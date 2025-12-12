Volati AB: Volati's evaluation of a distribution and separate listing of Salix Group is progressing - the Board is being strengthened and new financial targets are communicated

Volati continues to assess the conditions for a possible distribution and separate listing of the Salix Group business area. The aim is to create two distinct, focused companies with the best possible conditions for long-term growth and value creation.

New board members in Salix Group

As part of the preparations, the Board of Salix Group has been strengthened through the appointment of Maria Edsman, CEO of Bokusgruppen and board member of Rusta and Volati, as well as Christina Tillman, who has extensive experience from executive positions and board work at, among others, Volati, Corem Property Group, and Grimaldi Industri, as new board members. In connection with her appointment to the Board of Salix Group, Christina Tillman has informed Volati's Nomination Committee that she will decline re-election to the Board of Volati. The Board of Salix Group will therefore consist of:

Patrik Wahlén (Chairman of the Board)

Andreas Stenbäck

Mattias Björk

Maria Edsman

Christina Tillman

The Board of Salix Group has established new financial targets:

Net sales growth: Average annual growth of at least 15 percent.

EBITA margin: Long-term EBITA margin of at least 12 percent.

R/WC (EBITA in relation to working capital): R/WC of at least 40 percent.

Leverage: Net debt normally between 2-3 times adjusted EBITDA.

- With a strengthened Board and clear financial targets, we are taking important steps forward in preparing for a possible distribution and separate listing of Salix Group, says Patrik Wahlén, Chairman of the Board of Volati and Salix Group.

No decisions regarding a distribution or separate listing have been made. Volati remains in an evaluation phase, during which the Board intends to further analyse the conditions over the coming months. The ambition is that, during 2026, should the Board find it appropriate, it will be able to propose to a general meeting that a decision be made on a distribution and separate listing of Salix Group.

