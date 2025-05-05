Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for April 2025

CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Apr 2025 Apr 2024 % Chg Mar

2025 %

Chg Apr 2025 Apr 2024 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 13,260 10,223 29.7 % 13,529 -2.0 % 13,372 10,606 26.1 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,087 4,347 17.0 % 5,270 -3.5 % 4,853 4,157 16.7 % Futures (contracts, k) 309 309 -0.2 % 284.976 8.4 % 265 244 8.7 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 2,118 1,310 61.7 % 1,617 31.0 % 1,765 1,457 21.2 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 125 72 74.6 % 92 36.4 % 100 79 25.6 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 170,517 157,295 8.4 % 153,961 10.8 % 162,357 149,145 8.9 % European Equities (€, mn) 17,410 10,503 65.8 % 16,422 6.0 % 14,684 10,064 45.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 167,213 107,368 55.7 % 157,411 6.2 % 579,285 401,694 44.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,099 937 17.4 % 1,130 -2.7 % 4,300 3,461 24.2 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,047 761 37.6 % 900 16.4 % 873 764 14.3 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 239 316 -24.3 % 312 -23.2 % 301 316 -4.7 % Global FX ($, mn) 65,340 51,307 27.4 % 54,784 19.3 % 55,398 46,804 18.4 %

April 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's proprietary index options ADV in April was 5.1 million contracts, its second-best month on record.

Several new single-day records were set on April 4, including: Total volume across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges of 31.0 million contracts. Cboe's proprietary index options volume of 8.8 million contracts. S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume of 6.0 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record by 1.2 million contracts. 437 thousand contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours session (7:15 PM to 8:25 AM CT).



About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com .

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA +1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559 [email protected] [email protected]

[email protected]

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

