THOR Industries Announces Strategic Partnership to Optimize Diesel Class A Motorhome Production with Focus on Quality and Customer Experience

ELKHART, Ind., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) today announced a strategic partnership between Jayco, Inc. ("Jayco") and Tiffin Motorhomes ("Tiffin") whereby production of Class A diesel motorhomes for the Entegra Coach brand will transition from Jayco to Tiffin at its facilities in Red Bay, Alabama. This move allows Jayco to expand production capacity while ensuring that Entegra customers continue to receive the superior quality and attention to detail that they expect from an Entegra Coach unit.

"Entegra Coach has earned a strong reputation for luxury, performance, and owner loyalty," said Ken Walters, President of Jayco. "We're confident that the Tiffin team understands the high standards our Entegra Coach customers expect. Tiffin's long-standing commitment to quality and integrity makes them the ideal partner for this next chapter of Entegra."

Tiffin Motorhomes has built its legacy on high-end craftsmanship, premium materials, and customer-first design. For the team in Red Bay, manufacturing Entegra Coach Class A motorhomes is a natural extension of that commitment.

"Tiffin is known for producing some of the highest quality motorhomes in the market, and we're honored to bring that same level of excellence to the Entegra Coach brand," said Leigh Tiffin, President of Tiffin Motorhomes. "We have an experienced and passionate team that takes great pride in their work, and we're excited to uphold and continue the strong reputation Entegra has built over the years."

"As the class A diesel market continues to evolve and become a smaller part of the overall RV marketplace, it is important for us to optimize our production capabilities across the THOR family of companies. Given the overall size of the Class A diesel market, integrating Entegra Coach into Tiffin optimizes our production at Tiffin where Class A diesels comprise a greater percentage of its product offering and allows us to leverage Tiffin's expertise in the segment. As we look ahead, rapidly evolving requirements for the Class A diesel segment will require focused engineering and craftsmanship that Tiffin can provide for the Entegra brand. This strategic move reflects our ongoing commitment to adaptability, quality, and the long-term success of our brands and dealer partners with an unrelenting focus on maximizing customer experience," offered Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries, Inc.

Jayco will continue to produce Model Year 2026 Entegra Coach diesel Class A motorhomes through the end of the 2025 calendar year, which include Cornerstone, Anthem, Aspire, and Reatta. Jayco will provide customer service, parts and warranty experience for all Jayco-built Entegra Coach products. As part of its long-term product strategy, Tiffin will begin manufacturing successor products in calendar year 2026, integrating select Entegra Coach product names and design elements into its Model Year 2027 Class A lineup. These motorhomes will be marketed exclusively as Tiffin products. Service and warranty for all Tiffin-built motorhomes will be handled by Tiffin.

All Entegra Coach Class C, Class B and gas Class A motorhomes will continue to be produced, serviced and warrantied by Jayco.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest RVs manufacturer. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit https://www.thorindustries.com/ . THOR has inspired and empowered people to connect with nature and each other nearly 45 years.

About Entegra Coach

Headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, Entegra Coach, a division of Jayco, Inc., manufactures and markets luxury diesel and gas motorhomes. For additional information about Entegra Coach or its products, call 1-(800)-517-9137 or visit www.entegracoach.com.

About Tiffin Motorhomes

Tiffin Motorhomes is proud to be one of the few family-operated RV manufacturers in the industry, making a significant difference in how our company operates versus our competitors. With the Tiffin name on every coach, building a superior motorhome is not just our occupation but a matter of personal pride. It has been a lifelong pursuit we are committed to perfecting. For further insights into Tiffin Motorhomes, visit www.tiffinmotorhomes.com."

SOURCE THOR Industries