Volati AB: Volati Interim Report January-June 2025

EBITA in line with previous year - good profit growth in two out of three business areas

Net sales increased by 6 percent to SEK 2,317 million during the second quarter. EBITA was in line with the same quarter in the previous year. Salix Group and Ettiketto Group both showed EBITA growth of approximately 20 percent, while Industry did not achieve the previous year's level.



Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO

For the full CEO-comment, see the report in its entirety.

Quarter April-June 2025

Net sales increased by 6 percent to SEK 2,317 (2,195) million.

EBITA amounted to SEK 245 (245) million.

Profit after tax increased by 4 percent to SEK 137 (132) million.

Earnings per ordinary share increased by 3 percent to SEK 1.47 (1.43).

On 25 April, an agreement was signed to acquire all shares in the tool and machinery wholesaler Hans Eggestrand AB, annual revenue SEK 45 million, as an add-on acquisition for the Salix Group platform.

Period January-June 2025

Net sales increased by 10 percent to SEK 4,318 (3,942) million.

EBITA increased by 13 percent to SEK 380 (336) million.

Profit after tax increased by 9 percent to SEK 164 (151) million.

Earnings per ordinary share increased by 10 percent to SEK 1.59 (1.45).

Events after the reporting period

No significant events have taken place after the end of the reporting period.

Conference call

CEO Andreas Stenbäck and CFO Martin Aronsson will present the interim report in a conference call on 14 July at 09.00. The presentation will be conducted in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/volati/q2-2025/

The conference call (opportunity for oral questions) can be accessed at:

Phone number +46 8 5050 0829, Meeting ID 852 9877 6935, followed by #, *9 to ask a question.

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.volati.se after the conference call.

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through value-creating add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Salix Group, Ettiketto Group and Industry, with operations in 21 countries, about 2,300 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.2 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.

This information is information that Volati AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-14 07:45 CEST.