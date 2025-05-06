AudioCodes Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increase by 0.5% year-over-year to $60.4 million;

Quarterly service revenues increased by 3.4% year-over-year to $32.6 million;

GAAP results: Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 64.8%; Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 6.0%; Quarterly GAAP EBITDA was $4.6 million; Quarterly GAAP net income was $4.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results: Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.2%; Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.9%; Quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA was $6.2 million; Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.5 million for the quarter.

AudioCodes repurchased 500,000 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $5.2 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading provider of unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $60.4 million compared to $60.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.6 million compared to $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.

On a Non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.2 million compared to $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Net income was $4.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (iv) tax impact which relates to our Non-GAAP adjustments; and (v) in Q1 2024 non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments were $95.7 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $93.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments was the result of cash generated from operating activities. This was partially offset by use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during the quarter.

"I am pleased to report solid first quarter performance amidst successful execution of our strategic priorities. We continued to drive growth of our Live managed services in the UCaaS and CX markets, coupled with cross-selling our AI-powered value-added services" said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

Overall, we experienced positive momentum across our UC, CX, and conversational AI practices, propelled by strength in UCaaS, within which Microsoft business was up 7% in the quarter. Our CX business increased 2% year-over-year, supported by a solid pipeline that indicates a positive outlook for the remainder of 2025. Our conversational AI business grew over 10% year-over-year. The strength in these strategic areas has fueled the ongoing growth of our Live managed services, leading to Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) reaching $67 million in the quarter, representing approximately 25% growth year-over-year.

Our investments have led to a spate of new products in the Conversational AI space that our sales teams are successfully evangelizing to end customers and partners. As a case in point, we recently introduced Meeting Insights On-Prem, extending the Gen AI-enabled meeting productivity benefits to regulated and security-sensitive environments and industries. This industry's first solution has already garnered important customer interest, as evidenced by a robust pipeline.

We expect the number of proof-of-concept opportunities to further scale over the rest of the year. We further expect growth of AI-powered value-added services to be enhanced in the second half of 2025 by the impending launch of our unique next-generation Live platform, which integrates connectivity solutions supporting the leading UCaaS vendor solutions with our leading business applications.

On the operations side, we witnessed lower gross profit from product sales in the first quarter resulting from the impact of the new US tariffs on imports from China. We are closely monitoring developments in this area and have already taken steps to mitigate the impact for the remainder of 2025 from the new tariffs announced in April.

Despite the fluidity of the tariff situation and associated macroeconomic uncertainty, we continue to make solid progress in our long-term transformation into a cloud and software services company, and in investing and developing the potential for future success in the emerging conversational AI applications and markets" concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In December 2024, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $20 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through June 14, 2025.

On February 4, 2025, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.5 million, was paid on March 6, 2025, to all of the Company's shareholders of record on February 20, 2025.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company acquired 500,000 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $5.2 million.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $8.5 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI services and solutions for enterprises, enabling them to improve their customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) through enhanced communications and collaboration. Powered by AI, AudioCodes offers a comprehensive range of products, applications and SaaS services that provide seamless interoperability with the world's leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom, Genesys and many others. Enterprises across the world, including 65 Fortune 100 companies, leverage AudioCodes expertise to enhance their productivity, collaboration, business process automation & intelligence, compliance and customer interaction. AudioCodes' global reach is achieved via its expert sales and support teams and its worldwide community of certified resellers, integrators and service providers.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,133

$ 50,749 Short-term bank deposits 209

210 Short-term marketable securities 3,194

3,426 Trade receivables, net 56,062

56,016 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 10,629

13,012 Inventories 28,566

31,364 Total current assets 161,793

162,876







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term Trade receivables $ 14,921

$ 15,753 Long-term marketable securities 25,760

28,518 Long-term financial investments 3,386

3,008 Deferred tax assets 9,113

9,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,009

32,534 Severance pay funds 17,329

18,004 Total long-term assets 102,518

107,655







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 28,248

27,321







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 37,916

38,049







Total assets $ 330,475

$ 335,901







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 6,570

7,543 Other payables and accrued expenses 24,689

25,823 Deferred revenues 43,257

38,438 Short-term operating lease liabilities 5,845

5,954 Total current liabilities 80,361

77,758







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 15,845

$ 16,387 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 19,070

19,434 Long-term operating lease liabilities 29,295

30,508 Total long-term liabilities 64,210

66,329







Total shareholders' equity 185,904

191,814 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 330,475

$ 335,901

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended



March 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited) Revenues:







Products





$ 27,775

$ 28,550 Services





32,599

31,526 Total Revenues





60,374

60,076 Cost of revenues:







Products





11,017

11,825 Services





10,223

9,584 Total Cost of revenues





21,240

21,409 Gross profit





39,134

38,667 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net





13,026

13,933 Selling and marketing





18,561

17,367 General and administrative





3,902

4,086 Total operating expenses





35,489

35,386 Operating income

3,645

3,281 Financial income (expenses), net





1,716

23 Income before taxes on income

5,361

3,304 Taxes on income, net





(1,345)

(1,221) Net income





$ 4,016

$ 2,083 Basic net earnings per share





$ 0.14

$ 0.07 Diluted net earnings per share





$ 0.13

$ 0.07 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings

per share (in thousands)





29,528

30,333 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net

earnings per share (in thousands)

30,045

30,793

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data





Three months ended





March 31,





2025

2024





(Unaudited) GAAP net income



$ 4,016

$ 2,083 GAAP net earnings per share



$ 0.13

$ 0.07 Cost of revenues:









Share-based compensation (1)



95

79 Amortization expenses (2)



122

122 Lease expenses (5)



-

304





217

505 Research and development, net:









Share-based compensation (1)



349

592 Lease expenses (5)



-

342





349

934 Selling and marketing:









Share-based compensation (1)



569

723 Amortization expenses (2)



11

11 Lease expenses (5)



-

38





580

772 General and administrative:









Share-based compensation (1)



575

742 Lease expenses (5)



-

76





575

818 Financial expenses (income):









Exchange rate differences (3)



(1,035)

(364)











Income taxes:









Taxes on income, net (4)



-

471 Non-GAAP net income



$ 4,702

$ 5,219 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share



$ 0.15

$ 0.17 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)



30,725

31,570

(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets. (3) Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. (4) Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments. (5) In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters.



Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended





March 31,





2025

2024





(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income



$ 4,016

$ 2,083 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



954

523 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of

discounts, net



104

314 Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay, net







133

(110) Share-based compensation expenses



1,588

2,136 Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets, net



619

(786) Cash financial loss (income), net



53

85 Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets



746

2,389 Decrease in operating lease liabilities







(1,543)

(2,111) Decrease in trade receivables, net



786

2,316 Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses



2,383

540 Decrease in inventories







2,855

3,258 Decrease in trade payables



(1,289)

(234) Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses



(2,595)

(1,732)











Increase in deferred revenues





4,647

6,310











Net cash provided by operating activities



13,457

14,981











Cash flows from investing activities:









Proceeds from short-term deposits



1

4 Proceeds from financial investment



113

21 Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities



3,200

500 Purchase of financial investments



(442)

- Purchase of property and equipment





(1,474)

(6,785)











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



1,398

(6,260)

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended





March 31,





2025

2024





(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchase of treasury shares



(5,208)

(3,584) Cash dividends paid to shareholders



(5,326)

(5,453) Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options



63

180 Net cash used in financing activities



(10,471)

(8,857)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents



4,384

(136) Cash, cash equivalents at beginning of period



58,749

30,546 Cash, cash equivalents at end of period



$ 63,133

$ 30,410

