LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Alpha Group International plc confirmed that it has received a preliminary and conditional all-cash proposal from Corpay, Inc. to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Alpha. The Board of Alpha Group International carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisers, and unanimously rejected it.Alpha Group International plc issued the statement in response to the announcement by Corpay. Alpha Group said a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX