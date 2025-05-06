LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Following a recent media speculation, Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L), a food processing and retailing company, on Tuesday confirmed that it is in talks with Endless LLP regarding a potential deal for its Allied Bakeries business.There is no assurance that a deal will be completed, nor clarity on the potential terms of such a transaction.As noted in the Interim Results Announcement on April 29, Associated British Foods said, Allied Bakeries continues to operate in a highly challenging market.The company is reviewing strategic options for the business while maintaining its focus on delivering long-term value for shareholders. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.On Monday, ABF closed 1.69% higher at $2050 on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX