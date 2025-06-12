Midsummer AB: Report from the annual general meeting in Midsummer

Midsummer AB ("Midsummer" or the "Company") held its annual general meeting on Thursday, June 12, 2025, during which the main resolutions outlined below were adopted. More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the meeting, which is available on the Company's website.

Adoption of the income statements and balance sheets

The meeting adopted the income statements and balance sheets for 2024. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the year's results shall be balanced in a new account.

Discharge from liability

The meeting discharged the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability towards the Company for the financial year 2024.

Amendment of the articles of association

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the Company's articles of association by increasing the limits for the number of board members in the Company. As a result of the resolution, the limits in the articles of association have been changed from a minimum of three and a maximum of seven board members to a minimum of three and a maximum of eight board members.

Board of directors, auditors and fees

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Robert Sjöström, Philip Gao, Jan Lombach, Mikael Nicander and Hans Waldaeus, and to new elect Per Mattson, Patrik Boman and Anna Denell, as members of the board of directors for the time until the end of the next annual general meeting. The meeting further re-elected Robert Sjöström as chair of the board of directors, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

The three new board members are:

Patrik Boman, with decade-long experience as an entrepreneur and leader of companies within IT, telecom and cyber security in both public and listed environments. He held a senior position in the HiQ Group and was the CEO of the listed Cybercom Group. Mr. Boman has extensive experience from M&A, business development and international business in the IT and telecom areas.

Anna Denell, Chief Sustainability Officer at Vasakronan, one of Sweden's leading property companies, with overall responsibility for the company's sustainability strategy. Anna Denell began her career in the property industry in the mid 90's and joined Vasakronan in 1999. She has played a key role in founding Sweden Green Building Council, introducing green leases to the Swedish market and issuing the world's first corporate green bond. Anna Denell is also a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA), a well-known presenter and lecturer in the Swedish property industry and has for the last six years been appointed "One of Sweden's 100 most powerful environmentalists".

Per Mattsson has worked in the financial industry for over 25 years and currently holds the role of Nordic Head of Morningstar. He has extensive experience in sales, business development, operations management and financial reporting. At Morningstar, he was previously Sales Manager and previously worked at EDS and Skandia. Mr. Mattsson holds a Master of Business Administration from the Stockholm University with a focus on finance and calculation, and holds an EMBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor in the Company.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the directors shall remain unchanged at SEK 400,000 to the chair of the board of directors and SEK 250,000 for each other member of the board of directors elected by the meeting. Philip Gao, Jan Lombach and Hans Waldaeus have, as larger shareholders, waived their board fees.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that fees would be paid to the auditor in accordance with approved invoices.

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For more information, please contact

Peter Karaszi

Head of Communications, Midsummer

Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se

Tel: + 46 70 341 46 53

Eric Jaremalm

CEO, Midsummer

Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 85 250 96 10

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se