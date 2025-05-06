Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) publishes Interim Report Q1 2025

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) hereby publishes the Interim Report for Q1 2025.

First-quarter sales reached 2 472 KSEK, which is the best quarter so far. All sales originated from Animal Care.

First quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to 2 472 KSEK (1 345)

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -3 322 KSEK (-3 203)

Earnings per share amounted to -0,14 SEK (-0,18)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1 239 KSEK (-4 853)

All orders were delivered by the end of the period

Events during the reporting period

ChemoTech implements management changes to reduce costs.

ChemoTech's Animal Care operations showed positive cashflow for 2024 in separate reporting.

ChemoTech restructures loans and doubles the duration to 12 months.

ChemoTech secures a new order and expands Animal Care Operations through global collaboration in equine oncology

Events after the reporting period

ChemoTech starts 2025 strong with Q1 order intake exceeding USD 230,000.

Animal Care expands U.S. presence with new partnership, securing an order of appr. USD 66,000.

ChemoTech's Animal Care celebrates record-breaking month with order intake of 200,000 USD in April.

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 06-05-2025 08:30 CET.

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Redeye AB

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.