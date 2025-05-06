Prevas AB: Prevas publishes Interim Report for the first quarter of 2025

Continued growth and stronger market position.

During the quarter, Prevas increased its turnover to SEK 430.7 million (approx. 6 percent) and delivered an EBITA of SEK 35.6 million (8.3 percent) with a strong cash flow of SEK 32.2 million. The result was affected by a lower utilization rate and a negative calender effect equivalent to approximately SEK 5 million. Profit per share after dilution was SEK 1.75.

It is pleasing to note that our focused sales work is having an impact, despite the fact that the market remains cautious. We have entered into a number of strategically important deals during the quarter, from major EAM projects and automation projects to development assignments. At the same time, we are continuing to grow within both consultancy services and commitments for customers within defense and energy, which is proof of our expertise and the level of trust we have built up. In order to meet demand and further strengthen our position, we are now investing in extended strategic sales resources, with particular focus on continue growth in the defense sector.

Magnus Welén, CEO

Quarter January-March 2025

Net turnover amounted to SEK 430.7 million (407.1), an increase of SEK 23.6 million and 5.8 percent. The increase in turnover relates in its entirety to acquired turnover, which amounted to 11.9 percent for the quarter.

23.6 million and 5.8 percent. The increase in turnover relates in its entirety to acquired turnover, which amounted to 11.9 percent for the quarter. The operating profit EBITA amounted to SEK 35.6 million (53.5), giving an EBITA margin of 8.3 percent (13.2). The EBITA margin amounted to 10.4 percent, adjusted for calendar effects (approximately SEK 5 million) and excluding the Finland segment, whose revenue and earnings were not part of Prevas during the corresponding period last year.

EBIT amounted to SEK 32.0 million (44.2), giving an EBIT margin of 7.4 percent (10.9). EBIT was negatively affected by acquisition-related costs by SEK 3.5 million (9.2).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 23.1 million (33.3).

Profit per share before dilution was SEK 1.75 (2.56) and after dilution was SEK 1.75 (2.54).

The cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 32.2 million (27.1).

Significant events during and after the period

In April, Prevas entered into an agreement regarding the acquisition of 80 percent of OIM Sweden AB. OIM Sweden, which is based in Malmö and has approximately 40 employees, is a leading player within product development. The acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approval, which may take one to two months. The acquisition is expected to be completed at the start of the third quarter of 2025. The transaction will have a marginal impact on Prevas' earnings per share during the 2025 financial year. More information about the acquisition is published on the website (www.prevas.se) under press information.

Prevas AB's Annual and Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for the 2024 financial year are available on the company website, prevas.se.

Tuesday, May 6 at 09.30 press and analyst presentation will be held which can be followed via webcast (https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/prevas/q1-2025/) and through tele conference (call +46 8 5052 0017 then use Meeting ID: 899 9392 2470).

The presentation is conducted in English by Magnus Welén (CEO) and Helena Burström (CFO) from Prevas AB. No pre-registration is required.

