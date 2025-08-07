Optomed Oyj: Half-year Report, January - June 2025

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 August 2025 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Half-year Report, January - June 2025

April - June 2025

Revenue increased by 9.7 percent to EUR 3.8 (3.5) million.

Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 11.2 percent.

Devices segment revenue increased by 31.3 percent to EUR 1.4 (1.1) million.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 36.1 percent.

Software segment revenue increased by 0.1 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.4) million.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.9 (-1.2) million corresponding to -23.9 (-33.8) percent of revenue.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,647 (-560) thousand driven by working capital changes. The net cash flow effect of working capital was a decrease of EUR 0.9 million.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7.1 (12.1) million.

Optomed Lumo, the next generation handheld device, was launched during the review period.

Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

January - June 2025

Revenue increased by 15.1 percent to EUR 7.9 (6.8) million.

Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 15.5 percent.

Devices segment revenue increased by 49.5 percent to EUR 2.9 (2.0) million.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 50.7 percent.

Software segment revenue increased by 1.3 percent to EUR 4.9 (4.9) million.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -1,658 (-1,833) thousand corresponding to -21.1 (-26.8) percent of revenue.

Key figures

EUR, thousand Q2/2025 Q2/2024 Change, % H1/2025 H1/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 3,845 3,505 9.7% 7,866 6,832 15.1% 15,040 Gross profit * 2,496 2,450 1.9% 5,190 4,663 11.3% 9,676 Gross margin % * 64.9% 69.9% 66.0% 68.3% 64.3% EBITDA -921 -1,185 22.3% -1,658 -1,833 9.6% -3,458 EBITDA margin *, % -23.9% -33.8% -21.1% -26.8% -23.0% Adjusted EBITDA * -921 -802 -14.8% -1,658 -1,450 -14.3% -2,796 Adjusted EBITDA margin *, % -23.9% -22.9% -21.1% -21.2% -18.6% Operating result (EBIT) -1,544 -1,869 17.4% -2,884 -3,061 5.8% -5,957 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -40.1% -53.3% -36.7% -44.8% -39.6% Adjusted operating result (EBIT) * -1,544 -1,486 -3.9% -2,884 -2,677 -7.7% -5,295 Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, % -40.1% -42.4% -36.7% -39.2% -35.2% Net profit/ loss -1,644 -1,793 8.3% -3,225 -2,883 -11.8% -5,450 Earnings per share -0.08 -0.10 18.1% -0.16 -0.16 0.2% -0.29 Cash flow from operating activities -1,647 -560 -193.9% -1,308 -1,071 -22.1% -1,596 Net Debt -5,260 -9,221 -43.0% -5,260 -9,221 -43.0 % -8,170 Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) * 1.6 3.5 1.6 3.5 2.4 Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) * 1.8 4.7 1.8 4.7 2.9 Equity ratio * 74.9% 74.9% 74.9% 74.9% 74.4% R&D expenses personnel 395 336 17.7% 661 635 4.2% 1,336 R&D expenses other costs 135 165 -18.2% 358 309 15.9% 706 Total R&D expenses 530 501 5.9% 1,019 943 8.0% 2,041

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods. In 2024, items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 662 thousand and are related to credit loss with respect to an overdue trade receivable from a customer in China.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

The first half of 2025 demonstrated strong progress for Optomed, with robust revenue growth reflecting the quality and market demand for our healthcare technology solutions. We have methodically expanded our market presence and strengthened our product portfolio, establishing a solid foundation for continued growth and long-term value creation.

Second Quarter Performance

In the second quarter, we delivered currency adjusted revenue growth of 11.2 percent, reaching EUR 3.8 million. Growth was driven by the Devices segment, which expanded by 36.1 percent on a currency-adjusted basis to EUR 1.4 million, reflecting strong demand for our handheld cameras and solutions. Software revenue remained stable, increasing by 0.1 percent to EUR 2.4 million, supported by long-term customer relationships and recurring contracts.

Our profitability showed clear improvement. EBITDA came in at EUR -0.9 million, an improvement of 22 percent compared to Q2 2024, and the EBITDA margin strengthened to -23.9 percent from -33.8 percent a year ago. This demonstrates ongoing progress to improve profitability supported by operating leverage in Devices and careful cost control. Gross profit increased slightly to EUR 2.5 million, although the gross margin decreased to 64.9 percent (69.9) due to product mix effects.

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -1.6 million, compared to -0.6 million in Q2 2024. The decline was primarily driven by working capital build-up, as we increased our component inventory to support, among others, the upcoming launch of the Optomed Lumo device in the second half of the year. While this impacted short-term cash flow, it ensures we can meet the strong demand for the second half. At the end of June, our cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 7.1 million, supported by a strong equity ratio of 74.9 percent.

R&D expenses increased to EUR 0.5 million, reflecting our commitment to innovation. Investments were particularly directed toward advancing AI capabilities and preparing for the Lumo launch.

Strategic Milestones

We successfully launched the Optomed Lumo in Q2, marking a major milestone in our growth strategy. Early feedback highlights Lumo's superior image quality, ease of use, and seamless integration into existing healthcare systems, strengthening our position in the fast-growing retinal imaging market. By enabling advanced oculomics insights, Lumo supports more precise and comprehensive eye health assessments. With strong initial demand and smooth adoption into clinical workflows, Lumo is set to become a key driver of our revenue growth in the coming quarters and years. Optomed Lumo has received FDA PJZ classification, allowing us to market it in the U.S. as a Class II retinal camera without a lengthy clearance process. Under this classification, Lumo can only be used as a standalone imaging device and not yet for AI-based disease diagnosis.

In the US, Aurora AEYE sales have developed positively. Aurora AEYE currently faces no direct competition, as no other handheld fundus cameras have received clearance for diagnostic AI use. Achieving clearance for a diagnostic AI algorithm is already a demanding process - and securing it for a portable device is even more challenging. This gives Optomed a unique and growing strategic lead in the handheld market segment.

Our recent AI clearance is also driving CAPEX sales, further consolidating Optomed's leadership in portable fundus cameras. The Optomed Lumo ramp-up is proceeding as planned, with production and inventory build-up ongoing. Commercial deliveries are expected to start in the second half of the year.

We are also proud to have supported one of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the development of an advanced algorithm. Initial negotiations are currently underway with the pharmaceutical company for the commercialization of the algorithm with our handheld devices, highlighting the growing importance of AI-driven solutions in healthcare.

During the second quarter, WISER Management Consulting replaced ZhongBao as our joint venture partner in China. WISER is a leading healthcare consulting firm with expertise in regulatory environments and market entry strategy. This partnership provides valuable regulatory knowledge and local market expertise to support our business development in China and leaves open the option for ZhongBoa to rejoin the joint venture at a later growth phase.

From a cost perspective, our cameras are manufactured in Thailand and our COGS are in US dollars. To mitigate supply risk and counter potential tariff increases, the business secured extended inventory of key components, providing longer-term coverage. This cash expenditure will normalize in the foreseeable future. The effect of possible tariffs is limited by the weakened US dollar. However, in response to higher tariffs, we aim to adjust product pricing accordingly. Currency fluctuations affect only the Devices segment, and this exposure has been effectively mitigated by lower COGS and our relatively high USD nominated sales and marketing costs, which together have supported margin stability.

Looking ahead, our full-year 2025 outlook remains unchanged: we expect revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024. We are aware of several probable mid-sized capex orders expected in the second half of the year, which strengthens our confidence in achieving the 2025 forecast. With continued innovation, and deepening global partnerships, we are well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term value creation.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our employees, partners, and shareholders for their trust and commitment. Together, we are advancing Optomed's mission of bringing accessible and innovative healthcare technologies to patients worldwide.

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2025

Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

Group performance

April - June 2025

In April - June 2025, Group revenue increased by 9.7 percent to EUR 3,845 (3,505) thousand. Devices segment revenue increased by 31.3 percent to EUR 1,409 (1,073) thousand. The Software segment revenue increased by 0.1 percent to EUR 2,435 (2,432) thousand.

In April - June 2025, the gross margin decreased to 64.9 from 69.9 percent of last year.

EBITDA increased and it was EUR -921 (-1,185) thousand.

EBIT increased and it was EUR -1,544 (-1,869) thousand.

In April - June 2025, net financial items amounted to EUR -120 (53) thousand mainly consisting of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

January - June 2025

In January - June 2025, Group revenue increased by 15.1 percent to EUR 7,866 (6,832) thousand. Devices segment's revenue increased by 49.5 percent while the Software segment's revenue increased by 1.3 percent.

The gross margin decreased to 66.0 percent from 68.3 percent last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -1,658 (-1,833) thousand and EBIT was EUR -2,884 (-3,061) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR -378 (147) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income and the translation effect of Chinese RMB to EUR.

Cash flow and financial position

April - June 2025

In April - June 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,647 (-560) thousand. The decrease was driven by working capital changes where the net cash flow effect was a decrease of EUR 0.9 million. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -555 (-534) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -366 (7,506) thousand. During the review period, Optomed received a small payment from the large Chinese client whose receivables were written off in Q4 2024.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7,091 (12,106) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -5,260 (-9,221) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 1,192 (1,306) thousand at the end of the period.

January - June 2025

In January - June 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,308 (-1,071) thousand.

Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -1,322 (-1,068) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -724 (7,139) thousand.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand Q2/2025 Q2/2024 Change, % H1/2025 H1/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 1,409 1,073 31.3% 2,935 1,963 49.5% 5,326 Gross profit * 806 695 16.0% 1,704 1,211 40.7% 2,778 Gross margin % * 57.2% 64.8% 58.0% 61.7% 52.2% EBITDA -259 -686 62.2% -557 -1,047 46.8% -1,673 EBITDA margin *, % -18.4% -64.0% -19.0% -53.3% -31.4% Operating result (EBIT) -674 -1,164 42.1% -1 358 -1,869 27.3% -3,343 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -47.8% -108.5% -46.3% -95.2% -62.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

April - June 2025

In April - June 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 31.3 percent to EUR 1,409 (1,073) thousand. Sales were strong across all channels except China where sales were very weak.

The gross margin was 57.2 (64.8) percent. In the comparison period, high margin sales in China positively affected the gross margin.

EBITDA was EUR -259 (-686) thousand or -18.4 (-64.0) percent of revenue.

January - June 2025

In January - June 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 49.5 percent to EUR 2,935 (1,963) thousand.

The gross margin decreased to 58.0 percent from 61.7 percent.

EBITDA was EUR -557 (-1,047) thousand or -19.0 (-53.3) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand Q2/2025 Q2/2024 Change, % H1/2025 H1/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 2,435 2,432 0.1% 4,931 4,869 1.3% 9,714 Gross profit * 1,690 1,746 -3.2% 3,486 3,442 1.3% 6,889 Gross margin % * 69.4% 71.8% 70.7% 70.7% 70.9% EBITDA 354 456 -22.3% 875 982 -10.8% 1,897 EBITDA margin *, % 14.5% 18.7% 17.8% 20.2% 19.5% Operating result (EBIT) 147 252 -41.5% 453 581 -22.1% 1,078 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % 6.1% 10.4% 9.2% 11.9% 11.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.



April - June 2025

In April - June 2025, the Software segment revenue increased by 0.1 percent to EUR 2,435 (2,432) thousand. As in Q1-2025, the healthcare revenue increased but the increase was partly offset by the decline of non-healthcare consulting revenue.

Gross margin decreased and was 69.4 (71.8) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 354 (456) thousand or 14.5 (18.7) percent of revenue.

January - June 2025

In January - June 2025 the Software segment revenue increased by 1.3 percent to EUR 4,931 (4,869) thousand. The healthcare revenue increased but the increase was partly offset by the decline of non-healthcare consulting revenue.

Gross margin was 70.7 (70.7) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 875 (982) thousand or 17.8 (20.2) percent of revenue.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

April - June 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,016 (963) thousand.

January - June 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,976 (1,777) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

6/2025 6/2024 12/2024 Devices 47 46 47 Software 50 46 50 Group common 19 18 18 Total 116 110 115

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2024 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2025 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2024.

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as seven. Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen and Reijo Tauriainen were re-elected and Leana Wen and Sameer Badlani were elected as new members of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:

Chairman of the Board EUR 36,000

members of the Board EUR 18,000.

In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 1,969,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 1,969,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.

At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chairperson. The committee members were elected as follows:

Audit Committee:

Reijo Tauriainen (Chairperson)

Sameer Badlani

Catherine Calarco

Remuneration Committee:

Ty Lee (Chairperson)

Seppo Mäkinen

Leana Wen

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 19,693,297 shares and the Company held 34,729 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.18 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2024 which was published on 27 February 2024. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/. The following risks have been updated in connection with the periodic risk review of Q1-2025. In Q2-2025, there were no risk updates.

GEOPOLITICS

Optomed operates globally.

Geopolitical tensions may impact the competitiveness of Optomed's supply chain or sales, leading to increased costs or causing potential disruptions for example in the form of tariffs. Optomed's devices are manufactured in Thailand and one of the key markets is in the US and, therefore, potential large tariffs between the US and Thailand may have a negative effect on the Company's business prospects in the US.

LITIGATION

Optomed operates globally and is subject to the laws and regulations of multiple jurisdictions

The Company may be negatively affected by legal or administrative proceedings in different countries directed at the Company or third parties due to back-to-back liability, and the Company faces, from time to time, other disputes and claims related to product liability and intellectual property rights, especially in terms of medical devices in different countries that the Company must consider pursuant to applicable laws. These can result in costs and liabilities for the Company and have a negative effect on its financial position and business prospects.

TRADE SECRETS AND PATENTS

The technologic capabilities are a competitive advantage that the Company must be able to protect.

Technological capabilities, trade secrets and patents are important for the Company's competitive position, and the Company continuously monitors its IPR portfolio. The Company may not be able to protect its trade secrets and know-how which could lead to losing the competitive advantage the Company has. The Company may also be forced to take actions against parties that violate our IPRs and correspondingly to defend against claims for infringing IPR's of other parties, or seek to agree on the use of IPRs. If the Company is not successful in protecting its IPRs or fails to defend against claims of IPR infringements or to agree on the use of IPRs on favourable terms, this can have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and its prospects.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2025

6 November 2025 Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2025

For more information, contact

Sakari Knuutti, CFO

E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com

Juho Himberg, CEO

E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

www.optomed.com

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures Definition Gross profit Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses Gross margin, % Gross profit / Revenue EBITDA Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses EBITDA margin, % EBITDA / Revenue Operating result Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Operating margin, % Operating result / Revenue Adjusted operating result Operating result excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted operating margin, % Adjusted operating result / Revenue Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted EBITDA margin, % Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue Items affecting comparability Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions. Net Debt Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16) Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Net Debt /

Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Earnings per share Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares Equity ratio, % Total equity / Total assets R&D expenses Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures

In thousand of Euro Q2/2025 Q2/2024 H1/2025 H1/2024 2024 Revenue 3,845 3,505 7,866 6,832 15,040 Other operating income 2 9 2 10 10 Material and services -1,350 -1,064 -2,679 -2,179 -5,374 Gross profit 2,496 2,450 5,190 4,663 9,676 Operating result (EBIT) -1,544 -1,869 -2,884 -3,061 -5,957 Items affecting comparability Specific credit risk percent change 0 383 0 383 662 Adjusted EBIT -1,544 -1,486 -2,884 -2,677 -5,295 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 623 684 1,227 1,228 2,499 Adjusted EBITDA -921 -802 -1,658 -1,450 -2,796

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro Q2/2025 Q2/2024 H1/2025 H1/2024 2024 Revenue 3,845 3,505 7,866 6,832 15,040 Other operating income 2 9 2 10 10 Materials and services -1,350 -1,064 -2,679 -2,179 -5,374 Employee benefit expenses -2,438 -2,190 -4,818 -4,316 -8,931 Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses -623 -684 -1,227 -1,228 -2,499 Other operating expenses -979 -1,445 -2,029 -2,179 -4,204 Operating result -1,544 -1,869 -2,884 -3,061 -5,957 Finance income 249 148 318 359 1,217 Finance expenses -369 -95 -697 -213 -776 Net finance expenses -120 53 -378 147 441 Profit (loss) before income taxes -1,664 -1,816 -3,263 -2,914 -5,516 Income tax expense 19 23 38 31 66 Loss for the period -1,644 -1,793 -3,225 -2,883 -5,450 Loss for the period attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,644 -1,793 -3,225 -2,883 -5,450 Weighted average number of shares 19,616,239 17,510,243 19,616,239 17,510,243 18,675,167 Basic loss per share (euro) -0.08 -0.10 -0.16 -0.16 -0.29



Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro Q2/2025 Q2/2024 H1/2025 H1/2024 2024 Loss for the period -1,644 -1,793 -3,225 -2,883 -5,450 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation difference 224 -61 510 -141 -329 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 224 -61 510 -141 -329 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,420 -1,854 -2,715 -3,024 -5,778

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 4,256 4,256 4,256 Development costs 8,687 8,126 8,288 Customer relationships 610 832 721 Technology 280 382 331 Other intangible assets 354 373 370 Total intangible assets 14,187 13,969 13,965 Tangible assets 783 630 652 Right-of-use assets 1,250 1,187 1,456 Deferred tax assets 12 15 12 Total non-current assets 16,233 15,800 16,085 Current assets Inventories 2,423 2,654 1,961 Trade and other receivables 2,508 2,594 3,268 Cash and cash equivalents 7,091 12,106 10,467 Total current assets 12,022 17,354 15,695 Total assets 28,255 33,154 31,781

In thousands of euro June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 EQUITY Share capital 80 80 80 Share premium 504 504 504 Reserve for invested non-restricted equity 59,608 58,288 59,608 Translation differences 516 194 6 Retained earnings -36,306 -31,365 -31,111 Profit (loss) for the financial year -3,225 -2,883 -5,450 Total equity 21,177 24,818 23,637 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 392 1,187 790 Government loans 452 645 521 Lease liabilities 826 737 1,017 Deferred tax liabilities 196 272 234 Total Non-current liabilities 1,866 2,841 2,561 Current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 794 860 794 Government loans 193 193 193 Lease liabilities 486 500 495 Trade and other payables 3,739 3,943 4,101 Total current liabilities 5,212 5,496 5,583 Total liabilities 7,078 8,337 8,144 Total equity and liabilities 28,255 33,154 31,781

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2025 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -3,225 -3,225 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 510 510 Total comprehensive income for the period 510 -3,225 -2,715 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue Share based payments Share options 255 255 Total transactions with owners of the company 255 255 Balance at June 30, 2025 80 504 59,608 516 -39,530 21,177

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2024 80 504 50,936 334 -31,493 20,361 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -2,883 -2,883 Other comprehensive income Translation differences -141 -141 Total comprehensive income for the period -141 -2,883 -3,024 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue * 7,353 7,353 Share based payments 0 Share options 128 128 Total transactions with owners of the company 7,353 128 7,480 Balance at June 30, 2024 80 504 58,288 194 -34,248 24,818

* Shares registered to trade registry 1.7.2024.

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at

January 1, 2024 80 504 50,936 334 -31,493 20,361 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -5,450 -5,450 Other comprehensive income Translation differences -329 -329 Total comprehensive income for the period -329 -5,450 -5,778 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue 7,322 7,322 Share based payments 43 43 Share options 1,307 382 1,689 Total transactions with owners of the company 8,672 382 9,054 Balance at

December 31, 2024 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro Q2/2025 Q2/2024 H1/2025 H1/2024 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the financial year -1,644 -1,793 -3,225 -2,883 -5,450 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 623 684 1,227 1,228 2,499 Finance income and finance expenses 137 -30 287 -77 -466 Other adjustments 115 451 222 450 653 Cash flows before change in net working capital -770 -688 -1,489 -1,283 -2,764 Change in net working capital: Change in trade and other receivables (increase (-) / decrease (+)) 482 288 546 254 -335 Change in inventories (increase (-) / decrease (+)) -709 129 -490 183 901 Change in trade and other payables (increase (+) / decrease (-)) -658 -252 128 -141 688 Cash flows before finance items -1 655 -523 -1,305 -987 -1,510 Interest paid -12 -27 -31 -56 -115 Other finance expenses paid -22 -11 -57 -42 -121 Interest received 42 0 85 14 151 Net cash from operating activities (A) -1,647 -560 -1,308 -1,071 -1,596 Cash flows from investing activities Capitalization of development expenses -528 -475 -1,022 -984 -1,843 Acquisition of tangible assets -26 -59 -300 -84 -275 Net cash used in investing activities (B) -555 -534 -1,322 -1,068 -2,118 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share subscriptions 0 7,875 0 7,875 9,182 Share issue transaction costs 0 0 0 0 -553 Repayment of loans and borrowings -235 -235 -465 -465 -1,053 Repayment of lease liabilities -131 -134 -259 -270 -494 Net cash from financing activities (C) -366 7,506 -724 7,139 7,081 Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C) -2,568 6,411 -3,354 5,000 3,367 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,688 5,706 10,467 7,118 7,118 Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held -28 -10 -22 -12 -19 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 7,091 12,106 7,091 12,106 10,467

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this Half-year report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2025.

These Half-year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. This Half-year financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Use of judgment and estimates

Judgements that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements, relate to the following areas:

- Determining trade receivables credit risk

- capitalization of development costs: determination of development expenditure eligible for capitalization

- impairment testing of development expenditures

Reportable segments

Q2/2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 1,409 2,435 0 3,845 Net operating expenses -603 -745 0 -1,349 Margin 806 1,690 0 2,496 Depreciation and amortization -415 -207 -2 -623 Other expenses -1,066 -1,336 -1,016 -3,417 Operating result -674 147 -1,017 -1,544 Finance items 0 0 -120 -120 Loss before tax expense -674 147 -1,137 -1,664

Q2/2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 1,073 2,432 0 3,505 Net operating expenses -378 -686 9 -1,055 Margin 695 1,746 9 2,450 Depreciation and amortization -478 -204 -3 -684 Other expenses -1,382 -1,290 -963 -3,635 Operating result -1,164 252 -957 -1,869 Finance items 0 0 53 53 Loss before tax expense -1,164 252 -904 -1,816

H1/2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 2,935 4,931 0 7,866 Net operating expenses -1,231 -1,445 0 -2,677 Margin 1,704 3,486 0 5,190 Depreciation and amortization -801 -422 -3 -1,227 Other expenses -2,261 -2,611 -1,976 -6,847 Operating result -1,358 453 -1,979 -2,884 Finance items 0 0 -378 -378 Loss before tax expense -1,358 453 -2,358 -3,263

H1/2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 1,963 4,869 0 6,832 Net operating expenses -752 -1,427 9 -2,169 Margin 1,211 3,442 9 4,663 Depreciation and amortization -822 -401 -5 -1,228 Other expenses -2,258 -2,461 -1,777 -6,496 Operating result -1,869 581 -1,773 -3,061 Finance items 0 0 147 147 Loss before tax expense -1,869 581 -1,626 -2,914

2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 5,326 9,714 0 15,040 Net operating expenses -2,548 -2,825 9 -5,364 Margin 2,778 6,889 9 9,676 Depreciation and amortization -1,670 -819 -9 -2,499 Other expenses -4,451 -4,992 -3,692 -13,135 Operating result -3,343 1,078 -3,692 -5,957 Finance items 0 0 441 441 Loss before tax expense -3,343 1,078 -3,250 -5,516

Segment assets

In thousands of euro Devices Software Groud Admin Segment assets 31.12.2024 10,338 8,225 239 IPR change +649 -649 0 Other changes -25 +147 -10 Segment assets 30.6.2025 10,962 7,723 229

Optomed Devices segment bought IPR rights for Devices segment products from Optomed Software segment.

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro Q2/2025 Q2/2024 H1/2025 H1/2024 2024 Finland 2,340 2,335 4,756 4,674 9,340 Rest of the Europe 381 260 748 612 1,034 Rest of the World 1,124 910 2,362 1,546 4,667 Total 3,845 3,505 7,866 6,832 15,040

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro Q2/2025 Q2/2024 H1/2025 H1/2024 2024 Products and services transferred at a point in time 2,383 62% 2,409 70% 4,998 64% 4,617 68% 10,405 69% Services transferred over time 1,462 38% 1,096 30% 2,868 36% 2,215 32% 4,635 31% Total 3,845 3,505 7,866 6,832 15,040

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Trade receivables 1,714 1,980 2,411 Assets related to customer contracts 1,714 1,980 2,411 Advances received 29 158 98 Deferred Revenue 270 132 305 Liabilities related to customer contracts 299 290 402

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses Q2/2025 Q2/2024 H1/2025 H1/2024 2024 Sales and marketing -197 -213 -375 -308 -707 Research and development -56 -52 -212 -131 -297 General and administration -726 -1180 -1,442 -1,741 -3,200 Total operating expenses -979 -1,445 -2,029 -2,179 -4,204



Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Tangible assets

Machinery and equipment Machinery and equipment Machinery and equipment In thousands of euro 30.6.2025 30.6.2024 31.12.2024 Cost Balance at January 1 4,010 3,724 3,724 Additions 309 89 286 Balance at End of Period 4,318 3,813 4,010 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses Balance at January 1 -3,357 -3,015 -3,015 Depreciation -178 -169 -342 Balance at end of period -3,535 -3,184 -3,357 Carrying amount at January 1 652 710 710 Carrying amount at June 30/ December 31 783 630 652

Leases

Leased tangible assets

In thousands of euro Business premises Cars Total 1.1.2025 1,424 32 1,456 Additions to right-of-use assets 57 0 57 Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets -252 -11 -263 30.6.2025 1,229 21 1,250

In thousands of euro Business premises Cars Total 1.1.2024 1,419 53 1,472 Additions to right-of-use assets -31 0 -31 Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets -244 -11 -255 30.6.2024 1,144 42 1,187

In thousands of euro Business premises Cars Total 1.1.2024 1,419 53 1,472 Additions to right-of-use assets 498 0 498 Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets -493 -21 -514 31.12.2024 1,424 32 1,456

Lease liabilities In thousands of euro 30.6.2025 30.6.2024 2024 Current 486 500 495 Non-current 826 737 1,017 Total 1,312 1,237 1,512

The above liabilities are presented on the line item Lease liabilities (non-current / current) in the consolidated balance sheet, based on their maturity.

Intangible assets and goodwill

June 30, 2025

In thousands of euro Goodwill Development costs Customer relationships Technology Other intangible assets Total Cost Balance at January 1 4,256 17,864 2,222 1,023 1,205 26,570 Additions 0 989 0 0 19 1,008 Balance at June 30 4,256 18,853 2,222 1,023 1,223 27,578 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses Balance at January 1 0 -9,576 -1,501 -692 -835 -12,605 Amortization 0 -590 -111 -51 -34 -786 Balance at June 30 0 -10,167 -1,612 -743 -869 -13,391 Carrying amount at January 1 4,256 8,288 721 331 370 13,965 Carrying amount at June 30 4,256 8,687 610 280 354 14,187

June 30, 2024

In thousands of euro Goodwill Development costs Customer relationships Technology Other intangible assets Total Cost Balance at January 1 4,256 16,067 2,222 1,023 1,147 24,715 Additions 0 1,002 0 0 25 1,027 Balance at June 30 4,256 17,069 2,222 1,023 1,172 25,742 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses Balance at January 1 0 -8,336 -1,280 -590 -763 -10,969 Amortization 0 -494 -110 -51 -35 -692 Impairment losses 0 -112 0 0 0 -112 Balance at June 30 0 -8,943 -1,390 -641 -798 -11,773 Carrying amount at January 1 4,256 7,731 942 433 384 13,746 Carrying amount at June 30 4,256 8,126 832 382 373 13,969

Impairment losses consist of terminated project cost.

December 31, 2024

In thousands of euro Goodwill Development costs Customer relationships Technology Other intangible assets Total Cost Balance at January 1 4,256 16,067 2,222 1,023 1,147 24,715 Additions 0 1,797 0 0 58 1,855 Balance at December 31 4,256 17,864 2,222 1,023 1,205 26,570 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses - Balance at January 1 0 -8,336 -1,280 -590 -763 -10,969 Amortization 0 -1,049 -221 -102 -72 -1,445 Impairment losses 0 -191 0 0 0 -191 Balance at December 31 0 -9,576 -1,501 -692 -835 -12,605 - Carrying amount at January 1 4,256 7,731 942 433 384 13,746 Carrying amount at December 31 4,256 8,288 721 331 370 13,965

Financial assets

In thousands of euro 30.6.2025 30.6.2024 31.12.2024 Trade receivables Other trade receivables 1,714 1,980 2,411 Total trade receivables 1,714 1,980 2,411 Cash and cash equivalents 7,091 12,106 10,467 Total 8,805 14,086 12,878

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

Chinese customer's trade receivables EUR 1,099 thousand have been written down at the end of Q4 2024. Specific loss allowance is at 100%.

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At June 30, 2025 Current (not past due) 1,412 0.50% 7 Past due 1-30 days 90 1.50% 1 31-60 days 97 4% 4 61-90 days 58 9% 5 More than 90 days past due 108 12% 13 Specific loss allowance 0 100% 0 Total 1,765 30

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At June 30, 2024 Current (not past due) 1,443 0.50% 7 Past due 1-30 days 113 1.50% 2 31-60 days 16 4% 1 61-90 days 1 9% 0 More than 90 days past due 35 12% 4 Specific loss allowance 1,549 75% 1,161 Total 3,156 1,175

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At December 31, 2024 Current (not past due) 2,314 0.50% 12 Past due 1-30 days 67 1.50% 1 31-60 days 31 4% 1 61-90 days 9 9% 1 More than 90 days past due 6 12% 1 Specific loss allowance 0 100% 0 Total 2,427 15

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Non-current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 392 1,187 790 Government loans 452 645 521 Lease liabilities 826 737 1,017 Total 1,670 2,569 2,328 Current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 794 860 794 Government loans 193 193 193 Lease liabilities 486 500 495 Trade payables 584 576 891 Total 2,057 2,129 2,373 ? Total financial liabilities 3,727 4,698 4,700

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Financial covenants

Optomed's borrowings from financial institutions contain a financial covenant (equity ratio).

Optomed has to comply with the financial covenant terms specified in the loan agreement terms at the financial year-end. Equity ratio is calculated using the agreed formula. The table below summarizes the Group's financial covenant term and compliance during the reporting period.

Covenant term Actual ratio Applicable level OP loan equity ratio At June 30, 2025 35% 89.4% Optomed Group At June 30, 2024 35% 86.8% Optomed Group At December 31, 2024 35% 87.1% Optomed Group

Company's Equity ratio is calculated as follows.

OP loan equity ratio calculation formula: Adjusted equity/(Balance sheet total- received advances-goodwill)

Optomed was in compliance with the covenant as at June 30. 2025.

Related party transactions

In thousands of euro Revenues Trade receivables Other expenses Jan 1 - Jun 30 2025 0 0 -89 Jan 1 - Jun 30 2024 0 0 -39 Jan 1 - Dec 31 2024 0 0 -92

Revenue and trade receivables and some of the other expenses relate to the major shareholders of Optomed Ltd considered to be related parties to the parent company.



Other expenses consist of consulting fees paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Events after the review period

The management of the company is actively monitoring tariff developments related to medical devices manufactured in Thailand and exported to the US. While no material impact has been observed to date, we continue to manage our supply chain proactively and remain well-positioned to adapt should trade policies shift.