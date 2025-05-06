Midsummer AB: Midsummer receives order worth SEK 143m for machinery

[Stockholm, Sweden, May 6, 2025.] Swedish developer and manufacturer of thin film solar cells and machinery for their production, Midsummer, has received an order worth SEK 143.5 million [EUR 13.1m; USD 14.8m] from a Swedish industrial and defense group for a turnkey production line for the production of thin-film solar cells.

The ordered turnkey production line has a 15 MW annual production capacity of Midsummer's proprietary, flexible thin film solar cells and is the first stage of a factory for the production of thin film solar cells in a non-European country with the intention of adding capacity at a later stage. The bulk of the order value is expected to be recorded as income in 2025.

Midsummer has previously expressed ambitions to sell entire scalable turnkey solar cell factories with annual capacities of up to 200 MW of solar cells ("mega factories") to players in several different countries.

Turnkey solar cell factories attractive to many players

"We see a very large potential to provide turnkey production lines and solar cell factories to customers who wish to quickly implement a green energy transition and electrify their respective markets, who see a value in local production of the world's most environmentally friendly solar cells that can also be installed on the many roofs around the world that are too weak for silicon panels", said Midsummer's CEO Eric Jaremalm.

"Today's order is a confirmation that our strategy is right. Our technology is proven and we can establish complete factories in a short time, provide all equipment, manage the entire project, and also assist in subsequent ongoing operation, service and sales of produced panels. We see it as an attractive offer for many countries and players."

Midsummer DUO is a ready-made production system for the mass production of durable, flexible and cadmium-free thin film solar cells (CIGS) with a minimal CO2 footprint. With a compact design aimed at high capacity, reliability and excellent material utilisation, the unique DUO system has become the world's most widespread production system for flexible thin film solar cells.

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:



Peter Karaszi

Head of Communications, Midsummer

Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se

Tel: + 46 70 341 46 53

Eric Jaremalm

CEO, Midsummer

Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 8 525 09 610

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) as Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

This information is information that Midsummer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-06 10:04 CEST.

Image Attachments

Midsummer DUO