase of 31%
- Cash flows from operations totaled $84.9 million
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $638.6 million at March 31, 2025
- Backlog at March 31, 2025 was $2.13 billion
- Combined backlog(2) at March 31, 2025 was $2.23 billion
(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation", and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information.
(2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $103.2 million at March 31, 2025.
Drake Concrete Acquisition
During the first quarter of 2025, Sterling closed on the acquisition of Drake Concrete, LLC, a provider of concrete slabs for residential home builders in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The acquisition strengthens Sterling's geographic footprint within the DFW metroplex and expands and deepens the customer base, given limited customer overlap with Tealstone. Sterling anticipates that Drake will contribute approximately $55 million of revenue and $6.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025. The purchase price was $25 million in cash plus a four year earn-out opportunity. Drake will be included in the Building Solutions segment.
CEO Remarks and Outlook
"Sterling is off to a great start in 2025, as we grew our first quarter adjusted net income by 28% to deliver adjusted diluted EPS of $1.63," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue growth in the quarter was a solid 7%, on a pro forma basis, fueled by strong 18% growth in E-Infrastructure Solutions and 9% growth in Transportation Solutions. Gross profit margins in the quarter of 22% remained extremely strong as we have shifted the business toward higher-margin service offerings, and contributed to adjusted EBITDA growth of 31%."
Mr. Cutillo continued, "We ended the quarter with backlog of $2.1 billion, a 17% increase compared to the prior year first quarter on a like-for-like basis. Our book-to-burn ratio in the quarter was 2.2x. Notably, E-Infrastructure Solutions had another strong quarter for awards, as backlog reached over $1.2 billion and grew 27% compared to the prior year. Additionally, our pipeline of high-probability future phase work continues to grow. Our operating cash flow generation in the first quarter was again excellent at $85 million, driving our net cash position to $329 million, and supporting share repurchases of $44 million."
Mr. Cutillo added, "In E-Infrastructure Solutions, we achieved 18% revenue growth and 61% adjusted operating income growth in the first quarter as adjusted operating margins expanded nearly 618 basis points to reach 23.2%. This excellent margin profile reflects our shift toward large mission-critical projects, including data centers and manufacturing, where our scale, superior execution, and track record of delivering projects on time are extremely valuable to our customers. The data center market remains very active and now represents over 65% of E-Infrastructure backlog.
Transportation Solutions revenue increased 9% and adjusted operating income grew 60%. We continue to see good demand and project opportunities in our core Rocky Mountain and Arizona regions. The downsizing of our low-bid Texas heavy highway business is progressing to plan. This shift will weigh on revenue and backlog in the near term, but will benefit margins as we move through 2025.
In Building Solutions, revenue declined 14% and adjusted operating income declined 18%. Our residential businesses continued to be impacted by the slowdown in the housing market, as prospective homebuyers are facing affordability challenges. Additionally, weather conditions were unusually severe in the quarter. We remain bullish on the multi-year demand trends in our key geographies."
"We believe 2025 will be another excellent year for Sterling as we continue to drive bottom line growth that outpaces top line growth. We are raising our 2025 guidance to reflect our strong first quarter performance, backlog, and the impact of share repurchases. The midpoint of our revised 2025 guidance would represent 12% revenue growth pro forma for the new RHB accounting methodology, 22% adjusted diluted earnings per share growth and 23% adjusted EBITDA growth," Mr. Cutillo concluded.
Full Year 2025 Guidance
- Revenue of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion
- Net Income of $222 million to $239 million
- Diluted EPS of $7.15 to $7.65
- EBITDA(1) of $381 million to $403 million
Full Year 2025 Adjusted Guidance
Please see the "Adjusted Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and comparable 2024 results.
- Adjusted Net Income(1) of $262 million to $278 million
- Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) of $8.40 to $8.90
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $410 million to $432 million
(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Adjusted Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for more information.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues
$ 430,949
$ 440,360
Cost of revenues
(336,109)
(363,456)
Gross profit
94,840
76,904
General and administrative expense
(34,631)
(27,298)
Intangible asset amortization
(4,503)
(4,297)
Acquisition related costs
(179)
(36)
Earn-out expense
(1,343)
(1,000)
Other operating income (expense), net
1,892
(2,148)
Operating income
56,076
42,125
Interest income
6,827
5,902
Interest expense
(5,232)
(6,664)
Income before income taxes
57,671
41,363
Income tax expense
(15,080)
(7,604)
Net income, including noncontrolling interests
42,591
33,759
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,114)
(2,711)
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 39,477
$ 31,048
Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Basic
$ 1.29
$ 1.00
Diluted
$ 1.28
$ 1.00
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
30,547
30,977
Diluted
30,881
31,186
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Revenues
2025
% of
2024
% of
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 218,263
51 %
$ 184,476
42 %
Transportation Solutions
120,661
28 %
148,969
34 %
Building Solutions
92,025
21 %
106,915
24 %
Total Revenues
$ 430,949
$ 440,360
Operating Income
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 46,642
21.4 %
$ 27,169
14.7 %
Transportation Solutions
11,253
9.3 %
8,132
5.5 %
Building Solutions
12,352
13.4 %
15,775
14.8 %
Segment Operating Income
70,247
16.3 %
51,076
11.6 %
Corporate G&A Expense
(12,649)
(7,915)
Acquisition Related Costs
(179)
(36)
Earn-out Expense
(1,343)
(1,000)
Total Operating Income
$ 56,076
13.0 %
$ 42,125
9.6 %
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 638,647
$ 664,195
Accounts receivable
285,751
247,050
Contract assets
48,704
55,387
Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures
6,912
5,811
Receivable from affiliate
-
32,054
Other current assets
17,720
17,383
Total current assets
997,734
1,021,880
Property and equipment, net
244,659
236,795
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary
109,291
107,400
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
48,264
52,668
Goodwill
283,664
264,597
Other intangibles, net
333,694
316,390
Other non-current assets, net
17,233
17,044
Total assets
$ 2,034,539
$ 2,016,774
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 128,885
$ 130,420
Contract liabilities
534,388
508,846
Current maturities of long-term debt
26,419
26,423
Current portion of long-term lease obligations
19,333
20,498
Accrued compensation
24,918
36,774
Other current liabilities
22,826
18,997
Total current liabilities
756,769
741,958
Long-term debt
283,603
289,898
Long-term lease obligations
29,334
32,455
Deferred tax liability, net
110,010
109,360
Other long-term liabilities
27,896
16,625
Total liabilities
1,207,612
1,190,296
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
312
312
Additional paid in capital
283,050
288,395
Treasury stock, at cost
(99,918)
(63,121)
Retained earnings
621,972
582,495
Total Sterling stockholders' equity
805,416
808,081
Noncontrolling interests
21,511
18,397
Total stockholders' equity
826,927
826,478
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,034,539
$ 2,016,774
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 42,591
$ 33,759
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,991
16,258
Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest
256
305
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(782)
(585)
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated subsidiary
(1,892)
-
Deferred taxes
650
1,517
Stock-based compensation
6,683
4,586
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
20,386
(6,249)
Net cash provided by operating activities
84,883
49,591
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(37,860)
(1,016)
Capital expenditures
(17,924)
(22,432)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,573
2,401
Net cash used in investing activities
(54,211)
(21,047)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of debt
(6,606)
(6,678)
Repurchase of common stock
(43,846)
-
Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards
(5,768)
(13,015)
Net cash used in financing activities
(56,220)
(19,693)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(25,548)
8,851
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
664,195
471,563
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
638,647
480,414
Less: restricted cash
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 638,647
$ 480,414
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 39,477
$ 31,048
Non-cash stock-based compensation
6,683
4,586
Intangible asset amortization (1)
6,374
4,297
Acquisition related costs
179
36
Earn-out expense
1,343
1,000
Income tax impact of adjustments
(3,812)
(1,823)
Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (2)
$ 50,244
$ 39,144
Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Basic
$ 1.29
$ 1.00
Diluted
$ 1.28
$ 1.00
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Basic
$ 1.64
$ 1.26
Diluted
$ 1.63
$ 1.26
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
30,547
30,977
Diluted
30,881
31,186
(1)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, intangible asset amortization includes $1,871 related to the fair value step up recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.
(2)
The Company defines adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, earn-out expense, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 39,477
$ 31,048
Depreciation and amortization (1)
19,137
16,258
Interest (income) expense, net
(1,595)
762
Income tax expense
15,080
7,604
EBITDA(2)
72,099
55,672
Non-cash stock-based compensation
6,683
4,586
Acquisition related costs
179
36
Earn-out expense
1,343
1,000
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$ 80,304
$ 61,294
(1)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, depreciation and amortization includes $1,871 of intangible asset amortization and $275 of depreciation expense related to the fair value step up recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.
(2)
The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income/expense and income tax expense.
(3)
The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The table below presents the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 revenue and operating income by segment as adjusted for the 2024 period to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB on revenue and to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense on operating income:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Revenues (Excluding RHB)
2025
% of
2024
% of
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 218,263
51 %
$ 184,476
46 %
Transportation Solutions
120,661
28 %
110,505
27 %
Building Solutions
92,025
21 %
106,915
27 %
Total Revenues (Excluding RHB) (1)
$ 430,949
$ 401,896
Adjusted Operating Income
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 50,583
23.2 %
$ 31,345
17.0 %
Transportation Solutions
13,577
11.3 %
8,512
7.7 %
Building Solutions
14,234
15.5 %
17,403
16.3 %
Adjusted Segment Operating Income
78,394
18.2 %
57,260
14.2 %
Corporate G&A Expense
(7,739)
(5,216)
Total Adjusted Operating Income (2)
$ 70,655
16.4 %
$ 52,044
12.9 %
(1)
Due to the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024, beginning on January 1, 2025, the Company will report RHB's operating income as a single line item ("Other operating income (expense), net") in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. RHB's revenue is no longer included in Sterling's consolidated revenue in 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, total GAAP revenue of $440,360 has been adjusted to exclude $38,464 of RHB revenue.
(2)
The Company defines adjusted operating income as GAAP operating income excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, GAAP operating income of $56,076 is adjusted to exclude $6,683 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $6,374 of intangible asset amortization (including $1,871 related to the fair value step up of RHB), $179 of acquisition related costs, and $1,343 of earn-out expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, GAAP operating income of $42,125 is adjusted to exclude $4,586 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $4,297 of intangible asset amortization, $36 of acquisition related costs, and $1,000 of earn-out expense.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED NET INCOME GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Full Year 2025 Guidance
Full Year
Low
High
2024 Actual
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 222,000
$ 238,700
$ 257,461
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
-
-
(91,289)
Non-cash stock-based compensation
23,000
23,000
19,003
Intangible asset amortization (1)
24,539
24,539
17,037
Acquisition related costs
179
179
421
Earn-out expense
6,000
6,000
4,756
Income tax impact of adjustments
(14,000)
(14,000)
13,356
Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (2)
$ 261,718
$ 278,418
$ 220,745
Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Diluted
$ 7.15
$ 7.65
$ 8.27
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Diluted
$ 8.40
$ 8.90
$ 7.09
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Diluted
31,200
31,200
31,146
(1)
Intangible asset amortization includes approximately $7,500 related to the fair value step up recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.
(2)
The Company defines adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, earn-out expense, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Full Year 2025 Guidance
Full Year 2024
Low
High
Actual
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 222
$ 239
$ 257
Depreciation and amortization (1)
79
80
68
Interest income, net of interest expense
(2)
(4)
(2)
Income tax expense
82
88
87
EBITDA (2)
381
403
411
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
-
-
(91)
Non-cash stock-based compensation
23
23
19
Acquisition related costs
-
-
-
Earn-out expense
6
6
5
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$ 410
$ 432
$ 344
(1) Depreciation and intangible asset amortization includes approximately $1.1 million and $7.5 million, respectively, related to the fair value step up recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.
(2) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income, and income tax expense.
(3) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs and earn-out expense.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
HISTORICAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present our 2024 quarterly revenue and operating income by segment as adjusted to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB and the separate presentation of earn-out expense:
2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
Revenues (Excluding RHB)
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Total
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 184,476
$ 241,312
$ 263,899
$ 234,041
$ 923,728
Transportation Solutions
110,505
158,828
155,063
123,387
547,783
Building Solutions
106,915
108,735
102,591
90,128
408,369
Total Revenues (Excluding RHB) (1)
$ 401,896
$ 508,875
$ 521,553
$ 447,556
$ 1,879,880
Operating Income
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 27,169
$ 51,677
$ 68,076
$ 56,437
$ 203,359
Transportation Solutions
8,132
15,449
18,573
8,715
50,869
Building Solutions
15,775
14,813
12,249
11,002
53,839
Segment Operating Income
51,076
81,939
98,898
76,154
308,067
Corporate G&A Expense
(7,915)
(8,104)
(10,334)
(11,915)
(38,268)
Acquisition Related Costs
(36)
(101)
(72)
(212)
(421)
Earn-out Expense
(1,000)
(1,000)
(1,000)
(1,756)
(4,756)
Total Operating Income
$ 42,125
$ 72,734
$ 87,492
$ 62,271
$ 264,622
Adjusted Operating Income
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 31,345
$ 55,841
$ 71,244
$ 60,316
$ 218,746
Transportation Solutions
8,512
15,874
19,070
9,180
52,636
Building Solutions
17,403
16,423
13,928
12,632
60,386
Segment Operating Income
57,260
88,138
104,242
82,128
331,768
Corporate
(5,216)
(5,227)
(7,027)
(8,459)
(25,929)
Adjusted Operating Income (2)
$ 52,044
$ 82,911
$ 97,215
$ 73,669
$ 305,839
(1)
Due to the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024, beginning on January 1, 2025, the Company will report RHB's operating income as a single line item ("Other operating income (expense), net") in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. RHB's revenue is no longer included in Sterling's consolidated revenue in 2025.
(2)
The Company defines adjusted operating income as GAAP operating income excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
HISTORICAL QUARTERLY BACKLOG INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table presents our 2024 backlog and combined backlog as adjusted to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB:
2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
Backlog
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Backlog including RHB
$ 2,352,126
$ 2,098,781
$ 2,055,081
$ 2,184,478
Less: RHB Backlog
(528,043)
(476,842)
(485,050)
(491,255)
Backlog excluding RHB
$ 1,824,083
$ 1,621,939
$ 1,570,031
$ 1,693,223
Combined Backlog
Combined Backlog including RHB
$ 2,419,748
$ 2,445,992
$ 2,374,690
$ 2,322,391
Less: RHB Backlog
(528,043)
(536,165)
(539,494)
(491,255)
Combined Backlog excluding RHB
$ 1,891,705
$ 1,909,827
$ 1,835,196
$ 1,831,136
