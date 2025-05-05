Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Massives Angebotsdefizit: Eric Sprott greift bei DIESEM Silberwert zu - und keiner spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
05.05.25 | 09:14
26,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,40030,40010:03
PR Newswire
05.05.2025 22:30 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 13.5% in Puerto Rico, 4.8% in Colombia and 0.5% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.8% compared to April 2024.

Passenger traffic presented year-over-year increases of 13.5% in Puerto Rico, 4.8% in Colombia, and 0.5% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 29.6% in international traffic and 11.6% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported increases of 15.6% in international traffic and 2.0% in domestic traffic. In Mexico, a 3.3% decrease in international traffic was partially offset by a 5.1% increase in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to 30, 2025 and from April 1 to 30, 2024. Note that last year Holy Week took place during the last week of March 2024, while this year took place in April. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








April

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Mexico

3,495,197

3,511,745

0.5


14,991,607

14,456,882

(3.6)

Domestic Traffic

1,573,816

1,653,649

5.1


6,188,901

6,234,133

0.7

International Traffic

1,921,381

1,858,096

(3.3)


8,802,706

8,222,749

(6.6)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,034,830

1,174,568

13.5


4,296,726

4,783,150

11.3

Domestic Traffic

926,318

1,033,889

11.6


3,862,258

4,261,135

10.3

International Traffic

108,512

140,679

29.6


434,468

522,015

20.2

Colombia

1,278,688

1,340,348

4.8


5,082,918

5,386,702

6.0

Domestic Traffic

1,012,775

1,032,952

2.0


3,976,235

4,111,608

3.4

International Traffic

265,913

307,396

15.6


1,106,683

1,275,094

15.2

Total Traffic

5,808,715

6,026,661

3.8


24,371,251

24,626,734

1.0

Domestic Traffic

3,512,909

3,720,490

5.9


14,027,394

14,606,876

4.1

International Traffic

2,295,806

2,306,171

0.5


10,343,857

10,019,858

(3.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








April

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,573,816

1,653,649

5.1


6,188,901

6,234,133

0.7

CUN

Cancun

796,486

835,045

4.8


3,116,167

3,122,813

0.2

CZM

Cozumel

18,631

22,995

23.4


77,134

75,554

(2.0)

HUX

Huatulco

57,383

55,891

(2.6)


233,856

216,020

(7.6)

MID

Merida

263,609

287,801

9.2


1,064,694

1,095,167

2.9

MTT

Minatitlan

12,022

13,069

8.7


40,041

49,405

23.4

OAX

Oaxaca

124,477

133,769

7.5


499,673

524,781

5.0

TAP

Tapachula

52,215

41,372

(20.8)


200,171

170,834

(14.7)

VER

Veracruz

127,889

142,650

11.5


483,618

526,546

8.9

VSA

Villahermosa

121,104

121,057

(0.0)


473,547

453,013

(4.3)

International Traffic

1,921,381

1,858,096

(3.3)


8,802,706

8,222,749

(6.6)

CUN

Cancun

1,796,360

1,739,253

(3.2)


8,206,770

7,636,701

(6.9)

CZM

Cozumel

46,575

33,368

(28.4)


236,805

184,035

(22.3)

HUX

Huatulco

14,550

12,885

(11.4)


94,979

93,311

(1.8)

MID

Merida

31,679

32,524

2.7


130,827

144,275

10.3

MTT

Minatitlan

543

558

2.8


2,135

2,378

11.4

OAX

Oaxaca

17,922

19,800

10.5


74,917

94,435

26.1

TAP

Tapachula

983

3,246

230.2


4,589

8,830

92.4

VER

Veracruz

9,753

12,207

25.2


40,464

45,408

12.2

VSA

Villahermosa

3,016

4,255

41.1


11,220

13,376

19.2

Traffic Total Mexico

3,495,197

3,511,745

0.5


14,991,607

14,456,882

(3.6)

CUN

Cancun

2,592,846

2,574,298

(0.7)


11,322,937

10,759,514

(5.0)

CZM

Cozumel

65,206

56,363

(13.6)


313,939

259,589

(17.3)

HUX

Huatulco

71,933

68,776

(4.4)


328,835

309,331

(5.9)

MID

Merida

295,288

320,325

8.5


1,195,521

1,239,442

3.7

MTT

Minatitlan

12,565

13,627

8.5


42,176

51,783

22.8

OAX

Oaxaca

142,399

153,569

7.8


574,590

619,216

7.8

TAP

Tapachula

53,198

44,618

(16.1)


204,760

179,664

(12.3)

VER

Veracruz

137,642

154,857

12.5


524,082

571,954

9.1

VSA

Villahermosa

124,120

125,312

1.0


484,767

466,389

(3.8)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






April

%
Chg


Year to date

%
Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

SJU Total

1,034,830

1,174,568

13.5


4,296,726

4,783,150

11.3

Domestic Traffic

926,318

1,033,889

11.6


3,862,258

4,261,135

10.3

International Traffic

108,512

140,679

29.6


434,468

522,015

20.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







April

% Chg


Year to date

%
Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,012,775

1,032,952

2.0


3,976,235

4,111,608

3.4

MDE

Rionegro

757,231

784,536

3.6


2,924,149

3,102,383

6.1

EOH

Medellin

97,065

93,071

(4.1)


400,410

366,513

(8.5)

MTR

Monteria

114,331

110,138

(3.7)


476,168

460,764

(3.2)

APO

Carepa

15,308

15,078

(1.5)


56,909

55,241

(2.9)

UIB

Quibdo

26,406

26,544

0.5


108,108

104,987

(2.9)

CZU

Corozal

2,434

3,585

47.3


10,491

21,720

107.0

International Traffic

265,913

307,396

15.6


1,106,683

1,275,094

15.2

MDE

Rionegro

265,913

307,396

15.6


1,106,683

1,275,094

15.2

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,278,688

1,340,348

4.8


5,082,918

5,386,702

6.0

MDE

Rionegro

1,023,144

1,091,932

6.7


4,030,832

4,377,477

8.6

EOH

Medellin

97,065

93,071

(4.1)


400,410

366,513

(8.5)

MTR

Monteria

114,331

110,138

(3.7)


476,168

460,764

(3.2)

APO

Carepa

15,308

15,078

(1.5)


56,909

55,241

(2.9)

UIB

Quibdo

26,406

26,544

0.5


108,108

104,987

(2.9)

CZU

Corozal

2,434

3,585

47.3


10,491

21,720

107.0

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.