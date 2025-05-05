Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 13.5% in Puerto Rico, 4.8% in Colombia and 0.5% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.8% compared to April 2024.

Passenger traffic presented year-over-year increases of 13.5% in Puerto Rico, 4.8% in Colombia, and 0.5% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 29.6% in international traffic and 11.6% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported increases of 15.6% in international traffic and 2.0% in domestic traffic. In Mexico, a 3.3% decrease in international traffic was partially offset by a 5.1% increase in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to 30, 2025 and from April 1 to 30, 2024. Note that last year Holy Week took place during the last week of March 2024, while this year took place in April. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 3,495,197 3,511,745 0.5

14,991,607 14,456,882 (3.6) Domestic Traffic 1,573,816 1,653,649 5.1

6,188,901 6,234,133 0.7 International Traffic 1,921,381 1,858,096 (3.3)

8,802,706 8,222,749 (6.6) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,034,830 1,174,568 13.5

4,296,726 4,783,150 11.3 Domestic Traffic 926,318 1,033,889 11.6

3,862,258 4,261,135 10.3 International Traffic 108,512 140,679 29.6

434,468 522,015 20.2 Colombia 1,278,688 1,340,348 4.8

5,082,918 5,386,702 6.0 Domestic Traffic 1,012,775 1,032,952 2.0

3,976,235 4,111,608 3.4 International Traffic 265,913 307,396 15.6

1,106,683 1,275,094 15.2 Total Traffic 5,808,715 6,026,661 3.8

24,371,251 24,626,734 1.0 Domestic Traffic 3,512,909 3,720,490 5.9

14,027,394 14,606,876 4.1 International Traffic 2,295,806 2,306,171 0.5

10,343,857 10,019,858 (3.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,573,816 1,653,649 5.1

6,188,901 6,234,133 0.7 CUN Cancun 796,486 835,045 4.8

3,116,167 3,122,813 0.2 CZM Cozumel 18,631 22,995 23.4

77,134 75,554 (2.0) HUX Huatulco 57,383 55,891 (2.6)

233,856 216,020 (7.6) MID Merida 263,609 287,801 9.2

1,064,694 1,095,167 2.9 MTT Minatitlan 12,022 13,069 8.7

40,041 49,405 23.4 OAX Oaxaca 124,477 133,769 7.5

499,673 524,781 5.0 TAP Tapachula 52,215 41,372 (20.8)

200,171 170,834 (14.7) VER Veracruz 127,889 142,650 11.5

483,618 526,546 8.9 VSA Villahermosa 121,104 121,057 (0.0)

473,547 453,013 (4.3) International Traffic 1,921,381 1,858,096 (3.3)

8,802,706 8,222,749 (6.6) CUN Cancun 1,796,360 1,739,253 (3.2)

8,206,770 7,636,701 (6.9) CZM Cozumel 46,575 33,368 (28.4)

236,805 184,035 (22.3) HUX Huatulco 14,550 12,885 (11.4)

94,979 93,311 (1.8) MID Merida 31,679 32,524 2.7

130,827 144,275 10.3 MTT Minatitlan 543 558 2.8

2,135 2,378 11.4 OAX Oaxaca 17,922 19,800 10.5

74,917 94,435 26.1 TAP Tapachula 983 3,246 230.2

4,589 8,830 92.4 VER Veracruz 9,753 12,207 25.2

40,464 45,408 12.2 VSA Villahermosa 3,016 4,255 41.1

11,220 13,376 19.2 Traffic Total Mexico 3,495,197 3,511,745 0.5

14,991,607 14,456,882 (3.6) CUN Cancun 2,592,846 2,574,298 (0.7)

11,322,937 10,759,514 (5.0) CZM Cozumel 65,206 56,363 (13.6)

313,939 259,589 (17.3) HUX Huatulco 71,933 68,776 (4.4)

328,835 309,331 (5.9) MID Merida 295,288 320,325 8.5

1,195,521 1,239,442 3.7 MTT Minatitlan 12,565 13,627 8.5

42,176 51,783 22.8 OAX Oaxaca 142,399 153,569 7.8

574,590 619,216 7.8 TAP Tapachula 53,198 44,618 (16.1)

204,760 179,664 (12.3) VER Veracruz 137,642 154,857 12.5

524,082 571,954 9.1 VSA Villahermosa 124,120 125,312 1.0

484,767 466,389 (3.8)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









April %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 1,034,830 1,174,568 13.5

4,296,726 4,783,150 11.3 Domestic Traffic 926,318 1,033,889 11.6

3,862,258 4,261,135 10.3 International Traffic 108,512 140,679 29.6

434,468 522,015 20.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











April % Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,012,775 1,032,952 2.0

3,976,235 4,111,608 3.4 MDE Rionegro 757,231 784,536 3.6

2,924,149 3,102,383 6.1 EOH Medellin 97,065 93,071 (4.1)

400,410 366,513 (8.5) MTR Monteria 114,331 110,138 (3.7)

476,168 460,764 (3.2) APO Carepa 15,308 15,078 (1.5)

56,909 55,241 (2.9) UIB Quibdo 26,406 26,544 0.5

108,108 104,987 (2.9) CZU Corozal 2,434 3,585 47.3

10,491 21,720 107.0 International Traffic 265,913 307,396 15.6

1,106,683 1,275,094 15.2 MDE Rionegro 265,913 307,396 15.6

1,106,683 1,275,094 15.2 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,278,688 1,340,348 4.8

5,082,918 5,386,702 6.0 MDE Rionegro 1,023,144 1,091,932 6.7

4,030,832 4,377,477 8.6 EOH Medellin 97,065 93,071 (4.1)

400,410 366,513 (8.5) MTR Monteria 114,331 110,138 (3.7)

476,168 460,764 (3.2) APO Carepa 15,308 15,078 (1.5)

56,909 55,241 (2.9) UIB Quibdo 26,406 26,544 0.5

108,108 104,987 (2.9) CZU Corozal 2,434 3,585 47.3

10,491 21,720 107.0

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

