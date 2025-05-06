ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) said on Tuesday that it has signed a major contract with Danish shipping conglomerate Maersk AS to equip 450 vessels with its premium private wireless network solutions.The deployment, which is part of Maersk's OneWireless IoT connectivity platform, will enable real-time cargo tracking, improved supply chain visibility, and greater operational efficiency.The company said that the deployment is in progress and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.According to Nokia, maritime operations face complex, mobile challenges requiring resilient and scalable technology. Using the private wireless solution, Maersk will be able to enhance onboard connectivity across both owned and chartered vessels. The technology will help many IoT devices for applications such as reefer tracking and asset positioning, the company added.Nokia said that with help from its radio access portfolio, like Shikra Remote Radio Heads, compact basebands, and custom antennas, each vessel will operate a small onboard core connected via satellite.On the Helsinki Exchange, Nokia's stock is down 0.068 percent on Tuesday's trading at 4.417 euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX