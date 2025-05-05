Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 13.5% in Puerto Rico, 4.8% in Colombia and 0.5% in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.8% compared to April 2024.
Passenger traffic presented year-over-year increases of 13.5% in Puerto Rico, 4.8% in Colombia, and 0.5% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 29.6% in international traffic and 11.6% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported increases of 15.6% in international traffic and 2.0% in domestic traffic. In Mexico, a 3.3% decrease in international traffic was partially offset by a 5.1% increase in domestic traffic.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to 30, 2025 and from April 1 to 30, 2024. Note that last year Holy Week took place during the last week of March 2024, while this year took place in April. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
April
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Mexico
3,495,197
3,511,745
0.5
14,991,607
14,456,882
(3.6)
Domestic Traffic
1,573,816
1,653,649
5.1
6,188,901
6,234,133
0.7
International Traffic
1,921,381
1,858,096
(3.3)
8,802,706
8,222,749
(6.6)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,034,830
1,174,568
13.5
4,296,726
4,783,150
11.3
Domestic Traffic
926,318
1,033,889
11.6
3,862,258
4,261,135
10.3
International Traffic
108,512
140,679
29.6
434,468
522,015
20.2
Colombia
1,278,688
1,340,348
4.8
5,082,918
5,386,702
6.0
Domestic Traffic
1,012,775
1,032,952
2.0
3,976,235
4,111,608
3.4
International Traffic
265,913
307,396
15.6
1,106,683
1,275,094
15.2
Total Traffic
5,808,715
6,026,661
3.8
24,371,251
24,626,734
1.0
Domestic Traffic
3,512,909
3,720,490
5.9
14,027,394
14,606,876
4.1
International Traffic
2,295,806
2,306,171
0.5
10,343,857
10,019,858
(3.1)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
April
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,573,816
1,653,649
5.1
6,188,901
6,234,133
0.7
CUN
Cancun
796,486
835,045
4.8
3,116,167
3,122,813
0.2
CZM
Cozumel
18,631
22,995
23.4
77,134
75,554
(2.0)
HUX
Huatulco
57,383
55,891
(2.6)
233,856
216,020
(7.6)
MID
Merida
263,609
287,801
9.2
1,064,694
1,095,167
2.9
MTT
Minatitlan
12,022
13,069
8.7
40,041
49,405
23.4
OAX
Oaxaca
124,477
133,769
7.5
499,673
524,781
5.0
TAP
Tapachula
52,215
41,372
(20.8)
200,171
170,834
(14.7)
VER
Veracruz
127,889
142,650
11.5
483,618
526,546
8.9
VSA
Villahermosa
121,104
121,057
(0.0)
473,547
453,013
(4.3)
International Traffic
1,921,381
1,858,096
(3.3)
8,802,706
8,222,749
(6.6)
CUN
Cancun
1,796,360
1,739,253
(3.2)
8,206,770
7,636,701
(6.9)
CZM
Cozumel
46,575
33,368
(28.4)
236,805
184,035
(22.3)
HUX
Huatulco
14,550
12,885
(11.4)
94,979
93,311
(1.8)
MID
Merida
31,679
32,524
2.7
130,827
144,275
10.3
MTT
Minatitlan
543
558
2.8
2,135
2,378
11.4
OAX
Oaxaca
17,922
19,800
10.5
74,917
94,435
26.1
TAP
Tapachula
983
3,246
230.2
4,589
8,830
92.4
VER
Veracruz
9,753
12,207
25.2
40,464
45,408
12.2
VSA
Villahermosa
3,016
4,255
41.1
11,220
13,376
19.2
Traffic Total Mexico
3,495,197
3,511,745
0.5
14,991,607
14,456,882
(3.6)
CUN
Cancun
2,592,846
2,574,298
(0.7)
11,322,937
10,759,514
(5.0)
CZM
Cozumel
65,206
56,363
(13.6)
313,939
259,589
(17.3)
HUX
Huatulco
71,933
68,776
(4.4)
328,835
309,331
(5.9)
MID
Merida
295,288
320,325
8.5
1,195,521
1,239,442
3.7
MTT
Minatitlan
12,565
13,627
8.5
42,176
51,783
22.8
OAX
Oaxaca
142,399
153,569
7.8
574,590
619,216
7.8
TAP
Tapachula
53,198
44,618
(16.1)
204,760
179,664
(12.3)
VER
Veracruz
137,642
154,857
12.5
524,082
571,954
9.1
VSA
Villahermosa
124,120
125,312
1.0
484,767
466,389
(3.8)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
April
%
Year to date
%
2024
2025
2024
2025
SJU Total
1,034,830
1,174,568
13.5
4,296,726
4,783,150
11.3
Domestic Traffic
926,318
1,033,889
11.6
3,862,258
4,261,135
10.3
International Traffic
108,512
140,679
29.6
434,468
522,015
20.2
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
April
% Chg
Year to date
%
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,012,775
1,032,952
2.0
3,976,235
4,111,608
3.4
MDE
Rionegro
757,231
784,536
3.6
2,924,149
3,102,383
6.1
EOH
Medellin
97,065
93,071
(4.1)
400,410
366,513
(8.5)
MTR
Monteria
114,331
110,138
(3.7)
476,168
460,764
(3.2)
APO
Carepa
15,308
15,078
(1.5)
56,909
55,241
(2.9)
UIB
Quibdo
26,406
26,544
0.5
108,108
104,987
(2.9)
CZU
Corozal
2,434
3,585
47.3
10,491
21,720
107.0
International Traffic
265,913
307,396
15.6
1,106,683
1,275,094
15.2
MDE
Rionegro
265,913
307,396
15.6
1,106,683
1,275,094
15.2
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,278,688
1,340,348
4.8
5,082,918
5,386,702
6.0
MDE
Rionegro
1,023,144
1,091,932
6.7
4,030,832
4,377,477
8.6
EOH
Medellin
97,065
93,071
(4.1)
400,410
366,513
(8.5)
MTR
Monteria
114,331
110,138
(3.7)
476,168
460,764
(3.2)
APO
Carepa
15,308
15,078
(1.5)
56,909
55,241
(2.9)
UIB
Quibdo
26,406
26,544
0.5
108,108
104,987
(2.9)
CZU
Corozal
2,434
3,585
47.3
10,491
21,720
107.0
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.