Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for April 2025

CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
Year-To-Date
Apr
2025
Apr
2024
%
Chg
Mar
%
Apr
2025
Apr
2024
%
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
13,260
10,223
29.7 %
13,529
-2.0 %
13,372
10,606
26.1 %
Index options (contracts, k)
5,087
4,347
17.0 %
5,270
-3.5 %
4,853
4,157
16.7 %
Futures (contracts, k)
309
309
-0.2 %
284.976
8.4 %
265
244
8.7 %
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
2,118
1,310
61.7 %
1,617
31.0 %
1,765
1,457
21.2 %
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
125
72
74.6 %
92
36.4 %
100
79
25.6 %
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
170,517
157,295
8.4 %
153,961
10.8 %
162,357
149,145
8.9 %
European Equities (€, mn)
17,410
10,503
65.8 %
16,422
6.0 %
14,684
10,064
45.9 %
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
167,213
107,368
55.7 %
157,411
6.2 %
579,285
401,694
44.2 %
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
1,099
937
17.4 %
1,130
-2.7 %
4,300
3,461
24.2 %
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
1,047
761
37.6 %
900
16.4 %
873
764
14.3 %
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
239
316
-24.3 %
312
-23.2 %
301
316
-4.7 %
Global FX ($, mn)
65,340
51,307
27.4 %
54,784
19.3 %
55,398
46,804
18.4 %
April 2025 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- Cboe's proprietary index options ADV in April was 5.1 million contracts, its second-best month on record.
- Several new single-day records were set on April 4, including:
- Total volume across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges of 31.0 million contracts.
- Cboe's proprietary index options volume of 8.8 million contracts.
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume of 6.0 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record by 1.2 million contracts.
- 437 thousand contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours session (7:15 PM to 8:25 AM CT).
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.
