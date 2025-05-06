Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Massives Angebotsdefizit: Eric Sprott greift bei DIESEM Silberwert zu - und keiner spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4008 | ISIN: EU000000EZB0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
EUROPAEISCHE ZENTRALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
06.05.2025 09:18 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECB Partners with Fluency to Advance Offline & Programmable Digital Euro Capabilities

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluency, a London-based deep-tech company advancing the future of digital currency infrastructure, has been selected by the European Central Bank (ECB) as an Innovation Technology Pioneer in the Digital Euro's Innovation Phase.

Fluency Logo

Fluency will lead experimentation in conditional payments - a breakthrough capability that allows digital euros to be programmed to move only when specific conditions are met. This functionality is expected to play a critical role in the next generation of automated, rules-based financial services.

Alongside conditional payments, Fluency will contribute its patented software-based offline payments technology, enabling secure digital euro transactions without internet connectivity or reliance on specialized hardware. This approach expands access and resilience across both advanced and underserved environments.

"We're proud to support the ECB in shaping a digital euro that is programmable, inclusive, and sovereign by design," said Inga Mullins, CEO of Fluency. "Fluency's architecture is built to connect digital money with real-world usability - whether through offline execution or intelligent conditional logic."

Fluency's proprietary Aureum platform underpins its contributions to the ECB initiative. Designed to integrate with both traditional and next-generation systems, it enables atomic settlement, programmable transfers, and real-time interoperability across CBDCs, RTGS systems, stablecoins and tokenized assets.

This ECB appointment follows Fluency's recent selection to the AI Consortium led by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority, marking its growing influence as a technology leader in Europe's evolving financial infrastructure.

Contact: brett.walton@fluencytech.com
Website: www.fluencytech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811742/Fluency_Logo_22_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecb-partners-with-fluency-to-advance-offline--programmable-digital-euro-capabilities-302446288.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.