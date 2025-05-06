Volati AB: Martin Aronsson will step down from his position as CFO of Volati during 2025

Martin Aronsson, who has served as CFO of Volati since October 2021, has decided to leave his position for a new opportunity outside the company. He will remain in his role as CFO and member of the management team during his notice period, which extends until the end of October 2025. The recruitment process for his successor has been initiated.

"I would like to thank Martin for his contributions during his time at Volati. He has been a valued colleague, and I wish him the best of luck in his next role," says Andreas Stenbäck, CEO of Volati.

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through value-creating add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Salix Group, Ettiketto Group and Industry, with operations in 21 countries, about 2,300 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.1 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.