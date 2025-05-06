BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines Holding AG (MTUAY.PK) Tuesday reported net income of 224 million euros or 4.03 euros per share for the first quarter, significantly higher than 126 million euros or 2.35 euros per share in the same period a year ago, primarily helped by increase in revenue.Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS increased 36% to 3.99 from 2.93 last year.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 52% to 417 million euros from 275 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was 392 million euros, 33% growth year-on-year.EBIT or earnings before interest, and taxes rose 67% to 314 million euros and adjusted EBIT was 300 million euros, up 38%.Revenue for the quarter grew 28% to 2.111 billion euros from 1.650 billion euros in the previous year, while adjusted revenue rose 25% to 2.092 billion euros.For fiscal 2025, the company sees revenue in the range of 8.3 billion euros - 8.5 billion euros. MTU also said the guidance does not reflect the impacts of the global customs situation.Looking ahead, Lars Wagner, CEO of MTU said, 'With a view to our guidance for the year as a whole, we remain very much on track. U.S. customs policy is highly volatile at the moment and its potential impact on the global aviation industry is hard to predict right now. At present, without any mitigation action, we expect that MTU could face costs in the mid to high double-digit million euro range.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX