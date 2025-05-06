Optomed Oyj: Interim Report, January - March 2025

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 6 May 2025 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Interim Report, January - March 2025

January - March 2025

Revenue increased by 20.9 percent to EUR 4.0 (3.3) million.

Devices segment revenue increased by 71.5 percent to EUR 1.5 (0.9) million.

Software segment revenue increased by 2.4 percent to EUR 2.5 (2.4) million.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.7 (-0.6) million corresponding to -18.3 (-26.3) percent of revenue.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 371 (-515) thousand.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 9.7 (5.7) million.

Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

Key figures

EUR, thousand Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 4,021 3,327 20.9% 15,040 Gross profit * 2,693 2,213 21.7% 9,676 Gross margin % * 67.0% 66.5% 64.3% EBITDA -737 -648 -13.7% -3,458 EBITDA margin *, % -18.3% -19.5% -23.0% Adjusted EBITDA * -737 -648 -13.7% -2,796 Adjusted EBITDA margin *, % -18.3% -19.5% -18.6% Operating result (EBIT) -1,341 -1,191 -12.5% -5,957 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -33.3% -35.8% -39.6% Adjusted operating result (EBIT) * -1,341 -1,191 -12.5% -5,295 Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, % -33.3% -35.8% -35.2% Net profit/ loss -1,581 -1,090 -44.9% -5,450 Earnings per share -0.08 -0.06 -29.5% -0.29 Cash flow from operating activities 371 -515 172.1% -1,596 Net Debt -7,621 -2,585 194.8% -8,170 Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) * 2.1 1.3 2.4 Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) * 2.6 1.6 2.9 Equity ratio * 73.0% 69.5% 74.4% R&D expenses personnel 266 299 -11.1% 1,336 R&D expenses other costs 223 144 55.1% 706 Total R&D expenses 489 443 10.4% 2,041

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods. In 2024, items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 662 thousand and are related to credit loss with respect to an overdue trade receivable from a customer in China.

CEO Review

Dear shareholders,

The first quarter of 2025 marked a strong start to the year, with total revenue increasing by 20.9% to EUR 4.0 million (3.3). This growth was driven above all by the exceptional performance of our Devices segment, which grew by 71.5% to EUR 1.5 million (0.9 million). The increase reflects accelerating commercial momentum in the US, particularly for Aurora AEYE, as well as rising demand for our handheld cameras and other AI-powered diagnostic platforms.

Aurora AEYE, currently sold exclusively in the United States, continues to scale steadily in both adoption and usage. The growth in Devices revenue demonstrates the clear product-market fit, the growing trust among US clinicians, and the tangible value our solutions provide in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency.

The Software segment continued with its steady contribution, with revenue up 2.4% to EUR 2.5 million (EUR 2.4 million), supported by high customer retention and strong renewal activity.

Gross margin improved to 67.0% (66.5%), reflecting favorable product mix, disciplined pricing, and operational efficiency.

EBITDA for the quarter was EUR -0.7 million (-0.6). Cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR 0.4 million. With EUR 9.7 million in cash at the end of the period and net interest-bearing debt at EUR -7.6 million, our financial position remains robust and supports our future strategic initiatives.

Tariffs and Trade Environment

We are actively monitoring tariff developments related to medical devices manufactured in Thailand and exported to the US. While no material impact has been observed to date, we continue to manage our supply chain proactively and remain well-positioned to adapt should trade policies shift.

Joint Venture in China

Our joint venture in China is progressing, although the achievement of key regulatory milestones is taking longer than originally anticipated. Despite this, we remain confident in our long-term strategy and see significant growth potential in the market.

Aurora AEYE Update

After the Q4 2024 report, we noted investor concerns about the absence of Aurora AEYE volume figures. While we did not disclose shipment numbers at the time, I want to emphasize that shipments have progressed in line with expectations. The strong growth in Devices revenue during Q1 is partly attributable to increasing sales of Aurora AEYE in the US.

Upcoming Product Launch

In Q2 2025, we are set to launch our next-generation camera system, which brings major advancements in imaging quality, AI integration, and workflow automation. This release represents a strategic addition to our platform and is expected to further strengthen our position in oculomic diagnostics.

Q1 has been a quarter of strong commercial traction and strategic progress, particularly in Devices. I want to sincerely thank our team, partners, and shareholders for their continued support. Together, we are making meaningful strides toward our mission: transforming diagnostic care through innovation, AI, and clinical excellence.

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2025

Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

Group performance

January - March 2025

In January - March 2025, Group revenue increased by 20.9 percent to EUR 4,021 (3,327) thousand. Devices segment revenue increased by 71.5 percent to EUR 1,526 (890) thousand driven by the US sales channel growth. The Software segment revenue increased by 2.4 percent to EUR 2,496 (2,437) thousand.

In January - March 2025, the gross margin increased to 67.0 from 66.5 percent of last year.

EBITDA decreased and it was EUR -737 (-648) thousand.

EBIT decreased and it was EUR -1,341 (-1,191) thousand.

In January - March 2025, net financial items amounted to EUR -259 (94) thousand mainly consisting of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

January - March 2025

In January - March 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 371 (-515) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -781 (-534) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -357 (-366) thousand.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 9,688 (5,706) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -7,621 (-2,585) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 188 (2,364) thousand at the end of the period.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 1,526 890 71.5% 5,326 Gross profit * 897 516 74.0% 2,778 Gross margin % * 58.8% 58.0% 52.2% EBITDA -297 -361 17.5% -1,673 EBITDA margin *, % -19.5% -40.5% -31.4% Operating result (EBIT) -684 -705 2.9% -3,343 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -44.9% -79.2% -62.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

January - March 2025

In January - March 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 71.5 percent to EUR 1,526 (890) thousand. The increase was driven especially by the US sales channel, however, all sales channels but China improved their performance.

The gross margin was 58.8 (58.0) percent.

EBITDA was EUR -297 (-361) thousand or -19.5 (-40.5) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 2,496 2,437 2.4% 9,714 Gross profit * 1,796 1,697 5.8% 6,889 Gross margin % * 72.0% 69.6% 70.9% EBITDA 521 526 -0.9% 1,897 EBITDA margin *, % 20.9% 21.6% 19.5% Operating result (EBIT) 306 329 -7.2% 1,078 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % 12.3% 13.5% 11.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.



January - March 2025

In January - March 2025, the Software segment revenue increased by 2.4 percent to EUR 2,496 (2,437) thousand. Healthcare revenue increased but the increase was partly offset by the decline of non-healthcare consulting revenue.

Gross margin increased and was 72.0 (69.6) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 521 (526) thousand or 20.9 (21.6) percent of revenue. The staff costs grew slightly due to recruitment.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

January - March 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 962 (816) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

3/2025 3/2024 12/2024 Devices 48 51 47 Software 51 47 50 Group common 19 19 18 Total 118 117 115

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2024 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

Optomed's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 9 May 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) at Life Science Center Keilaniemi, Keilaranta 16 C, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland. The reception of those who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

The invitation and other material is available at:

https://www.optomed.com/investors/ general-meeting-2025/

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 19,693,297 shares and the Company held 34,729 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.18 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2024 which was published on 27 February 2024. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/. The following risks have been updated in connection with the periodic risk review:

GEOPOLITICS

Optomed operates globally.

Geopolitical tensions may impact the competitiveness of Optomed's supply chain or sales, leading to increased costs or causing potential disruptions for example in the form of tariffs. Optomed's devices are manufactured in Thailand and one of the key markets is in the US and, therefore, potential large tariffs between the US and Thailand may have a negative effect on the Company's business prospects in the US.

LITIGATION

Optomed operates globally and is subject to the laws and regulations of multiple jurisdictions

The Company may be negatively affected by legal or administrative proceedings in different countries directed at the Company or third parties due to back-to-back liability, and the Company faces, from time to time, other disputes and claims related to product liability and intellectual property rights, especially in terms of medical devices in different countries that the Company must consider pursuant to applicable laws. These can result in costs and liabilities for the Company and have a negative effect on its financial position and business prospects.

TRADE SECRETS AND PATENTS

The technologic capabilities are a competitive advantage that the Company must be able to protect.

Technological capabilities, trade secrets and patents are important for the Company's competitive position, and the Company continuously monitors its IPR portfolio. The Company may not be able to protect its trade secrets and know-how which could lead to losing the competitive advantage the Company has. The Company may also be forced to take actions against parties that violate our IPRs and correspondingly to defend against claims for infringing IPR's of other parties, or seek to agree on the use of IPRs. If the Company is not successful in protecting its IPRs or fails to defend against claims of IPR infringements or to agree on the use of IPRs on favourable terms, this can have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and its prospects.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2025

7 August 2025 Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2025

6 November 2025 Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2025

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures Definition Gross profit Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses Gross margin, % Gross profit / Revenue EBITDA Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses EBITDA margin, % EBITDA / Revenue Operating result Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Operating margin, % Operating result / Revenue Adjusted operating result Operating result excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted operating margin, % Adjusted operating result / Revenue Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted EBITDA margin, % Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue Items affecting comparability Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions. Net Debt Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16) Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Net Debt /

Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Earnings per share Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares Equity ratio, % Total equity / Total assets R&D expenses Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures

In thousand of Euro Q1/2025 Q1/2024 2024 Revenue 4,021 3,327 15,040 Other operating income 0 1 10 Material and services -1,328 -1,114 -5,374 Gross profit 2,693 2,213 9,676 Operating result (EBIT) -1,341 -1,191 -5,957 Items affecting comparability Specific loss allowance 0 0 662 Adjusted EBIT -1,341 -1,191 -5,295 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 604 543 2,499 Adjusted EBITDA -737 -648 -2,796

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro Q1/2025 Q1/2024 2024 Revenue 4,021 3,327 15,040 Other operating income 0 1 10 Materials and services -1,328 -1,114 -5,374 Employee benefit expenses -2,380 -2,127 -8,931 Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses -604 -543 -2,499 Other operating expenses -1,050 -734 -4,204 Operating result -1,341 -1,191 -5,957 Finance income 69 211 1,217 Finance expenses -327 -118 -776 Net finance expenses -259 94 441 Profit (loss) before income taxes -1,599 -1,098 -5,516 Income tax expense 19 7 66 Loss for the period -1,581 -1,090 -5,450 Loss for the period attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,581 -1,090 -5,450 Weighted average number of shares 19,145,703 17,108,667 18,675,167 Basic loss per share (euro) -0.08 -0.06 -0.29



Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro Q1/2025 Q1/2024 2024 Loss for the period -1,581 -1,090 -5,450 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation difference 286 -80 -329 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 286 -80 -329 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,294 -1,170 -5,778

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 4,256 4,256 4,256 Development costs 8,487 7,996 8,288 Customer relationships 665 887 721 Technology 305 407 331 Other intangible assets 352 386 370 Total intangible assets 14,066 13,932 13,965 Tangible assets 857 652 652 Right-of-use assets 1,383 1,341 1,456 Deferred tax assets 12 11 12 Total non-current assets 16,318 15,936 16,085 Current assets Inventories 1,713 2,777 1,961 Trade and other receivables 3,046 3,259 3,268 Cash and cash equivalents 9,688 5,706 10,467 Total current assets 14,447 11,742 15,695 Total assets 30,765 27,678 31,781

In thousands of euro March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 EQUITY Share capital 80 80 80 Share premium 504 504 504 Reserve for invested non-restricted equity 59,608 50,936 59,608 Translation differences 292 255 6 Retained earnings -36,433 -31,460 -31,111 Profit (loss) for the financial year -1,581 -1,090 -5,450 Total equity 22,470 19,223 23,637 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 591 1,386 790 Government loans 489 681 521 Lease liabilities 949 870 1,017 Deferred tax liabilities 215 291 234 Total Non-current liabilities 2,243 3,228 2,561 Current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 794 860 794 Government loans 193 193 193 Lease liabilities 494 501 495 Trade and other payables 4,571 3,672 4,101 Total current liabilities 6,052 5,227 5,583 Total liabilities 8,295 8,455 8,144 Total equity and liabilities 30,765 27,678 31,781

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2025 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -1,581 -1,581 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 286 286 Total comprehensive income for the period 286 -1,581 -1,294 Share issue Share based payments Share options 127 127 Total transactions with owners of the company 127 127 Balance at March 31, 2025 80 504 59,608 292 -38,014 22,470

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2024 80 504 50,936 334 -31,493 20,361 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -1,090 -1,090 Other comprehensive income Translation differences -80 -80 Total comprehensive income for the period -80 -1,090 -1,170 Share options 32 32 Total transactions with owners of the company 32 32 Balance at March 31, 2024 80 504 50,936 255 -32,551 19,223

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at

January 1, 2024 80 504 50,936 334 -31,493 20,361 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -5,450 -5,450 Other comprehensive income Translation differences -329 -329 Total comprehensive income for the period -329 -5,450 -5,778 Share issue 7,322 7,322 Share based payments 43 43 Share options 1,307 382 1,689 Total transactions with owners of the company 8,672 382 9,054 Balance at

December 31, 2024 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro Q1/2025 Q1/2024 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the financial year -1,581 -1,090 -5,450 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 604 543 2,499 Finance income and finance expenses 178 -47 -466 Other adjustments 107 -2 653 Cash flows before change in net working capital -692 -596 -2,764 Change in net working capital: Change in trade and other receivables (increase (-) / decrease (+)) 140 -34 -335 Change in inventories (increase (-) / decrease (+)) 232 54 901 Change in trade and other payables (increase (+) / decrease (-)) 730 107 688 Cash flows before finance items 410 -468 -1,510 Interest paid -19 -29 -115 Other finance expenses paid -63 -32 -121 Interest received 43 14 151 Net cash from operating activities (A) 371 -515 -1,596 Cash flows from investing activities Capitalization of development expenses -494 -509 -1,843 Acquisition of tangible assets -287 -25 -275 Net cash used in investing activities (B) -781 -534 -2,118 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share subscriptions 0 0 9,182 Share issue transaction costs 0 0 -553 Repayment of loans and borrowings -230 -230 -1,053 Repayment of lease liabilities -127 -136 -494 Net cash from financing activities (C) -357 -366 7,081 Net cash from (used in) operating,

investing and financing activities (A+B+C) -767 -1,415 3,367 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,467 7,118 7,118 Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held -12 3 -19 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,688 5,706 10,467

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2025.

These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. This Interim financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Reportable segments

Q1/2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 1,526 2,496 0 4,021 Net operating expenses -628 -700 0 -1,328 Margin 897 1,796 0 2,693 Depreciation and amortization -387 -215 -2 -604 Other expenses -1,195 -1,275 -960 -3,430 Operating result -684 306 -962 -1,341 Finance items 0 0 -259 -259 Loss before tax expense -684 306 -1,221 -1,599

Q1/2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 890 2,437 0 3,327 Net operating expenses -374 -740 1 -1,113 Margin 516 1,697 1 2,213 Depreciation and amortization -344 -197 -3 -543 Other expenses -877 -1,171 -814 -2,861 Operating result -705 329 -816 -1,191 Finance items 0 0 94 94 Loss before tax expense -705 329 -722 -1,098

2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 5,326 9,714 0 15,040 Net operating expenses -2,548 -2,825 9 -5,364 Margin 2,778 6,889 9 9,676 Depreciation and amortization -1,670 -819 -9 -2,499 Other expenses -4,451 -4,992 -3,692 -13,135 Operating result -3,343 1,078 -3,692 -5,957 Finance items 0 0 441 441 Loss before tax expense -3,343 1,078 -3,250 -5,516

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro Q1/2025 Q1/2024 2024 Finland 2,416 2,339 9,340 Rest of the Europe 367 352 1,034 Rest of the World 1,238 636 4,667 Total 4,021 3,327 15,040

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro Q1/2025 Q1/2024 2024 Products and services transferred at a point in time 2,615 65% 2,208 70% 10,405 69% Services transferred over time 1,406 35% 1,119 30% 4,635 31% Total 4,021 3,327 15,040

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Trade receivables 2,155 2,560 2,411 Assets related to customer contracts 2,155 2,560 2,411 Advances received 90 88 98 Deferred Revenue 445 201 305 Liabilities related to customer contracts 535 290 402

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses Q1/2025 Q1/2024 2024 Sales and marketing -178 -95 -707 Research and development -156 -79 -297 General and administration -717 -561 -3,200 Total operating expenses -1,050 -734 -4,204



Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Non-current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 591 1,386 790 Government loans 489 681 521 Lease liabilities 949 870 1,017 Total 2,029 2,937 2,328 Current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 794 860 794 Government loans 193 193 193 Lease liabilities 494 501 495 Trade payables 1,392 1,102 891 Total 2,873 2,656 2,373 ? Total financial liabilities 4,901 5,594 4,700

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

Chinese customer's trade receivables EUR 1,099 thousand have been written down at the end of Q4 2024. Specific loss allowance is at 100%.

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At March 31, 2025 Current (not past due) 1,839 0.50% 9 Past due 1-30 days 234 1.50% 4 31-60 days 68 4% 3 61-90 days 17 9% 2 More than 90 days past due 15 12% 2 Specific loss allowance 0 100% 0 Total 2,173 19

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At March 31, 2024 Current (not past due) 1,698 0.50% 8 Past due 1-30 days 44 1.50% 1 31-60 days -8 4% 0 61-90 days 6 9% 1 More than 90 days past due 67 12% 8 Specific loss allowance 1,541 50% 770 Total 3,347 788

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At December 31, 2024 Current (not past due) 2,314 0.50% 12 Past due 1-30 days 67 1.50% 1 31-60 days 31 4% 1 61-90 days 9 9% 1 More than 90 days past due 6 12% 1 Specific loss allowance 0 100% 0 Total 2,427 15

Events after the review period

The management of the company is actively monitoring tariff developments related to medical devices manufactured in Thailand and exported to the US. While no material impact has been observed to date, we continue to manage our supply chain proactively and remain well-positioned to adapt should trade policies shift.