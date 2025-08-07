Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWGR | ISIN: FI4000410881 | Ticker-Symbol: 36U0
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 08:05
4,480 Euro
+0,56 % +0,025
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTOMED OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTOMED OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9553,98510:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optomed Oyj: Half-year Report, January - June 2025

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 August 2025 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Half-year Report, January - June 2025

April - June 2025

  • Revenue increased by 9.7 percent to EUR 3.8 (3.5) million.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 11.2 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue increased by 31.3 percent to EUR 1.4 (1.1) million.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 36.1 percent.
  • Software segment revenue increased by 0.1 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.4) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.9 (-1.2) million corresponding to -23.9 (-33.8) percent of revenue.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,647 (-560) thousand driven by working capital changes. The net cash flow effect of working capital was a decrease of EUR 0.9 million.
  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7.1 (12.1) million.
  • Optomed Lumo, the next generation handheld device, was launched during the review period.
  • Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

January - June 2025

  • Revenue increased by 15.1 percent to EUR 7.9 (6.8) million.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 15.5 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue increased by 49.5 percent to EUR 2.9 (2.0) million.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 50.7 percent.
  • Software segment revenue increased by 1.3 percent to EUR 4.9 (4.9) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR -1,658 (-1,833) thousand corresponding to -21.1 (-26.8) percent of revenue.

Key figures

EUR, thousand

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Change, %

H1/2025

H1/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

3,845

3,505

9.7%

7,866

6,832

15.1%

15,040

Gross profit *

2,496

2,450

1.9%

5,190

4,663

11.3%

9,676

Gross margin % *

64.9%

69.9%

66.0%

68.3%

64.3%

EBITDA

-921

-1,185

22.3%

-1,658

-1,833

9.6%

-3,458

EBITDA margin *, %

-23.9%

-33.8%

-21.1%

-26.8%

-23.0%

Adjusted EBITDA *

-921

-802

-14.8%

-1,658

-1,450

-14.3%

-2,796

Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %

-23.9%

-22.9%

-21.1%

-21.2%

-18.6%

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,544

-1,869

17.4%

-2,884

-3,061

5.8%

-5,957

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-40.1%

-53.3%

-36.7%

-44.8%

-39.6%

Adjusted operating result (EBIT) *

-1,544

-1,486

-3.9%

-2,884

-2,677

-7.7%

-5,295

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, %

-40.1%

-42.4%

-36.7%

-39.2%

-35.2%

Net profit/ loss

-1,644

-1,793

8.3%

-3,225

-2,883

-11.8%

-5,450

Earnings per share

-0.08

-0.10

18.1%

-0.16

-0.16

0.2%

-0.29

Cash flow from operating activities

-1,647

-560

-193.9%

-1,308

-1,071

-22.1%

-1,596

Net Debt

-5,260

-9,221

-43.0%

-5,260

-9,221

-43.0 %

-8,170

Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *

1.6

3.5

1.6

3.5

2.4

Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) *

1.8

4.7

1.8

4.7

2.9

Equity ratio *

74.9%

74.9%

74.9%

74.9%

74.4%

R&D expenses personnel

395

336

17.7%

661

635

4.2%

1,336

R&D expenses other costs

135

165

-18.2%

358

309

15.9%

706

Total R&D expenses

530

501

5.9%

1,019

943

8.0%

2,041

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods. In 2024, items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 662 thousand and are related to credit loss with respect to an overdue trade receivable from a customer in China.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

The first half of 2025 demonstrated strong progress for Optomed, with robust revenue growth reflecting the quality and market demand for our healthcare technology solutions. We have methodically expanded our market presence and strengthened our product portfolio, establishing a solid foundation for continued growth and long-term value creation.

Second Quarter Performance

In the second quarter, we delivered currency adjusted revenue growth of 11.2 percent, reaching EUR 3.8 million. Growth was driven by the Devices segment, which expanded by 36.1 percent on a currency-adjusted basis to EUR 1.4 million, reflecting strong demand for our handheld cameras and solutions. Software revenue remained stable, increasing by 0.1 percent to EUR 2.4 million, supported by long-term customer relationships and recurring contracts.

Our profitability showed clear improvement. EBITDA came in at EUR -0.9 million, an improvement of 22 percent compared to Q2 2024, and the EBITDA margin strengthened to -23.9 percent from -33.8 percent a year ago. This demonstrates ongoing progress to improve profitability supported by operating leverage in Devices and careful cost control. Gross profit increased slightly to EUR 2.5 million, although the gross margin decreased to 64.9 percent (69.9) due to product mix effects.

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -1.6 million, compared to -0.6 million in Q2 2024. The decline was primarily driven by working capital build-up, as we increased our component inventory to support, among others, the upcoming launch of the Optomed Lumo device in the second half of the year. While this impacted short-term cash flow, it ensures we can meet the strong demand for the second half. At the end of June, our cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 7.1 million, supported by a strong equity ratio of 74.9 percent.

R&D expenses increased to EUR 0.5 million, reflecting our commitment to innovation. Investments were particularly directed toward advancing AI capabilities and preparing for the Lumo launch.

Strategic Milestones

We successfully launched the Optomed Lumo in Q2, marking a major milestone in our growth strategy. Early feedback highlights Lumo's superior image quality, ease of use, and seamless integration into existing healthcare systems, strengthening our position in the fast-growing retinal imaging market. By enabling advanced oculomics insights, Lumo supports more precise and comprehensive eye health assessments. With strong initial demand and smooth adoption into clinical workflows, Lumo is set to become a key driver of our revenue growth in the coming quarters and years. Optomed Lumo has received FDA PJZ classification, allowing us to market it in the U.S. as a Class II retinal camera without a lengthy clearance process. Under this classification, Lumo can only be used as a standalone imaging device and not yet for AI-based disease diagnosis.

In the US, Aurora AEYE sales have developed positively. Aurora AEYE currently faces no direct competition, as no other handheld fundus cameras have received clearance for diagnostic AI use. Achieving clearance for a diagnostic AI algorithm is already a demanding process - and securing it for a portable device is even more challenging. This gives Optomed a unique and growing strategic lead in the handheld market segment.

Our recent AI clearance is also driving CAPEX sales, further consolidating Optomed's leadership in portable fundus cameras. The Optomed Lumo ramp-up is proceeding as planned, with production and inventory build-up ongoing. Commercial deliveries are expected to start in the second half of the year.

We are also proud to have supported one of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the development of an advanced algorithm. Initial negotiations are currently underway with the pharmaceutical company for the commercialization of the algorithm with our handheld devices, highlighting the growing importance of AI-driven solutions in healthcare.

During the second quarter, WISER Management Consulting replaced ZhongBao as our joint venture partner in China. WISER is a leading healthcare consulting firm with expertise in regulatory environments and market entry strategy. This partnership provides valuable regulatory knowledge and local market expertise to support our business development in China and leaves open the option for ZhongBoa to rejoin the joint venture at a later growth phase.

From a cost perspective, our cameras are manufactured in Thailand and our COGS are in US dollars. To mitigate supply risk and counter potential tariff increases, the business secured extended inventory of key components, providing longer-term coverage. This cash expenditure will normalize in the foreseeable future. The effect of possible tariffs is limited by the weakened US dollar. However, in response to higher tariffs, we aim to adjust product pricing accordingly. Currency fluctuations affect only the Devices segment, and this exposure has been effectively mitigated by lower COGS and our relatively high USD nominated sales and marketing costs, which together have supported margin stability.

Looking ahead, our full-year 2025 outlook remains unchanged: we expect revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024. We are aware of several probable mid-sized capex orders expected in the second half of the year, which strengthens our confidence in achieving the 2025 forecast. With continued innovation, and deepening global partnerships, we are well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term value creation.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our employees, partners, and shareholders for their trust and commitment. Together, we are advancing Optomed's mission of bringing accessible and innovative healthcare technologies to patients worldwide.

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2025

Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

Telephone conference


A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 7 August 2025 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.

The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.

Please see the call-in numbers below:

FI +358 9 856 263 00

SE +46 8 505 218 52

UK +44 20 3321 5273

US +1 646 838 1719

FR +33 1 70 99 53 92

The conference id is 340 972 270#

Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Group performance

April - June 2025

In April - June 2025, Group revenue increased by 9.7 percent to EUR 3,845 (3,505) thousand. Devices segment revenue increased by 31.3 percent to EUR 1,409 (1,073) thousand. The Software segment revenue increased by 0.1 percent to EUR 2,435 (2,432) thousand.

In April - June 2025, the gross margin decreased to 64.9 from 69.9 percent of last year.

EBITDA increased and it was EUR -921 (-1,185) thousand.

EBIT increased and it was EUR -1,544 (-1,869) thousand.

In April - June 2025, net financial items amounted to EUR -120 (53) thousand mainly consisting of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

January - June 2025

In January - June 2025, Group revenue increased by 15.1 percent to EUR 7,866 (6,832) thousand. Devices segment's revenue increased by 49.5 percent while the Software segment's revenue increased by 1.3 percent.

The gross margin decreased to 66.0 percent from 68.3 percent last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -1,658 (-1,833) thousand and EBIT was EUR -2,884 (-3,061) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR -378 (147) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income and the translation effect of Chinese RMB to EUR.

Cash flow and financial position

April - June 2025

In April - June 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,647 (-560) thousand. The decrease was driven by working capital changes where the net cash flow effect was a decrease of EUR 0.9 million. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -555 (-534) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -366 (7,506) thousand. During the review period, Optomed received a small payment from the large Chinese client whose receivables were written off in Q4 2024.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7,091 (12,106) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -5,260 (-9,221) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 1,192 (1,306) thousand at the end of the period.

January - June 2025

In January - June 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,308 (-1,071) thousand.

Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -1,322 (-1,068) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -724 (7,139) thousand.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Change, %

H1/2025

H1/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

1,409

1,073

31.3%

2,935

1,963

49.5%

5,326

Gross profit *

806

695

16.0%

1,704

1,211

40.7%

2,778

Gross margin % *

57.2%

64.8%

58.0%

61.7%

52.2%

EBITDA

-259

-686

62.2%

-557

-1,047

46.8%

-1,673

EBITDA margin *, %

-18.4%

-64.0%

-19.0%

-53.3%

-31.4%

Operating result (EBIT)

-674

-1,164

42.1%

-1 358

-1,869

27.3%

-3,343

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-47.8%

-108.5%

-46.3%

-95.2%

-62.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

April - June 2025

In April - June 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 31.3 percent to EUR 1,409 (1,073) thousand. Sales were strong across all channels except China where sales were very weak.

The gross margin was 57.2 (64.8) percent. In the comparison period, high margin sales in China positively affected the gross margin.

EBITDA was EUR -259 (-686) thousand or -18.4 (-64.0) percent of revenue.

January - June 2025

In January - June 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 49.5 percent to EUR 2,935 (1,963) thousand.

The gross margin decreased to 58.0 percent from 61.7 percent.

EBITDA was EUR -557 (-1,047) thousand or -19.0 (-53.3) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

Change, %

H1/2025

H1/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

2,435

2,432

0.1%

4,931

4,869

1.3%

9,714

Gross profit *

1,690

1,746

-3.2%

3,486

3,442

1.3%

6,889

Gross margin % *

69.4%

71.8%

70.7%

70.7%

70.9%

EBITDA

354

456

-22.3%

875

982

-10.8%

1,897

EBITDA margin *, %

14.5%

18.7%

17.8%

20.2%

19.5%

Operating result (EBIT)

147

252

-41.5%

453

581

-22.1%

1,078

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

6.1%

10.4%

9.2%

11.9%

11.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

April - June 2025

In April - June 2025, the Software segment revenue increased by 0.1 percent to EUR 2,435 (2,432) thousand. As in Q1-2025, the healthcare revenue increased but the increase was partly offset by the decline of non-healthcare consulting revenue.

Gross margin decreased and was 69.4 (71.8) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 354 (456) thousand or 14.5 (18.7) percent of revenue.

January - June 2025

In January - June 2025 the Software segment revenue increased by 1.3 percent to EUR 4,931 (4,869) thousand. The healthcare revenue increased but the increase was partly offset by the decline of non-healthcare consulting revenue.

Gross margin was 70.7 (70.7) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 875 (982) thousand or 17.8 (20.2) percent of revenue.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

April - June 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,016 (963) thousand.

January - June 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,976 (1,777) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

6/2025

6/2024

12/2024

Devices

47

46

47

Software

50

46

50

Group common

19

18

18

Total

116

110

115

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2024 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2025 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2024.

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as seven. Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen and Reijo Tauriainen were re-elected and Leana Wen and Sameer Badlani were elected as new members of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:

  • Chairman of the Board EUR 36,000
  • members of the Board EUR 18,000.

In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 1,969,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 1,969,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.

At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chairperson. The committee members were elected as follows:

Audit Committee:

Reijo Tauriainen (Chairperson)

Sameer Badlani

Catherine Calarco

Remuneration Committee:

Ty Lee (Chairperson)

Seppo Mäkinen

Leana Wen

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 19,693,297 shares and the Company held 34,729 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.18 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2024 which was published on 27 February 2024. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/. The following risks have been updated in connection with the periodic risk review of Q1-2025. In Q2-2025, there were no risk updates.

GEOPOLITICS

Optomed operates globally.

Geopolitical tensions may impact the competitiveness of Optomed's supply chain or sales, leading to increased costs or causing potential disruptions for example in the form of tariffs. Optomed's devices are manufactured in Thailand and one of the key markets is in the US and, therefore, potential large tariffs between the US and Thailand may have a negative effect on the Company's business prospects in the US.

LITIGATION

Optomed operates globally and is subject to the laws and regulations of multiple jurisdictions

The Company may be negatively affected by legal or administrative proceedings in different countries directed at the Company or third parties due to back-to-back liability, and the Company faces, from time to time, other disputes and claims related to product liability and intellectual property rights, especially in terms of medical devices in different countries that the Company must consider pursuant to applicable laws. These can result in costs and liabilities for the Company and have a negative effect on its financial position and business prospects.

TRADE SECRETS AND PATENTS

The technologic capabilities are a competitive advantage that the Company must be able to protect.

Technological capabilities, trade secrets and patents are important for the Company's competitive position, and the Company continuously monitors its IPR portfolio. The Company may not be able to protect its trade secrets and know-how which could lead to losing the competitive advantage the Company has. The Company may also be forced to take actions against parties that violate our IPRs and correspondingly to defend against claims for infringing IPR's of other parties, or seek to agree on the use of IPRs. If the Company is not successful in protecting its IPRs or fails to defend against claims of IPR infringements or to agree on the use of IPRs on favourable terms, this can have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and its prospects.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2025

  • 6 November 2025 Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2025

For more information, contact

Sakari Knuutti, CFO

E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com

Juho Himberg, CEO

E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

www.optomed.com

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures

Definition

Gross profit

Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses

Gross margin, %

Gross profit / Revenue

EBITDA

Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

EBITDA margin, %

EBITDA / Revenue

Operating result

Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Operating margin, %

Operating result / Revenue

Adjusted operating result

Operating result excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted operating margin, %

Adjusted operating result / Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue

Items affecting comparability

Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.

Net Debt

Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Net Debt /
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Earnings per share

Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares

Equity ratio, %

Total equity / Total assets

R&D expenses

Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures

In thousand of Euro

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

H1/2025

H1/2024

2024

Revenue

3,845

3,505

7,866

6,832

15,040

Other operating income

2

9

2

10

10

Material and services

-1,350

-1,064

-2,679

-2,179

-5,374

Gross profit

2,496

2,450

5,190

4,663

9,676

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,544

-1,869

-2,884

-3,061

-5,957

Items affecting comparability

Specific credit risk percent change

0

383

0

383

662

Adjusted EBIT

-1,544

-1,486

-2,884

-2,677

-5,295

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

623

684

1,227

1,228

2,499

Adjusted EBITDA

-921

-802

-1,658

-1,450

-2,796

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

H1/2025

H1/2024

2024

Revenue

3,845

3,505

7,866

6,832

15,040

Other operating income

2

9

2

10

10

Materials and services

-1,350

-1,064

-2,679

-2,179

-5,374

Employee benefit expenses

-2,438

-2,190

-4,818

-4,316

-8,931

Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses

-623

-684

-1,227

-1,228

-2,499

Other operating expenses

-979

-1,445

-2,029

-2,179

-4,204

Operating result

-1,544

-1,869

-2,884

-3,061

-5,957

Finance income

249

148

318

359

1,217

Finance expenses

-369

-95

-697

-213

-776

Net finance expenses

-120

53

-378

147

441

Profit (loss) before income taxes

-1,664

-1,816

-3,263

-2,914

-5,516

Income tax expense

19

23

38

31

66

Loss for the period

-1,644

-1,793

-3,225

-2,883

-5,450

Loss for the period attributable to

Owners of the parent company

-1,644

-1,793

-3,225

-2,883

-5,450

Weighted average number of shares

19,616,239

17,510,243

19,616,239

17,510,243

18,675,167

Basic loss per share (euro)

-0.08

-0.10

-0.16

-0.16

-0.29


Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

H1/2025

H1/2024

2024

Loss for the period

-1,644

-1,793

-3,225

-2,883

-5,450

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

224

-61

510

-141

-329

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

224

-61

510

-141

-329

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company

-1,420

-1,854

-2,715

-3,024

-5,778

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

4,256

4,256

4,256

Development costs

8,687

8,126

8,288

Customer relationships

610

832

721

Technology

280

382

331

Other intangible assets

354

373

370

Total intangible assets

14,187

13,969

13,965

Tangible assets

783

630

652

Right-of-use assets

1,250

1,187

1,456

Deferred tax assets

12

15

12

Total non-current assets

16,233

15,800

16,085

Current assets

Inventories

2,423

2,654

1,961

Trade and other receivables

2,508

2,594

3,268

Cash and cash equivalents

7,091

12,106

10,467

Total current assets

12,022

17,354

15,695

Total assets

28,255

33,154

31,781

In thousands of euro

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

EQUITY

Share capital

80

80

80

Share premium

504

504

504

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

59,608

58,288

59,608

Translation differences

516

194

6

Retained earnings

-36,306

-31,365

-31,111

Profit (loss) for the financial year

-3,225

-2,883

-5,450

Total equity

21,177

24,818

23,637

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

392

1,187

790

Government loans

452

645

521

Lease liabilities

826

737

1,017

Deferred tax liabilities

196

272

234

Total Non-current liabilities

1,866

2,841

2,561

Current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

794

860

794

Government loans

193

193

193

Lease liabilities

486

500

495

Trade and other payables

3,739

3,943

4,101

Total current liabilities

5,212

5,496

5,583

Total liabilities

7,078

8,337

8,144

Total equity and liabilities

28,255

33,154

31,781

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-3,225

-3,225

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

510

510

Total comprehensive income for the period

510

-3,225

-2,715

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

Share based payments

Share options

255

255

Total transactions with owners of the company

255

255

Balance at June 30, 2025

80

504

59,608

516

-39,530

21,177

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2024

80

504

50,936

334

-31,493

20,361

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-2,883

-2,883

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

-141

-141

Total comprehensive income for the period

-141

-2,883

-3,024

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue *

7,353

7,353

Share based payments

0

Share options

128

128

Total transactions with owners of the company

7,353

128

7,480

Balance at June 30, 2024

80

504

58,288

194

-34,248

24,818

* Shares registered to trade registry 1.7.2024.
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at
January 1, 2024

80

504

50,936

334

-31,493

20,361

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-5,450

-5,450

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

-329

-329

Total comprehensive income for the period

-329

-5,450

-5,778

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

7,322

7,322

Share based payments

43

43

Share options

1,307

382

1,689

Total transactions with owners of the company

8,672

382

9,054

Balance at
December 31, 2024

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

H1/2025

H1/2024

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the financial year

-1,644

-1,793

-3,225

-2,883

-5,450

Adjustments:

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

623

684

1,227

1,228

2,499

Finance income and finance expenses

137

-30

287

-77

-466

Other adjustments

115

451

222

450

653

Cash flows before change in net working capital

-770

-688

-1,489

-1,283

-2,764

Change in net working capital:

Change in trade and other receivables

(increase (-) / decrease (+))

482

288

546

254

-335

Change in inventories

(increase (-) / decrease (+))

-709

129

-490

183

901

Change in trade and other payables

(increase (+) / decrease (-))

-658

-252

128

-141

688

Cash flows before finance items

-1 655

-523

-1,305

-987

-1,510

Interest paid

-12

-27

-31

-56

-115

Other finance expenses paid

-22

-11

-57

-42

-121

Interest received

42

0

85

14

151

Net cash from operating activities (A)

-1,647

-560

-1,308

-1,071

-1,596

Cash flows from investing activities

Capitalization of development expenses

-528

-475

-1,022

-984

-1,843

Acquisition of tangible assets

-26

-59

-300

-84

-275

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

-555

-534

-1,322

-1,068

-2,118

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from share subscriptions

0

7,875

0

7,875

9,182

Share issue transaction costs

0

0

0

0

-553

Repayment of loans and borrowings

-235

-235

-465

-465

-1,053

Repayment of lease liabilities

-131

-134

-259

-270

-494

Net cash from financing activities (C)

-366

7,506

-724

7,139

7,081

Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C)

-2,568

6,411

-3,354

5,000

3,367

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,688

5,706

10,467

7,118

7,118

Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held

-28

-10

-22

-12

-19

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

7,091

12,106

7,091

12,106

10,467

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this Half-year report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2025.

These Half-year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. This Half-year financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Use of judgment and estimates

Judgements that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements, relate to the following areas:

- Determining trade receivables credit risk

- capitalization of development costs: determination of development expenditure eligible for capitalization

- impairment testing of development expenditures

Reportable segments

Q2/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

1,409

2,435

0

3,845

Net operating expenses

-603

-745

0

-1,349

Margin

806

1,690

0

2,496

Depreciation and amortization

-415

-207

-2

-623

Other expenses

-1,066

-1,336

-1,016

-3,417

Operating result

-674

147

-1,017

-1,544

Finance items

0

0

-120

-120

Loss before tax expense

-674

147

-1,137

-1,664

Q2/2024

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

1,073

2,432

0

3,505

Net operating expenses

-378

-686

9

-1,055

Margin

695

1,746

9

2,450

Depreciation and amortization

-478

-204

-3

-684

Other expenses

-1,382

-1,290

-963

-3,635

Operating result

-1,164

252

-957

-1,869

Finance items

0

0

53

53

Loss before tax expense

-1,164

252

-904

-1,816

H1/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

2,935

4,931

0

7,866

Net operating expenses

-1,231

-1,445

0

-2,677

Margin

1,704

3,486

0

5,190

Depreciation and amortization

-801

-422

-3

-1,227

Other expenses

-2,261

-2,611

-1,976

-6,847

Operating result

-1,358

453

-1,979

-2,884

Finance items

0

0

-378

-378

Loss before tax expense

-1,358

453

-2,358

-3,263

H1/2024

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

1,963

4,869

0

6,832

Net operating expenses

-752

-1,427

9

-2,169

Margin

1,211

3,442

9

4,663

Depreciation and amortization

-822

-401

-5

-1,228

Other expenses

-2,258

-2,461

-1,777

-6,496

Operating result

-1,869

581

-1,773

-3,061

Finance items

0

0

147

147

Loss before tax expense

-1,869

581

-1,626

-2,914

2024

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

5,326

9,714

0

15,040

Net operating expenses

-2,548

-2,825

9

-5,364

Margin

2,778

6,889

9

9,676

Depreciation and amortization

-1,670

-819

-9

-2,499

Other expenses

-4,451

-4,992

-3,692

-13,135

Operating result

-3,343

1,078

-3,692

-5,957

Finance items

0

0

441

441

Loss before tax expense

-3,343

1,078

-3,250

-5,516

Segment assets

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Groud Admin

Segment assets 31.12.2024

10,338

8,225

239

IPR change

+649

-649

0

Other changes

-25

+147

-10

Segment assets 30.6.2025

10,962

7,723

229

Optomed Devices segment bought IPR rights for Devices segment products from Optomed Software segment.

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

H1/2025

H1/2024

2024

Finland

2,340

2,335

4,756

4,674

9,340

Rest of the Europe

381

260

748

612

1,034

Rest of the World

1,124

910

2,362

1,546

4,667

Total

3,845

3,505

7,866

6,832

15,040

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

H1/2025

H1/2024

2024

Products and services transferred at a point in time

2,383

62%

2,409

70%

4,998

64%

4,617

68%

10,405

69%

Services transferred over time

1,462

38%

1,096

30%

2,868

36%

2,215

32%

4,635

31%

Total

3,845

3,505

7,866

6,832

15,040

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

Trade receivables

1,714

1,980

2,411

Assets related to customer contracts

1,714

1,980

2,411

Advances received

29

158

98

Deferred Revenue

270

132

305

Liabilities related to customer contracts

299

290

402

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses

Q2/2025

Q2/2024

H1/2025

H1/2024

2024

Sales and marketing

-197

-213

-375

-308

-707

Research and development

-56

-52

-212

-131

-297

General and administration

-726

-1180

-1,442

-1,741

-3,200

Total operating expenses

-979

-1,445

-2,029

-2,179

-4,204


Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Tangible assets

Machinery and equipment

Machinery and equipment

Machinery and

equipment

In thousands of euro

30.6.2025

30.6.2024

31.12.2024

Cost

Balance at January 1

4,010

3,724

3,724

Additions

309

89

286

Balance at End of Period

4,318

3,813

4,010

Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses

Balance at January 1

-3,357

-3,015

-3,015

Depreciation

-178

-169

-342

Balance at end of period

-3,535

-3,184

-3,357

Carrying amount at January 1

652

710

710

Carrying amount at June 30/ December 31

783

630

652

Leases

Leased tangible assets

In thousands of euro

Business premises

Cars

Total

1.1.2025

1,424

32

1,456

Additions to right-of-use assets

57

0

57

Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets

-252

-11

-263

30.6.2025

1,229

21

1,250

In thousands of euro

Business premises

Cars

Total

1.1.2024

1,419

53

1,472

Additions to right-of-use assets

-31

0

-31

Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets

-244

-11

-255

30.6.2024

1,144

42

1,187

In thousands of euro

Business premises

Cars

Total

1.1.2024

1,419

53

1,472

Additions to right-of-use assets

498

0

498

Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets

-493

-21

-514

31.12.2024

1,424

32

1,456

Lease liabilities

In thousands of euro

30.6.2025

30.6.2024

2024

Current

486

500

495

Non-current

826

737

1,017

Total

1,312

1,237

1,512

The above liabilities are presented on the line item Lease liabilities (non-current / current) in the consolidated balance sheet, based on their maturity.

Intangible assets and goodwill

June 30, 2025

In thousands of euro

Goodwill

Development costs

Customer relationships

Technology

Other intangible assets

Total

Cost

Balance at January 1

4,256

17,864

2,222

1,023

1,205

26,570

Additions

0

989

0

0

19

1,008

Balance at June 30

4,256

18,853

2,222

1,023

1,223

27,578

Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses

Balance at January 1

0

-9,576

-1,501

-692

-835

-12,605

Amortization

0

-590

-111

-51

-34

-786

Balance at June 30

0

-10,167

-1,612

-743

-869

-13,391

Carrying amount at January 1

4,256

8,288

721

331

370

13,965

Carrying amount at June 30

4,256

8,687

610

280

354

14,187

June 30, 2024

In thousands of euro

Goodwill

Development costs

Customer relationships

Technology

Other intangible assets

Total

Cost

Balance at January 1

4,256

16,067

2,222

1,023

1,147

24,715

Additions

0

1,002

0

0

25

1,027

Balance at June 30

4,256

17,069

2,222

1,023

1,172

25,742

Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses

Balance at January 1

0

-8,336

-1,280

-590

-763

-10,969

Amortization

0

-494

-110

-51

-35

-692

Impairment losses

0

-112

0

0

0

-112

Balance at June 30

0

-8,943

-1,390

-641

-798

-11,773

Carrying amount at January 1

4,256

7,731

942

433

384

13,746

Carrying amount at June 30

4,256

8,126

832

382

373

13,969

Impairment losses consist of terminated project cost.

December 31, 2024

In thousands of euro

Goodwill

Development costs

Customer relationships

Technology

Other intangible assets

Total

Cost

Balance at January 1

4,256

16,067

2,222

1,023

1,147

24,715

Additions

0

1,797

0

0

58

1,855

Balance at December 31

4,256

17,864

2,222

1,023

1,205

26,570

Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses

-

Balance at January 1

0

-8,336

-1,280

-590

-763

-10,969

Amortization

0

-1,049

-221

-102

-72

-1,445

Impairment losses

0

-191

0

0

0

-191

Balance at December 31

0

-9,576

-1,501

-692

-835

-12,605

-

Carrying amount at January 1

4,256

7,731

942

433

384

13,746

Carrying amount at December 31

4,256

8,288

721

331

370

13,965

Financial assets

In thousands of euro

30.6.2025

30.6.2024

31.12.2024

Trade receivables

Other trade receivables

1,714

1,980

2,411

Total trade receivables

1,714

1,980

2,411

Cash and cash equivalents

7,091

12,106

10,467

Total

8,805

14,086

12,878

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

Chinese customer's trade receivables EUR 1,099 thousand have been written down at the end of Q4 2024. Specific loss allowance is at 100%.

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At June 30, 2025

Current (not past due)

1,412

0.50%

7

Past due

1-30 days

90

1.50%

1

31-60 days

97

4%

4

61-90 days

58

9%

5

More than 90 days past due

108

12%

13

Specific loss allowance

0

100%

0

Total

1,765

30

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At June 30, 2024

Current (not past due)

1,443

0.50%

7

Past due

1-30 days

113

1.50%

2

31-60 days

16

4%

1

61-90 days

1

9%

0

More than 90 days past due

35

12%

4

Specific loss allowance

1,549

75%

1,161

Total

3,156

1,175

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At December 31, 2024

Current (not past due)

2,314

0.50%

12

Past due

1-30 days

67

1.50%

1

31-60 days

31

4%

1

61-90 days

9

9%

1

More than 90 days past due

6

12%

1

Specific loss allowance

0

100%

0

Total

2,427

15

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

Non-current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

392

1,187

790

Government loans

452

645

521

Lease liabilities

826

737

1,017

Total

1,670

2,569

2,328

Current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

794

860

794

Government loans

193

193

193

Lease liabilities

486

500

495

Trade payables

584

576

891

Total

2,057

2,129

2,373

?

Total financial liabilities

3,727

4,698

4,700

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Financial covenants

Optomed's borrowings from financial institutions contain a financial covenant (equity ratio).

Optomed has to comply with the financial covenant terms specified in the loan agreement terms at the financial year-end. Equity ratio is calculated using the agreed formula. The table below summarizes the Group's financial covenant term and compliance during the reporting period.

Covenant term

Actual ratio

Applicable level

OP loan equity ratio

At June 30, 2025

35%

89.4%

Optomed Group

At June 30, 2024

35%

86.8%

Optomed Group

At December 31, 2024

35%

87.1%

Optomed Group

Company's Equity ratio is calculated as follows.

OP loan equity ratio calculation formula: Adjusted equity/(Balance sheet total- received advances-goodwill)

Optomed was in compliance with the covenant as at June 30. 2025.

Related party transactions

In thousands of euro

Revenues

Trade receivables

Other expenses

Jan 1 - Jun 30 2025

0

0

-89

Jan 1 - Jun 30 2024

0

0

-39

Jan 1 - Dec 31 2024

0

0

-92

Revenue and trade receivables and some of the other expenses relate to the major shareholders of Optomed Ltd considered to be related parties to the parent company.

Other expenses consist of consulting fees paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Events after the review period

The management of the company is actively monitoring tariff developments related to medical devices manufactured in Thailand and exported to the US. While no material impact has been observed to date, we continue to manage our supply chain proactively and remain well-positioned to adapt should trade policies shift.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.