WKN: A2PWGR | ISIN: FI4000410881 | Ticker-Symbol: 36U0
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 08:09
3,820 Euro
-1,67 % -0,065
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTOMED OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTOMED OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0754,11511:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optomed Oyj: Interim Report, January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 6 May 2025 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Interim Report, January - March 2025

January - March 2025

  • Revenue increased by 20.9 percent to EUR 4.0 (3.3) million.
  • Devices segment revenue increased by 71.5 percent to EUR 1.5 (0.9) million.
  • Software segment revenue increased by 2.4 percent to EUR 2.5 (2.4) million.
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.7 (-0.6) million corresponding to -18.3 (-26.3) percent of revenue.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 371 (-515) thousand.
  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 9.7 (5.7) million.
  • Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

Key figures

EUR, thousand

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

4,021

3,327

20.9%

15,040

Gross profit *

2,693

2,213

21.7%

9,676

Gross margin % *

67.0%

66.5%

64.3%

EBITDA

-737

-648

-13.7%

-3,458

EBITDA margin *, %

-18.3%

-19.5%

-23.0%

Adjusted EBITDA *

-737

-648

-13.7%

-2,796

Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %

-18.3%

-19.5%

-18.6%

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,341

-1,191

-12.5%

-5,957

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-33.3%

-35.8%

-39.6%

Adjusted operating result (EBIT) *

-1,341

-1,191

-12.5%

-5,295

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, %

-33.3%

-35.8%

-35.2%

Net profit/ loss

-1,581

-1,090

-44.9%

-5,450

Earnings per share

-0.08

-0.06

-29.5%

-0.29

Cash flow from operating activities

371

-515

172.1%

-1,596

Net Debt

-7,621

-2,585

194.8%

-8,170

Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *

2.1

1.3

2.4

Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) *

2.6

1.6

2.9

Equity ratio *

73.0%

69.5%

74.4%

R&D expenses personnel

266

299

-11.1%

1,336

R&D expenses other costs

223

144

55.1%

706

Total R&D expenses

489

443

10.4%

2,041

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods. In 2024, items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 662 thousand and are related to credit loss with respect to an overdue trade receivable from a customer in China.

CEO Review

Dear shareholders,

The first quarter of 2025 marked a strong start to the year, with total revenue increasing by 20.9% to EUR 4.0 million (3.3). This growth was driven above all by the exceptional performance of our Devices segment, which grew by 71.5% to EUR 1.5 million (0.9 million). The increase reflects accelerating commercial momentum in the US, particularly for Aurora AEYE, as well as rising demand for our handheld cameras and other AI-powered diagnostic platforms.

Aurora AEYE, currently sold exclusively in the United States, continues to scale steadily in both adoption and usage. The growth in Devices revenue demonstrates the clear product-market fit, the growing trust among US clinicians, and the tangible value our solutions provide in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency.

The Software segment continued with its steady contribution, with revenue up 2.4% to EUR 2.5 million (EUR 2.4 million), supported by high customer retention and strong renewal activity.

Gross margin improved to 67.0% (66.5%), reflecting favorable product mix, disciplined pricing, and operational efficiency.

EBITDA for the quarter was EUR -0.7 million (-0.6). Cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR 0.4 million. With EUR 9.7 million in cash at the end of the period and net interest-bearing debt at EUR -7.6 million, our financial position remains robust and supports our future strategic initiatives.

Tariffs and Trade Environment

We are actively monitoring tariff developments related to medical devices manufactured in Thailand and exported to the US. While no material impact has been observed to date, we continue to manage our supply chain proactively and remain well-positioned to adapt should trade policies shift.

Joint Venture in China

Our joint venture in China is progressing, although the achievement of key regulatory milestones is taking longer than originally anticipated. Despite this, we remain confident in our long-term strategy and see significant growth potential in the market.

Aurora AEYE Update

After the Q4 2024 report, we noted investor concerns about the absence of Aurora AEYE volume figures. While we did not disclose shipment numbers at the time, I want to emphasize that shipments have progressed in line with expectations. The strong growth in Devices revenue during Q1 is partly attributable to increasing sales of Aurora AEYE in the US.

Upcoming Product Launch

In Q2 2025, we are set to launch our next-generation camera system, which brings major advancements in imaging quality, AI integration, and workflow automation. This release represents a strategic addition to our platform and is expected to further strengthen our position in oculomic diagnostics.

Q1 has been a quarter of strong commercial traction and strategic progress, particularly in Devices. I want to sincerely thank our team, partners, and shareholders for their continued support. Together, we are making meaningful strides toward our mission: transforming diagnostic care through innovation, AI, and clinical excellence.

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2025

Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

Telephone conference


A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 6 May 2025 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.

The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.

Please see the call-in numbers below:

FI +358 9 856 263 00

SE +46 8 505 218 52

UK +44 20 3321 5273

US +1 646 838 1719

FR +33 1 70 99 53 92

The conference id is 992 192 492#

Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Group performance

January - March 2025

In January - March 2025, Group revenue increased by 20.9 percent to EUR 4,021 (3,327) thousand. Devices segment revenue increased by 71.5 percent to EUR 1,526 (890) thousand driven by the US sales channel growth. The Software segment revenue increased by 2.4 percent to EUR 2,496 (2,437) thousand.

In January - March 2025, the gross margin increased to 67.0 from 66.5 percent of last year.

EBITDA decreased and it was EUR -737 (-648) thousand.

EBIT decreased and it was EUR -1,341 (-1,191) thousand.

In January - March 2025, net financial items amounted to EUR -259 (94) thousand mainly consisting of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

January - March 2025

In January - March 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 371 (-515) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -781 (-534) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -357 (-366) thousand.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 9,688 (5,706) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -7,621 (-2,585) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 188 (2,364) thousand at the end of the period.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

1,526

890

71.5%

5,326

Gross profit *

897

516

74.0%

2,778

Gross margin % *

58.8%

58.0%

52.2%

EBITDA

-297

-361

17.5%

-1,673

EBITDA margin *, %

-19.5%

-40.5%

-31.4%

Operating result (EBIT)

-684

-705

2.9%

-3,343

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-44.9%

-79.2%

-62.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

January - March 2025

In January - March 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 71.5 percent to EUR 1,526 (890) thousand. The increase was driven especially by the US sales channel, however, all sales channels but China improved their performance.

The gross margin was 58.8 (58.0) percent.

EBITDA was EUR -297 (-361) thousand or -19.5 (-40.5) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

2,496

2,437

2.4%

9,714

Gross profit *

1,796

1,697

5.8%

6,889

Gross margin % *

72.0%

69.6%

70.9%

EBITDA

521

526

-0.9%

1,897

EBITDA margin *, %

20.9%

21.6%

19.5%

Operating result (EBIT)

306

329

-7.2%

1,078

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

12.3%

13.5%

11.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

January - March 2025

In January - March 2025, the Software segment revenue increased by 2.4 percent to EUR 2,496 (2,437) thousand. Healthcare revenue increased but the increase was partly offset by the decline of non-healthcare consulting revenue.

Gross margin increased and was 72.0 (69.6) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 521 (526) thousand or 20.9 (21.6) percent of revenue. The staff costs grew slightly due to recruitment.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

January - March 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 962 (816) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

3/2025

3/2024

12/2024

Devices

48

51

47

Software

51

47

50

Group common

19

19

18

Total

118

117

115

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2024 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

Optomed's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 9 May 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) at Life Science Center Keilaniemi, Keilaranta 16 C, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland. The reception of those who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

The invitation and other material is available at:

https://www.optomed.com/investors/ general-meeting-2025/

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 19,693,297 shares and the Company held 34,729 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.18 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2024 which was published on 27 February 2024. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/. The following risks have been updated in connection with the periodic risk review:

GEOPOLITICS

Optomed operates globally.

Geopolitical tensions may impact the competitiveness of Optomed's supply chain or sales, leading to increased costs or causing potential disruptions for example in the form of tariffs. Optomed's devices are manufactured in Thailand and one of the key markets is in the US and, therefore, potential large tariffs between the US and Thailand may have a negative effect on the Company's business prospects in the US.

LITIGATION

Optomed operates globally and is subject to the laws and regulations of multiple jurisdictions

The Company may be negatively affected by legal or administrative proceedings in different countries directed at the Company or third parties due to back-to-back liability, and the Company faces, from time to time, other disputes and claims related to product liability and intellectual property rights, especially in terms of medical devices in different countries that the Company must consider pursuant to applicable laws. These can result in costs and liabilities for the Company and have a negative effect on its financial position and business prospects.

TRADE SECRETS AND PATENTS

The technologic capabilities are a competitive advantage that the Company must be able to protect.

Technological capabilities, trade secrets and patents are important for the Company's competitive position, and the Company continuously monitors its IPR portfolio. The Company may not be able to protect its trade secrets and know-how which could lead to losing the competitive advantage the Company has. The Company may also be forced to take actions against parties that violate our IPRs and correspondingly to defend against claims for infringing IPR's of other parties, or seek to agree on the use of IPRs. If the Company is not successful in protecting its IPRs or fails to defend against claims of IPR infringements or to agree on the use of IPRs on favourable terms, this can have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and its prospects.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2025

  • 7 August 2025 Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2025
  • 6 November 2025 Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2025

For more information, contact

Sakari Knuutti, CFO

E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com

Juho Himberg, CEO

E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

www.optomed.com

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures

Definition

Gross profit

Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses

Gross margin, %

Gross profit / Revenue

EBITDA

Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

EBITDA margin, %

EBITDA / Revenue

Operating result

Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Operating margin, %

Operating result / Revenue

Adjusted operating result

Operating result excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted operating margin, %

Adjusted operating result / Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue

Items affecting comparability

Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.

Net Debt

Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Net Debt /
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Earnings per share

Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares

Equity ratio, %

Total equity / Total assets

R&D expenses

Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures

In thousand of Euro

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

2024

Revenue

4,021

3,327

15,040

Other operating income

0

1

10

Material and services

-1,328

-1,114

-5,374

Gross profit

2,693

2,213

9,676

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,341

-1,191

-5,957

Items affecting comparability

Specific loss allowance

0

0

662

Adjusted EBIT

-1,341

-1,191

-5,295

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

604

543

2,499

Adjusted EBITDA

-737

-648

-2,796

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

2024

Revenue

4,021

3,327

15,040

Other operating income

0

1

10

Materials and services

-1,328

-1,114

-5,374

Employee benefit expenses

-2,380

-2,127

-8,931

Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses

-604

-543

-2,499

Other operating expenses

-1,050

-734

-4,204

Operating result

-1,341

-1,191

-5,957

Finance income

69

211

1,217

Finance expenses

-327

-118

-776

Net finance expenses

-259

94

441

Profit (loss) before income taxes

-1,599

-1,098

-5,516

Income tax expense

19

7

66

Loss for the period

-1,581

-1,090

-5,450

Loss for the period attributable to

Owners of the parent company

-1,581

-1,090

-5,450

Weighted average number of shares

19,145,703

17,108,667

18,675,167

Basic loss per share (euro)

-0.08

-0.06

-0.29


Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

2024

Loss for the period

-1,581

-1,090

-5,450

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

286

-80

-329

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

286

-80

-329

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company

-1,294

-1,170

-5,778

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

4,256

4,256

4,256

Development costs

8,487

7,996

8,288

Customer relationships

665

887

721

Technology

305

407

331

Other intangible assets

352

386

370

Total intangible assets

14,066

13,932

13,965

Tangible assets

857

652

652

Right-of-use assets

1,383

1,341

1,456

Deferred tax assets

12

11

12

Total non-current assets

16,318

15,936

16,085

Current assets

Inventories

1,713

2,777

1,961

Trade and other receivables

3,046

3,259

3,268

Cash and cash equivalents

9,688

5,706

10,467

Total current assets

14,447

11,742

15,695

Total assets

30,765

27,678

31,781

In thousands of euro

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

EQUITY

Share capital

80

80

80

Share premium

504

504

504

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

59,608

50,936

59,608

Translation differences

292

255

6

Retained earnings

-36,433

-31,460

-31,111

Profit (loss) for the financial year

-1,581

-1,090

-5,450

Total equity

22,470

19,223

23,637

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

591

1,386

790

Government loans

489

681

521

Lease liabilities

949

870

1,017

Deferred tax liabilities

215

291

234

Total Non-current liabilities

2,243

3,228

2,561

Current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

794

860

794

Government loans

193

193

193

Lease liabilities

494

501

495

Trade and other payables

4,571

3,672

4,101

Total current liabilities

6,052

5,227

5,583

Total liabilities

8,295

8,455

8,144

Total equity and liabilities

30,765

27,678

31,781

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-1,581

-1,581

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

286

286

Total comprehensive income for the period

286

-1,581

-1,294

Share issue

Share based payments

Share options

127

127

Total transactions with owners of the company

127

127

Balance at March 31, 2025

80

504

59,608

292

-38,014

22,470

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2024

80

504

50,936

334

-31,493

20,361

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-1,090

-1,090

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

-80

-80

Total comprehensive income for the period

-80

-1,090

-1,170

Share options

32

32

Total transactions with owners of the company

32

32

Balance at March 31, 2024

80

504

50,936

255

-32,551

19,223

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at
January 1, 2024

80

504

50,936

334

-31,493

20,361

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-5,450

-5,450

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

-329

-329

Total comprehensive income for the period

-329

-5,450

-5,778

Share issue

7,322

7,322

Share based payments

43

43

Share options

1,307

382

1,689

Total transactions with owners of the company

8,672

382

9,054

Balance at
December 31, 2024

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the financial year

-1,581

-1,090

-5,450

Adjustments:

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

604

543

2,499

Finance income and finance expenses

178

-47

-466

Other adjustments

107

-2

653

Cash flows before change in net working capital

-692

-596

-2,764

Change in net working capital:

Change in trade and other receivables

(increase (-) / decrease (+))

140

-34

-335

Change in inventories

(increase (-) / decrease (+))

232

54

901

Change in trade and other payables

(increase (+) / decrease (-))

730

107

688

Cash flows before finance items

410

-468

-1,510

Interest paid

-19

-29

-115

Other finance expenses paid

-63

-32

-121

Interest received

43

14

151

Net cash from operating activities (A)

371

-515

-1,596

Cash flows from investing activities

Capitalization of development expenses

-494

-509

-1,843

Acquisition of tangible assets

-287

-25

-275

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

-781

-534

-2,118

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from share subscriptions

0

0

9,182

Share issue transaction costs

0

0

-553

Repayment of loans and borrowings

-230

-230

-1,053

Repayment of lease liabilities

-127

-136

-494

Net cash from financing activities (C)

-357

-366

7,081

Net cash from (used in) operating,
investing and financing activities (A+B+C)

-767

-1,415

3,367

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10,467

7,118

7,118

Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held

-12

3

-19

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

9,688

5,706

10,467

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2025.

These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. This Interim financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Reportable segments

Q1/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

1,526

2,496

0

4,021

Net operating expenses

-628

-700

0

-1,328

Margin

897

1,796

0

2,693

Depreciation and amortization

-387

-215

-2

-604

Other expenses

-1,195

-1,275

-960

-3,430

Operating result

-684

306

-962

-1,341

Finance items

0

0

-259

-259

Loss before tax expense

-684

306

-1,221

-1,599

Q1/2024

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

890

2,437

0

3,327

Net operating expenses

-374

-740

1

-1,113

Margin

516

1,697

1

2,213

Depreciation and amortization

-344

-197

-3

-543

Other expenses

-877

-1,171

-814

-2,861

Operating result

-705

329

-816

-1,191

Finance items

0

0

94

94

Loss before tax expense

-705

329

-722

-1,098

2024

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

5,326

9,714

0

15,040

Net operating expenses

-2,548

-2,825

9

-5,364

Margin

2,778

6,889

9

9,676

Depreciation and amortization

-1,670

-819

-9

-2,499

Other expenses

-4,451

-4,992

-3,692

-13,135

Operating result

-3,343

1,078

-3,692

-5,957

Finance items

0

0

441

441

Loss before tax expense

-3,343

1,078

-3,250

-5,516

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

2024

Finland

2,416

2,339

9,340

Rest of the Europe

367

352

1,034

Rest of the World

1,238

636

4,667

Total

4,021

3,327

15,040

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

2024

Products and services transferred at a point in time

2,615

65%

2,208

70%

10,405

69%

Services transferred over time

1,406

35%

1,119

30%

4,635

31%

Total

4,021

3,327

15,040

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

Trade receivables

2,155

2,560

2,411

Assets related to customer contracts

2,155

2,560

2,411

Advances received

90

88

98

Deferred Revenue

445

201

305

Liabilities related to customer contracts

535

290

402

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

2024

Sales and marketing

-178

-95

-707

Research and development

-156

-79

-297

General and administration

-717

-561

-3,200

Total operating expenses

-1,050

-734

-4,204


Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

Non-current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

591

1,386

790

Government loans

489

681

521

Lease liabilities

949

870

1,017

Total

2,029

2,937

2,328

Current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

794

860

794

Government loans

193

193

193

Lease liabilities

494

501

495

Trade payables

1,392

1,102

891

Total

2,873

2,656

2,373

?

Total financial liabilities

4,901

5,594

4,700

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

Chinese customer's trade receivables EUR 1,099 thousand have been written down at the end of Q4 2024. Specific loss allowance is at 100%.

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At March 31, 2025

Current (not past due)

1,839

0.50%

9

Past due

1-30 days

234

1.50%

4

31-60 days

68

4%

3

61-90 days

17

9%

2

More than 90 days past due

15

12%

2

Specific loss allowance

0

100%

0

Total

2,173

19

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At March 31, 2024

Current (not past due)

1,698

0.50%

8

Past due

1-30 days

44

1.50%

1

31-60 days

-8

4%

0

61-90 days

6

9%

1

More than 90 days past due

67

12%

8

Specific loss allowance

1,541

50%

770

Total

3,347

788

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At December 31, 2024

Current (not past due)

2,314

0.50%

12

Past due

1-30 days

67

1.50%

1

31-60 days

31

4%

1

61-90 days

9

9%

1

More than 90 days past due

6

12%

1

Specific loss allowance

0

100%

0

Total

2,427

15

Events after the review period

The management of the company is actively monitoring tariff developments related to medical devices manufactured in Thailand and exported to the US. While no material impact has been observed to date, we continue to manage our supply chain proactively and remain well-positioned to adapt should trade policies shift.


