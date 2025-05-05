Dover to Acquire SIKORA, a Leading Provider of Measuring and Control Technologies

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SIKORA AG ("SIKORA" or the "Company") for €550 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the closing of the transaction, SIKORA will become part of Dover's MAAG operating unit within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Founded in 1973 by Harald Sikora and headquartered in Bremen, Germany, SIKORA is a leading provider of precision measurement, inspection, and control solutions for production processes in the wires and cables, hoses, tubes, sheets, optical fibers, and plastics industries. The Company's solutions enable its customers to ensure the highest quality and durability of their end products while driving cost efficiency, process optimization, and compliance to increase quality assurance. Demand for SIKORA's products continues to increase, as the trend toward electrification accelerates, driven by strong growth in high-performance applications such as data centers. The Company, which has grown at a double-digit organic growth rate over the last three years with a robust outlook, generated approximately €100 million in revenue in 2024.

"SIKORA represents a highly-strategic acquisition for MAAG," said Ueli Thuerig, MAAG's President. "The Company's outstanding products address similar customer needs to MAAG's products in resin-related markets, and its offerings provide MAAG with increased exposure to highly-attractive market adjacencies where we have existing industry knowledge and customer relationships. Our shared capabilities and go-to-market overlap will generate material cross-selling benefit with a highly complementary portfolio of products and technologies, deepening our joint value proposition and integration with our OEM partners and end customers."

Dover's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, Richard J. Tobin, said, "The acquisition of SIKORA aligns with our capital deployment strategy to add highly-synergistic, growth-and-margin accretive businesses within our high-priority platforms. SIKORA's value proposition, attractive market applications, large installed base, and technological offerings have the hallmarks of a Dover business. We are excited to welcome SIKORA's talented workforce and culture of excellence to the Dover family of companies."

