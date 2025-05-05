Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

The financial comparisons herein are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.

Due to the deconsolidation of the RHB joint venture on December 31, 2024, RHB is no longer included in consolidated revenue or backlog. As such, prior-year comparisons for these metrics are on an adjusted, pro forma basis to exclude RHB. Please see the "Historical Quarterly Backlog Information" section below for reconciliations to historical figures.

First Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues of $430.9 million. Revenues increased 7% excluding RHB from the prior year quarter.

Gross margin of 22.0%, up from 17.5%

Net income of $39.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, increases of 27% and 28%, respectively

Adjusted net income (1) of $50.2 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, increases of 28% and 29%, respectively

of $50.2 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, increases of 28% and 29%, respectively EBITDA (1) of $72.1 million, an increase of 30%

of $72.1 million, an increase of 30% Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $80.3 million, an increase of 31%

of $80.3 million, an increase of 31% Cash flows from operations totaled $84.9 million

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $638.6 million at March 31, 2025

Backlog at March 31, 2025 was $2.13 billion

Combined backlog(2) at March 31, 2025 was $2.23 billion



(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation", and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information. (2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $103.2 million at March 31, 2025.

Drake Concrete Acquisition

During the first quarter of 2025, Sterling closed on the acquisition of Drake Concrete, LLC, a provider of concrete slabs for residential home builders in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The acquisition strengthens Sterling's geographic footprint within the DFW metroplex and expands and deepens the customer base, given limited customer overlap with Tealstone. Sterling anticipates that Drake will contribute approximately $55 million of revenue and $6.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025. The purchase price was $25 million in cash plus a four year earn-out opportunity. Drake will be included in the Building Solutions segment.

CEO Remarks and Outlook

"Sterling is off to a great start in 2025, as we grew our first quarter adjusted net income by 28% to deliver adjusted diluted EPS of $1.63," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue growth in the quarter was a solid 7%, on a pro forma basis, fueled by strong 18% growth in E-Infrastructure Solutions and 9% growth in Transportation Solutions. Gross profit margins in the quarter of 22% remained extremely strong as we have shifted the business toward higher-margin service offerings, and contributed to adjusted EBITDA growth of 31%."

Mr. Cutillo continued, "We ended the quarter with backlog of $2.1 billion, a 17% increase compared to the prior year first quarter on a like-for-like basis. Our book-to-burn ratio in the quarter was 2.2x. Notably, E-Infrastructure Solutions had another strong quarter for awards, as backlog reached over $1.2 billion and grew 27% compared to the prior year. Additionally, our pipeline of high-probability future phase work continues to grow. Our operating cash flow generation in the first quarter was again excellent at $85 million, driving our net cash position to $329 million, and supporting share repurchases of $44 million."

Mr. Cutillo added, "In E-Infrastructure Solutions, we achieved 18% revenue growth and 61% adjusted operating income growth in the first quarter as adjusted operating margins expanded nearly 618 basis points to reach 23.2%. This excellent margin profile reflects our shift toward large mission-critical projects, including data centers and manufacturing, where our scale, superior execution, and track record of delivering projects on time are extremely valuable to our customers. The data center market remains very active and now represents over 65% of E-Infrastructure backlog.

Transportation Solutions revenue increased 9% and adjusted operating income grew 60%. We continue to see good demand and project opportunities in our core Rocky Mountain and Arizona regions. The downsizing of our low-bid Texas heavy highway business is progressing to plan. This shift will weigh on revenue and backlog in the near term, but will benefit margins as we move through 2025.

In Building Solutions, revenue declined 14% and adjusted operating income declined 18%. Our residential businesses continued to be impacted by the slowdown in the housing market, as prospective homebuyers are facing affordability challenges. Additionally, weather conditions were unusually severe in the quarter. We remain bullish on the multi-year demand trends in our key geographies."

"We believe 2025 will be another excellent year for Sterling as we continue to drive bottom line growth that outpaces top line growth. We are raising our 2025 guidance to reflect our strong first quarter performance, backlog, and the impact of share repurchases. The midpoint of our revised 2025 guidance would represent 12% revenue growth pro forma for the new RHB accounting methodology, 22% adjusted diluted earnings per share growth and 23% adjusted EBITDA growth," Mr. Cutillo concluded.

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Revenue of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion

Net Income of $222 million to $239 million

Diluted EPS of $7.15 to $7.65

EBITDA(1) of $381 million to $403 million

Full Year 2025 Adjusted Guidance

Please see the "Adjusted Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and comparable 2024 results.

Adjusted Net Income (1) of $262 million to $278 million

of $262 million to $278 million Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) of $8.40 to $8.90

of $8.40 to $8.90 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $410 million to $432 million

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Adjusted Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for more information.

Conference Call

Sterling's management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (800) 836-8184. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Infrastructure call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company's website at www.strlco.com at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, plumbing services, and surveys for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors - that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations.

Non-GAAP measures may include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company's ongoing business and, in the Company's view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company's operations for budgeting and forecasting, as well as for determining employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included within this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; our guidance; our expected margin growth; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "guidance," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management's assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in those filings. Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us or that arise in the future could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenues $ 430,949

$ 440,360 Cost of revenues (336,109)

(363,456) Gross profit 94,840

76,904 General and administrative expense (34,631)

(27,298) Intangible asset amortization (4,503)

(4,297) Acquisition related costs (179)

(36) Earn-out expense (1,343)

(1,000) Other operating income (expense), net 1,892

(2,148) Operating income 56,076

42,125 Interest income 6,827

5,902 Interest expense (5,232)

(6,664) Income before income taxes 57,671

41,363 Income tax expense (15,080)

(7,604) Net income, including noncontrolling interests 42,591

33,759 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,114)

(2,711) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 39,477

$ 31,048







Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:





Basic $ 1.29

$ 1.00 Diluted $ 1.28

$ 1.00







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 30,547

30,977 Diluted 30,881

31,186

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, Revenues 2025

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 218,263

51 %

$ 184,476

42 % Transportation Solutions 120,661

28 %

148,969

34 % Building Solutions 92,025

21 %

106,915

24 % Total Revenues $ 430,949





$ 440,360



















Operating Income













E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 46,642

21.4 %

$ 27,169

14.7 % Transportation Solutions 11,253

9.3 %

8,132

5.5 % Building Solutions 12,352

13.4 %

15,775

14.8 % Segment Operating Income 70,247

16.3 %

51,076

11.6 % Corporate G&A Expense (12,649)





(7,915)



Acquisition Related Costs (179)





(36)



Earn-out Expense (1,343)





(1,000)



Total Operating Income $ 56,076

13.0 %

$ 42,125

9.6 %

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 638,647

$ 664,195 Accounts receivable 285,751

247,050 Contract assets 48,704

55,387 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 6,912

5,811 Receivable from affiliate -

32,054 Other current assets 17,720

17,383 Total current assets 997,734

1,021,880 Property and equipment, net 244,659

236,795 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 109,291

107,400 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 48,264

52,668 Goodwill 283,664

264,597 Other intangibles, net 333,694

316,390 Other non-current assets, net 17,233

17,044 Total assets $ 2,034,539

$ 2,016,774 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 128,885

$ 130,420 Contract liabilities 534,388

508,846 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,419

26,423 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 19,333

20,498 Accrued compensation 24,918

36,774 Other current liabilities 22,826

18,997 Total current liabilities 756,769

741,958 Long-term debt 283,603

289,898 Long-term lease obligations 29,334

32,455 Deferred tax liability, net 110,010

109,360 Other long-term liabilities 27,896

16,625 Total liabilities 1,207,612

1,190,296 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 312

312 Additional paid in capital 283,050

288,395 Treasury stock, at cost (99,918)

(63,121) Retained earnings 621,972

582,495 Total Sterling stockholders' equity 805,416

808,081 Noncontrolling interests 21,511

18,397 Total stockholders' equity 826,927

826,478 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,034,539

$ 2,016,774

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 42,591

$ 33,759 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,991

16,258 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 256

305 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (782)

(585) Equity in earnings from unconsolidated subsidiary (1,892)

- Deferred taxes 650

1,517 Stock-based compensation 6,683

4,586 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 20,386

(6,249) Net cash provided by operating activities 84,883

49,591 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (37,860)

(1,016) Capital expenditures (17,924)

(22,432) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,573

2,401 Net cash used in investing activities (54,211)

(21,047) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of debt (6,606)

(6,678) Repurchase of common stock (43,846)

- Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards (5,768)

(13,015) Net cash used in financing activities (56,220)

(19,693) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (25,548)

8,851 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 664,195

471,563 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 638,647

480,414 Less: restricted cash -

- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 638,647

$ 480,414

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 39,477

$ 31,048 Non-cash stock-based compensation 6,683

4,586 Intangible asset amortization (1) 6,374

4,297 Acquisition related costs 179

36 Earn-out expense 1,343

1,000 Income tax impact of adjustments (3,812)

(1,823) Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (2) $ 50,244

$ 39,144







Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:





Basic $ 1.29

$ 1.00 Diluted $ 1.28

$ 1.00







Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:





Basic $ 1.64

$ 1.26 Diluted $ 1.63

$ 1.26







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 30,547

30,977 Diluted 30,881

31,186





(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, intangible asset amortization includes $1,871 related to the fair value step up recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.



(2) The Company defines adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, earn-out expense, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 39,477

$ 31,048 Depreciation and amortization (1) 19,137

16,258 Interest (income) expense, net (1,595)

762 Income tax expense 15,080

7,604 EBITDA(2) 72,099

55,672 Non-cash stock-based compensation 6,683

4,586 Acquisition related costs 179

36 Earn-out expense 1,343

1,000 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 80,304

$ 61,294





(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, depreciation and amortization includes $1,871 of intangible asset amortization and $275 of depreciation expense related to the fair value step up recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.



(2) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income/expense and income tax expense.



(3) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The table below presents the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 revenue and operating income by segment as adjusted for the 2024 period to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB on revenue and to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense on operating income:

















Three Months Ended March 31, Revenues (Excluding RHB) 2025

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 218,263

51 %

$ 184,476

46 % Transportation Solutions 120,661

28 %

110,505

27 % Building Solutions 92,025

21 %

106,915

27 % Total Revenues (Excluding RHB) (1) $ 430,949





$ 401,896



















Adjusted Operating Income













E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 50,583

23.2 %

$ 31,345

17.0 % Transportation Solutions 13,577

11.3 %

8,512

7.7 % Building Solutions 14,234

15.5 %

17,403

16.3 % Adjusted Segment Operating Income 78,394

18.2 %

57,260

14.2 % Corporate G&A Expense (7,739)





(5,216)



Total Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 70,655

16.4 %

$ 52,044

12.9 %





















(1) Due to the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024, beginning on January 1, 2025, the Company will report RHB's operating income as a single line item ("Other operating income (expense), net") in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. RHB's revenue is no longer included in Sterling's consolidated revenue in 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, total GAAP revenue of $440,360 has been adjusted to exclude $38,464 of RHB revenue.



(2) The Company defines adjusted operating income as GAAP operating income excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, GAAP operating income of $56,076 is adjusted to exclude $6,683 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $6,374 of intangible asset amortization (including $1,871 related to the fair value step up of RHB), $179 of acquisition related costs, and $1,343 of earn-out expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, GAAP operating income of $42,125 is adjusted to exclude $4,586 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $4,297 of intangible asset amortization, $36 of acquisition related costs, and $1,000 of earn-out expense.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Full Year 2025 Guidance

Full Year

Low

High

2024 Actual Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 222,000

$ 238,700

$ 257,461 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net -

-

(91,289) Non-cash stock-based compensation 23,000

23,000

19,003 Intangible asset amortization (1) 24,539

24,539

17,037 Acquisition related costs 179

179

421 Earn-out expense 6,000

6,000

4,756 Income tax impact of adjustments (14,000)

(14,000)

13,356 Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (2) $ 261,718

$ 278,418

$ 220,745











Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:









Diluted $ 7.15

$ 7.65

$ 8.27











Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:









Diluted $ 8.40

$ 8.90

$ 7.09











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Diluted 31,200

31,200

31,146

















(1) Intangible asset amortization includes approximately $7,500 related to the fair value step up recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.



(2) The Company defines adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, earn-out expense, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited)



Full Year 2025 Guidance

Full Year 2024

Low

High

Actual Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 222

$ 239

$ 257 Depreciation and amortization (1) 79

80

68 Interest income, net of interest expense (2)

(4)

(2) Income tax expense 82

88

87 EBITDA (2) 381

403

411 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net -

-

(91) Non-cash stock-based compensation 23

23

19 Acquisition related costs -

-

- Earn-out expense 6

6

5 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 410

$ 432

$ 344















(1) Depreciation and intangible asset amortization includes approximately $1.1 million and $7.5 million, respectively, related to the fair value step up recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.

(2) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income, and income tax expense.

(3) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs and earn-out expense.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES HISTORICAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables present our 2024 quarterly revenue and operating income by segment as adjusted to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB and the separate presentation of earn-out expense:





















2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)



Revenues (Excluding RHB) March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Total E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 184,476

$ 241,312

$ 263,899

$ 234,041

$ 923,728 Transportation Solutions 110,505

158,828

155,063

123,387

547,783 Building Solutions 106,915

108,735

102,591

90,128

408,369 Total Revenues (Excluding RHB) (1) $ 401,896

$ 508,875

$ 521,553

$ 447,556

$ 1,879,880



















Operating Income

















E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 27,169

$ 51,677

$ 68,076

$ 56,437

$ 203,359 Transportation Solutions 8,132

15,449

18,573

8,715

50,869 Building Solutions 15,775

14,813

12,249

11,002

53,839 Segment Operating Income 51,076

81,939

98,898

76,154

308,067 Corporate G&A Expense (7,915)

(8,104)

(10,334)

(11,915)

(38,268) Acquisition Related Costs (36)

(101)

(72)

(212)

(421) Earn-out Expense (1,000)

(1,000)

(1,000)

(1,756)

(4,756) Total Operating Income $ 42,125

$ 72,734

$ 87,492

$ 62,271

$ 264,622



















Adjusted Operating Income

















E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 31,345

$ 55,841

$ 71,244

$ 60,316

$ 218,746 Transportation Solutions 8,512

15,874

19,070

9,180

52,636 Building Solutions 17,403

16,423

13,928

12,632

60,386 Segment Operating Income 57,260

88,138

104,242

82,128

331,768 Corporate (5,216)

(5,227)

(7,027)

(8,459)

(25,929) Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 52,044

$ 82,911

$ 97,215

$ 73,669

$ 305,839

























(1) Due to the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024, beginning on January 1, 2025, the Company will report RHB's operating income as a single line item ("Other operating income (expense), net") in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. RHB's revenue is no longer included in Sterling's consolidated revenue in 2025.



(2) The Company defines adjusted operating income as GAAP operating income excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES HISTORICAL QUARTERLY BACKLOG INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table presents our 2024 backlog and combined backlog as adjusted to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB:

















2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Backlog March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31 Backlog including RHB $ 2,352,126

$ 2,098,781

$ 2,055,081

$ 2,184,478 Less: RHB Backlog (528,043)

(476,842)

(485,050)

(491,255) Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,824,083

$ 1,621,939

$ 1,570,031

$ 1,693,223















Combined Backlog













Combined Backlog including RHB $ 2,419,748

$ 2,445,992

$ 2,374,690

$ 2,322,391 Less: RHB Backlog (528,043)

(536,165)

(539,494)

(491,255) Combined Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,891,705

$ 1,909,827

$ 1,835,196

$ 1,831,136

















