PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

19% Growth in Portfolio Purchases Drives Record ERC of $7.8 Billion
Strong Portfolio Purchases and Execution of Strategic Initiatives Contributed to Double-Digit Cash Collections Growth
Company Positioned for Continued Success with Transition to Newly Appointed CEO
NORFOLK, Va., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ("Q1 2025").
Q1 2025 Highlights
- Total portfolio purchases of $291.7 million, an increase of 18.7% year-over-year.
- Record estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $7.8 billion, an increase of 20.1% year-over-year.
- Total cash collections of $497.4 million, an increase of 10.7% year-over-year.
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 60.8%, an increase of 284 basis points year-over-year.
- Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $3.7 million, an increase of 5.3% year-over-year, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.09.
- Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025 of $1.2 billion, an increase of 13.5% year-over-year.
1.
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
2.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.
3.
A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.
Three Months Ended March 31,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 3,659
$ 3,475
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
"Building on a successful 2024, we delivered another strong quarter, including an increase in portfolio purchases of 19%, record ERC, our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit cash collections growth, and a nearly 300 basis point improvement in cash efficiency, as we continued to execute on our cash-generating and operational initiatives in the U.S.," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "Changes in Expected Recoveries moderated from recent levels. Historically, our first quarter cash collections in the U.S. have experienced seasonality increases, typically driven by consumer tax refunds, that didn't materialize this quarter to the extent that we modeled, resulting in lower profitability compared to prior quarters. I am very proud of the team's accomplishments to improve the cash-generation capabilities of the U.S. business-which we believe, coupled with the continued strength of our European business, sets us up for overall success moving forward."
"As we look ahead, we are excited to welcome our newly appointed president and CEO Martin Sjolund, who has been with the Company for 13 years and brings a successful European playbook to build on our global three-pillar strategy."
"We are confident in the overall trajectory of the business and, at this time, we are not changing our previously provided financial targets, except for the return on average tangible equity, which is likely to be at a lower level than our target of approximately 12%. As we move through the coming quarters, we will reaffirm, raise, or lower these targets as appropriate. We continue to take a long-term approach to managing the business and we believe we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy to drive continued growth, profitability, and shareholder value."
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2025
2024
($ in thousands)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Americas and Australia Core
$ 288,160
$ 257,711
$ 266,977
$ 263,828
$ 256,861
Americas Insolvency
23,700
24,067
26,065
26,971
25,209
Europe Core
164,371
162,564
158,242
156,739
145,933
Europe Insolvency
21,205
23,724
25,826
26,344
21,515
Total cash collections
$ 497,436
$ 468,066
$ 477,110
$ 473,882
$ 449,518
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency-Adjusted
2025
2024
($ in thousands)
Q1
Q1
Americas and Australia Core
$ 288,160
$ 249,195
Americas Insolvency
23,700
25,039
Europe Core
164,371
143,377
Europe Insolvency
21,205
21,352
Total cash collections
$ 497,436
$ 438,963
- Total cash collections in Q1 2025 increased 10.7% to $497.4 million, compared to $449.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 ("Q1 2024").
Three Months Ended March 31,
($ in thousands)
2025
2024
Portfolio income
$ 240,958
$ 202,056
Recoveries collected in excess of forecast
$ 16,500
$ 35,838
Changes in expected future recoveries
11,422
15,836
Changes in expected recoveries
$ 27,922
$ 51,674
Total portfolio revenue
$ 268,880
$ 253,730
- Total portfolio revenue in Q1 2025 increased 6.0% to $268.9 million, compared to $253.7 million in Q1 2024.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in Q1 2025 increased 3.1% to $195.0 million, compared to $189.2 million in Q1 2024. The increase was primarily due to continued investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth.
- Interest expense, net in Q1 2025 increased 16.6% to $61.0 million, compared to $52.3 million in Q1 2024, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.
- The effective tax rate for Q1 2025 was 32.2%.
Portfolio Purchases
Portfolio Purchase Source
2025
2024
($ in thousands)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Americas & Australia Core
$ 165,503
$ 194,063
$ 263,613
$ 198,761
$ 174,660
Americas Insolvency
12,953
9,460
10,162
26,627
22,156
Europe Core
108,390
220,875
71,507
127,991
43,997
Europe Insolvency
4,856
8,272
4,696
25,990
5,004
Total portfolio acquisitions
$ 291,702
$ 432,670
$ 349,978
$ 379,369
$ 245,817
- The Company purchased $291.7 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q1 2025, an 18.7% increase compared to $245.8 million in Q1 2024.
- At the end of Q1 2025, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $347.0 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $258.0 million in the Americas and Australia and $89.0 million in Europe.
1.
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.
Credit Availability
- Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of March 31, 2025 was $918.9 million, comprised of $537.8 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $381.1 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until May 5, 2026, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 47549# until May 12, 2025.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
PRA Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended March
2025
2024
Revenues
Portfolio income
$ 240,958
$ 202,056
Changes in expected recoveries
27,922
51,674
Total portfolio revenue
268,880
253,730
Other revenue
739
1,856
Total revenues
269,619
255,586
Operating expenses
Compensation and benefits
73,323
73,597
Legal collection costs
33,394
26,691
Legal collection fees
15,230
12,112
Agency fees
21,368
19,723
Professional and outside services
21,103
25,050
Communication
10,477
12,578
Rent and occupancy
3,480
4,144
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
3,769
2,720
Other operating expenses
12,898
12,575
Total operating expenses
195,042
189,190
Income from operations
74,577
66,396
Other income/(expense)
Interest expense, net
(60,970)
(52,278)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net
(51)
227
Other
(180)
(206)
Income before income taxes
13,376
14,139
Income tax expense
4,312
2,386
Net income
9,064
11,753
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,405
8,278
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 3,659
$ 3,475
Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
Basic
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
Diluted
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
39,549
39,274
Diluted
39,688
39,448
PRA Group, Inc.
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 128,654
$ 105,938
Investments
70,155
66,304
Finance receivables, net
4,308,334
4,140,742
Income taxes receivable
23,456
19,559
Deferred tax assets, net
80,282
75,134
Right-of-use assets
27,166
32,173
Property and equipment, net
27,036
29,498
Goodwill
420,715
396,357
Other assets
62,271
65,450
Total assets
$ 5,148,069
$ 4,931,155
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
$ 103,111
$ 141,211
Income taxes payable
29,346
28,584
Deferred tax liabilities, net
19,663
16,813
Lease liabilities
30,884
36,437
Interest-bearing deposits
187,717
163,406
Borrowings
3,466,075
3,326,621
Other liabilities
30,755
24,476
Total liabilities
3,867,551
3,737,548
Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,652 shares issued
397
395
Additional paid-in capital
19,816
17,882
Retained earnings
1,563,808
1,560,149
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(364,913)
(443,394)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,219,108
1,135,032
Noncontrolling interests
61,410
58,575
Total equity
1,280,518
1,193,607
Total liabilities and equity
$ 5,148,069
$ 4,931,155
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Noncash interest expense
$ 1,901
$ 2,241
$ 3,795
$ 2,331
$ 2,200
$ 2,177
$ 2,220
$ 2,384
Change in fair value of
(2,570)
(4,686)
(5,706)
(5,628)
(5,930)
(6,734)
(6,545)
(6,960)
Amortization of intangibles
49
58
60
58
60
69
69
68
Impairment of real estate
831
-
-
-
-
202
5,037
-
Stock-based
3,788
3,337
3,251
3,555
3,327
2,952
1,629
2,715
Purchase Price Multiples
as of March 31, 2025
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (1)(2)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 2,336,839
$ 6,677,285
$ 85,170
286 %
228 %
2015
443,114
927,707
42,421
209 %
205 %
2016
455,767
1,099,096
54,164
241 %
201 %
2017
532,851
1,227,754
84,362
230 %
193 %
2018
653,975
1,547,179
124,687
237 %
202 %
2019
581,476
1,319,705
111,295
227 %
206 %
2020
435,668
961,382
122,030
221 %
213 %
2021
435,846
736,278
221,820
169 %
191 %
2022
406,082
716,692
282,237
176 %
179 %
2023
622,583
1,227,308
745,906
197 %
197 %
2024
823,662
1,734,861
1,495,359
211 %
211 %
2025
165,428
360,600
354,271
218 %
218 %
Subtotal
7,893,291
18,535,847
3,723,722
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
1,414,476
2,722,777
9
192 %
155 %
2015
63,170
88,173
9
140 %
125 %
2016
91,442
118,460
107
130 %
123 %
2017
275,257
359,185
624
130 %
125 %
2018
97,879
136,770
325
140 %
127 %
2019
123,077
167,034
1,045
136 %
128 %
2020
62,130
90,988
8,266
146 %
136 %
2021
55,187
74,324
15,857
135 %
136 %
2022
33,442
47,631
21,343
142 %
139 %
2023
91,282
119,326
75,553
131 %
135 %
2024
68,391
99,321
82,094
145 %
149 %
2025
12,952
20,687
20,514
160 %
160 %
Subtotal
2,388,685
4,044,676
225,746
Total Americas and Australia
10,281,976
22,580,523
3,949,468
Europe Core
1996-2014
814,553
2,680,717
385,242
329 %
205 %
2015
411,340
763,617
123,063
186 %
160 %
2016
333,090
586,213
145,522
176 %
167 %
2017
252,174
363,859
87,133
144 %
144 %
2018
341,775
560,664
166,556
164 %
148 %
2019
518,610
862,626
293,354
166 %
152 %
2020
324,119
589,876
227,352
182 %
172 %
2021
412,411
718,256
362,383
174 %
170 %
2022
359,447
586,653
404,395
163 %
162 %
2023
410,593
694,061
513,613
169 %
169 %
2024
451,786
815,610
774,971
181 %
180 %
2025
109,910
192,014
190,318
175 %
175 %
Subtotal
4,739,808
9,414,166
3,673,902
Europe Insolvency
2014
10,876
19,126
-
176 %
129 %
2015
18,973
29,542
-
156 %
139 %
2016
39,338
58,202
512
148 %
130 %
2017
39,235
52,302
453
133 %
128 %
2018
44,908
53,090
1,357
118 %
123 %
2019
77,218
114,075
8,122
148 %
130 %
2020
105,440
160,291
16,121
152 %
129 %
2021
53,230
76,576
18,621
144 %
134 %
2022
44,604
63,631
30,937
143 %
137 %
2023
46,558
65,421
45,502
141 %
138 %
2024
43,459
63,596
52,694
146 %
147 %
2025
4,994
7,546
7,443
151 %
151 %
Subtotal
528,833
763,398
181,762
Total Europe
5,268,641
10,177,564
3,855,664
Total PRA Group
$ 15,550,617
$ 32,758,087
$ 7,805,132
(1)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2025 exchange rate.
(5)
The original purchase price multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the period of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information (1)
Amounts in thousands
March 31, 2025 (year-to-date)
As of March 31, 2025
Purchase Period
Cash
Portfolio
Change in
Total Portfolio
Net Finance Receivables (3)
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 11,587
$ 5,208
$ 6,052
$ 11,260
$ 28,588
2015
3,756
2,257
(538)
1,719
18,289
2016
4,794
2,925
406
3,331
20,128
2017
7,854
4,056
1,777
5,833
34,684
2018
13,926
6,122
1,997
8,119
63,730
2019
13,659
6,353
(1,874)
4,479
60,339
2020
15,569
6,683
(1,597)
5,086
67,290
2021
18,306
9,653
(2,256)
7,397
115,217
2022
25,886
11,365
(315)
11,050
169,095
2023
63,352
32,874
(8,290)
24,584
413,774
2024
103,139
66,232
8,837
75,069
775,565
2025
6,332
4,310
1,250
5,560
164,578
Subtotal
288,160
158,038
5,449
163,487
1,931,277
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
258
9
250
259
-
2015
36
2
31
33
6
2016
57
6
12
18
95
2017
326
32
147
179
552
2018
351
14
127
141
302
2019
919
41
(39)
2
985
2020
3,273
315
(254)
61
7,780
2021
3,145
500
(58)
442
14,361
2022
2,801
609
162
771
18,374
2023
7,215
2,242
(81)
2,161
61,628
2024
5,146
2,947
(1,852)
1,095
58,849
2025
173
171
76
247
13,021
Subtotal
23,700
6,888
(1,479)
5,409
175,953
Total Americas and Australia
311,860
164,926
3,970
168,896
2,107,230
Europe Core
1996-2014
22,484
14,317
5,193
19,510
87,666
2015
7,291
2,947
3,749
6,696
60,970
2016
6,410
2,873
1,107
3,980
82,180
2017
3,858
1,444
(1,566)
(122)
58,090
2018
8,525
3,081
866
3,947
107,905
2019
15,087
4,885
3,312
8,197
197,307
2020
11,349
4,228
4,087
8,315
138,955
2021
15,145
6,323
2,524
8,847
219,283
2022
16,122
6,720
(1,206)
5,514
255,679
2023
22,895
9,421
1,828
11,249
307,010
2024
33,535
14,734
433
15,167
431,168
2025
1,670
475
549
1,024
109,374
Subtotal
164,371
71,448
20,876
92,324
2,055,587
Europe Insolvency
2014
34
-
34
34
-
2015
46
-
46
46
-
2016
159
21
131
152
133
2017
293
13
156
169
318
2018
471
29
94
123
1,186
2019
1,823
194
48
242
7,028
2020
4,602
396
481
877
14,915
2021
3,356
459
1,256
1,715
16,624
2022
3,572
764
510
1,274
25,950
2023
3,397
1,096
227
1,323
36,605
2024
3,350
1,549
18
1,567
37,729
2025
102
63
75
138
5,029
Subtotal
21,205
4,584
3,076
7,660
145,517
Total Europe
185,576
76,032
23,952
99,984
2,201,104
Total PRA Group
$ 497,436
$ 240,958
$ 27,922
$ 268,880
$ 4,308,334
(1)
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2025 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of March 31, 2025
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase Period
Purchase
1996-2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 2,336.8
$ 4,371.9
$ 727.8
$ 470.0
$ 311.2
$ 222.5
$ 155.0
$ 96.6
$ 68.8
$ 51.0
$ 40.2
$ 49.4
$ 11.6
$ 6,576.0
2015
443.1
-
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
19.5
14.1
17.3
3.8
888.3
2016
455.8
-
-
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
38.4
24.9
24.0
4.8
1002.6
2017
532.9
-
-
-
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
76.3
43.8
39.2
7.9
1132.2
2018
654.0
-
-
-
-
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
146.1
92.9
75.9
13.9
1391.0
2019
581.5
-
-
-
-
-
143.8
349.0
289.8
177.7
110.3
77.7
13.7
1162.0
2020
435.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
132.9
284.3
192.0
125.8
87.0
15.6
837.6
2021
435.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85.0
177.3
136.8
98.4
18.3
515.8
2022
406.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67.7
195.4
144.7
25.9
433.7
2023
622.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
108.5
285.9
63.4
457.8
2024
823.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
145.9
103.1
249.0
2025
165.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.2
6.2
Subtotal
7,893.3
4,371.9
844.8
837.1
860.9
945.1
1,141.4
1,271.8
1,206.9
946.0
892.7
1,045.4
288.2
14,652.2
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
1,414.5
1,949.8
340.8
213.0
122.9
59.1
22.6
5.8
3.3
2.3
1.5
1.3
0.3
2,722.7
2015
63.2
-
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
0.6
0.3
0.2
-
88.2
2016
91.4
-
-
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
7.4
1.8
0.9
0.6
0.1
119.4
2017
275.3
-
-
-
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
20.8
4.9
2.5
0.3
358.6
2018
97.9
-
-
-
-
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
24.6
12.7
2.5
0.4
136.4
2019
123.1
-
-
-
-
-
13.4
31.4
39.1
37.8
28.7
14.6
0.9
165.9
2020
62.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.5
16.1
20.4
19.5
17.0
3.3
82.8
2021
55.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.6
17.9
17.5
15.3
3.1
58.4
2022
33.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.2
9.2
11.1
2.8
26.3
2023
91.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.0
25.1
7.2
41.3
2024
68.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12.1
5.1
17.2
2025
13.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.2
0.2
Subtotal
2,388.7
1,949.8
344.2
249.8
222.5
207.9
180.9
155.3
147.4
129.4
104.2
102.3
23.7
3,817.4
Total Americas and Australia
10,282.0
6,321.7
1,189.0
1,086.9
1,083.4
1,153.0
1,322.3
1,427.1
1,354.3
1,075.4
996.9
1,147.7
311.9
18,469.6
Europe Core
1996-2014
814.5
195.1
297.5
249.9
224.1
209.6
175.3
151.7
151.0
123.6
108.6
101.7
22.5
2,010.6
2015
411.3
-
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
40.7
33.8
30.4
7.3
597.2
2016
333.1
-
-
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
36.9
29.7
27.4
6.4
445.3
2017
252.2
-
-
-
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
25.2
20.2
17.9
3.9
256.1
2018
341.8
-
-
-
-
24.3
88.7
71.3
69.1
50.7
41.6
37.1
8.5
391.3
2019
518.6
-
-
-
-
-
48.0
125.7
121.4
89.8
75.1
68.2
15.1
543.3
2020
324.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
32.3
91.7
69.0
56.1
50.1
11.3
310.5
2021
412.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.5
89.9
73.0
66.6
15.1
293.1
2022
359.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33.9
83.8
74.7
16.1
208.5
2023
410.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50.2
103.1
22.9
176.2
2024
451.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
46.3
33.5
79.8
2025
109.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.7
1.7
Subtotal
4,739.8
195.1
343.3
390.6
407.1
443.4
480.2
519.7
614.6
559.7
572.1
623.5
164.3
5,313.6
Europe Insolvency
2014
10.9
-
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.2
-
17.2
2015
19.0
-
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
0.6
0.4
0.2
-
26.8
2016
39.3
-
-
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
6.0
2.7
1.3
0.8
0.2
61.4
2017
39.2
-
-
-
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
6.5
3.8
1.5
0.3
49.6
2018
44.9
-
-
-
-
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
9.8
7.2
3.5
0.5
52.0
2019
77.2
-
-
-
-
-
5.0
21.1
23.9
21.0
17.5
12.9
1.8
103.2
2020
105.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.0
34.6
34.1
29.7
25.5
4.6
134.5
2021
53.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.5
14.4
14.7
15.4
3.4
53.4
2022
44.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.5
12.4
15.2
3.6
35.7
2023
46.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.2
12.7
3.4
20.3
2024
43.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.5
3.3
12.8
2025
5.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.1
0.1
Subtotal
528.8
-
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.7
58.8
93.0
93.8
91.4
97.4
21.2
567.0
Total Europe
5,268.6
195.1
350.6
405.1
429.2
472.2
518.9
578.5
707.6
653.5
663.5
720.9
185.5
5,880.6
Total PRA Group
$ 15,550.6
$ 6,516.8
$ 1,539.6
$ 1,492.0
$ 1,512.6
$ 1,625.2
$ 1,841.2
$ 2,005.6
$ 2,061.9
$ 1,728.9
$ 1,660.4
$ 1,868.6
$ 497.4
$ 24,350.2
(1)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period.
(2)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 31, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
LTM
For the Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in millions)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 71
$ 71
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
23
21
Interest expense, net
238
229
Other expense
1
1
Depreciation and amortization
11
11
Impairment of real estate
1
-
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
15
18
Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less
824
787
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,184
$ 1,138
In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term stockholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity and displays the Company's ROATE for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):
Balance as of Period End
Average Tangible Equity
March 31,
March 31,
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
$ 1,219,108
$ 1,129,326
$ 1,177,070
$ 1,148,219
Less: Goodwill
420,715
411,846
408,536
421,705
Less: Other intangible assets
1,488
1,666
1,471
1,704
Average tangible equity
$ 767,063
$ 724,810
ROATE (2)
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 3,659
$ 3,475
Return on average tangible equity
1.9 %
1.9 %
1.
Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods.
2.
Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
