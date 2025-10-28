Volati AB: Volati appoints Charlotta Nyberg as new CFO

Volati has appointed Charlotta Nyberg as the new Chief Financial Officer for Volati starting April 20, 2026 at the latest. Charlotta has extensive leadership experience, a broad international background, and long experience as CFO in several companies. Charlotta succeeds the current CFO Martin Aronsson.

Charlotta currently serves as Group CFO at Permobil, a world-leading provider of assistive solutions for people living with disabilities. Her previous experience includes roles such as VP of Controlling at Telia and several years in key finance positions at Ericsson - including CFO for Ericsson Technology and Emerging Business and Head of Global Business Finance. She has also held board positions at TV4 and LMT, Latvia's leading mobile telecom provider. She holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm.

"I'm delighted to welcome Charlotta to Volati. Her extensive experience in developing and growing businesses, along with her proven leadership abilities, will be important in our efforts to create the best conditions for the development of our platforms. Furthermore, Charlotta brings energy and perspective that will further strengthen our leadership team and benefit the organization as a whole," says Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati.

Charlotta will join Volati at the latest April 20, 2026 and will be part of Volati's Executive Team. Before then, Lars Ingman will hold the position of interim CFO, starting November 1, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70-889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through value-creating add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Salix Group, Ettiketto Group and Industry, with operations in 21 countries, about 2,300 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.4 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.