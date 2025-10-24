Volati AB: Volati investigates conditions for a distribution and separate listing of Salix Group

The Volati Board has decided to evaluate the conditions for a potential distribution and separate listing of Salix Group, with the aim of creating two distinct, focused companies with the best possible conditions for continued growth.

As communicated in Volati's interim report for Q3 2025, the Volati Board has decided to investigate the conditions for a distribution of Salix Group to Volati's ordinary shareholders and a separate listing of the company on Nasdaq Stockholm (under Lex Asea rules). The purpose of such a separate listing would be to create two distinct companies, each given the best possible conditions for continued growth. Salix, which, to a large extent already operates as an independent business with its own Board and management, is showing clear signs of recovery after a somewhat weaker period. The Volati Board is confident that Salix Group is well positioned to strengthen its growth as a stand-alone company. Furthermore, as Volati's single largest platform and with its strong brands, Salix Group has favourable conditions to drive continued development as a stand-alone business, with a focus on maximising shareholder value.

"We are now seeing clear signs of recovery in several parts of Salix Group. It is therefore the Board's assessment that the time is right to investigate the conditions for a distribution and separate listing of Salix Group, with the aim of creating a strong and focused stand-alone company with full scope to strengthen growth and create long-term shareholder value. A separate listing of Salix Group would also release capacity and enable Volati to increase its focus on continuing development of the remaining platforms," says Patrik Wahlén, Chairman of the Board of Volati.

If a distribution of Salix Group were to take place, Volati would consist of five clear platforms. The business model will continue to focus on creating the best possible conditions for these platforms to achieve long-term growth, including through value-creating add-on acquisitions.

No final decisions have been made and Volati is currently in an evaluation phase, in which the Board intends to assess the conditions for a distribution and separate listing over the coming months. If the Board finds it appropriate to proceed with the distribution and separate listing, the objective is to be able to present the matter in 2026 to a General Meeting in Volati for resolution. Should the Board decide to move forward with the plans, further information and details will be communicated in due course.

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through value-creating add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Salix Group, Ettiketto Group and Industry, with operations in 21 countries, about 2,300 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.4 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.