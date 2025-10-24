Volati AB: Volati Interim Report January-September 2025

EBITA growth of 11 percent in the quarter

Volati's net sales for Q3 increased by 9 percent to SEK 2,082 million and EBITA rose by 11 percent to SEK 206 million, driven by Salix Group's strong performance. Salix increased its EBITA by over 50 percent through good organic growth and acquisitions, while also improving margins.



Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO

For the full CEO-comment, see the report in its entirety.

Quarter July-September 2025

Net sales increased by 9 percent to SEK 2,082 (1,917) million.

EBITA increased by 11 percent to SEK 206 (186) million.

Profit after tax increased by 23 percent to SEK 103 (83) million.

Earnings per ordinary share increased by 30 percent to SEK 1.04 (0.80).

Period January-September 2025

Net sales increased by 9 percent to SEK 6,399 (5,859) million.

EBITA increased by 12 percent to SEK 586 (522) million.

Profit after tax increased by 14 percent to SEK 268 (235) million.

Earnings per ordinary share increased by 17 percent to SEK 2.63 (2.25).

Events after the reporting period

The Board has decided to investigate the conditions for a distribution and separate listing of Salix Group under Lex Asea rules, whereby Volati's shares in Salix Group would be distributed to Volati's ordinary shareholders, with the aim of creating two separate and focused companies with the best possible conditions for continued growth.

Conference call

CEO Andreas Stenbäck will present the interim report in a conference call on 24 October at 09.00. The presentation will be conducted in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/volati/q3-2025/

The conference call (opportunity for oral questions) can be accessed at:

Phone number +46 8 5016 3827, Meeting ID 824 6809 0217, followed by #, *9 to ask a question

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.volati.se after the conference call.

