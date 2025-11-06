Anzeige
WKN: A2PWGR | ISIN: FI4000410881 | Ticker-Symbol: 36U0
Frankfurt
06.11.25 | 08:07
3,935 Euro
-0,25 % -0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTOMED OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTOMED OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1204,16011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optomed Oyj: Interim Report, January - September 2025

Optomed PlcStock Exchange Release 6 November 2025 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Interim Report, January - September 2025

July- September 2025

  • Revenue increased by 42.1 percent to EUR 4.4 (3.1) million.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 47.0 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue increased by 183.6 percent to EUR 2.3 (0.8) million.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 202.5 percent.
  • Software segment revenue decreased by 8.0 percent to EUR 2.1 (2.3) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.5 (-0.8) million corresponding to -12.1 (-26.2) percent of revenue.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,043 (-1,434) thousand.
  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 5.3 (11.0) million.
  • Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

January - September 2025

  • Revenue increased by 23.6 percent to EUR 12.3 (10.0) million.
  • Last Twelve Months (LTM) revenue growth was 27.8 percent.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 26.7 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue increased by 88.8 percent to EUR 5.2 (2.8) million.
  • Devices segment Last Twelve Months (LTM) revenue growth was 105.1 percent.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 99.8 percent.
  • Software segment revenue decreased by 1.7 percent to EUR 7.0 (7.2) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR -2.2 (-2,6) million corresponding to -17.9 (-22.8) percent of revenue.

Key figures

EUR, thousand

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Change, %

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

4,417

3,109

42.1%

12,284

9,941

23.6%

15,040

Gross profit *

2,728

1,692

61.2%

7,918

6,355

24.6%

9,676

Gross margin % *

61.8%

54.4%

64.5%

63.9%

64.3%

EBITDA

-536

-814

34.2%

-2,193

-2,647

17.1%

-3,458

EBITDA margin *, %

-12.1%

-26.2%

-17.9%

-26.6%

-23.0%

Adjusted EBITDA *

-536

-814

34.2%

-2,193

-2,264

3.1%

-2,796

Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %

-12.1%

-26.2%

-17.9%

-22.8%

-18.6%

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,172

-1,400

16.3%

-4,056

-4,460

9.1%

-5,957

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-26.5%

-45.0%

-33.0%

-44.9%

-39.6%

Adjusted operating result (EBIT) *

-1,172

-1,400

16.3%

-4,056

-4,077

0.5%

-5,295

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, %

-26.5%

-45.0%

-33.0%

-41.0%

-35.2%

Net profit/ loss

-1,530

-1,577

2.9%

-4,755

-4,460

-6.6%

-5,450

Earnings per share

-0.08

-0.09

10.1%

-0.24

-0.25

1.3%

-0.29

Cash flow from operating activities

-1,043

-1,434

27.2%

-2,358

-2,006

-17.6%

-1,596

Net Debt

-3,681

-8,343

-55.9%

-3,681

-8,343

-55.9 %

-8,170

Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *

1.2

2.5

1.2

2.5

2.4

Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) *

1.4

2.8

1.4

2.8

2.9

Equity ratio *

74.4%

76.5%

74.4%

76.5%

74.4%

R&D expenses personnel

332

307

8.4%

993

941

5.5%

1,336

R&D expenses other costs

109

174

-37.7%

467

483

-3.4%

706

Total R&D expenses

441

481

-8.3%

1,460

1,425

2.5%

2,041

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods. In 2024, items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 662 thousand and are related to credit loss with respect to an overdue trade receivable from a customer in China.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

The third quarter of 2025 marked a strong step forward for Optomed. Our strategic focus on innovation and commercialization continues to deliver results, reflected in record revenue growth and improved profitability. With the successful ramp-up of the Optomed Lumo and growing demand for our AI-powered devices, we are strengthening our position as a global leader in handheld fundus imaging and intelligent screening solutions.

Third Quarter Performance

Revenue grew by 42.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 4.4 million, driven primarily by outstanding performance in the Devices segment especially in the United States. Currency-adjusted growth reached 47.0 percent, underscoring broad-based momentum across markets.

The Devices segment achieved remarkable growth of 183.6 percent and currency adjusted growth 202,5 percent to EUR 2.3 million, reflecting strong commercial traction following the expansion of our handheld camera portfolio. We received several midsize capex orders in Q3, which accelerated revenue growth in the US. Over the past year we have increased our market share following the FDA clearance of Aurora AEYE. Many of these systems will be converted into Aurora AEYE units over the coming years.The Software segment recorded revenues of EUR 2.1 million, a decline of 8.0 percent, mainly due to timing effects in project deliveries and price erosion in non-healthcare related consulting business, while the underlying customer base remained stable.

Profitability continued to improve significantly. EBITDA stood at EUR -0.5 million, a clear improvement from EUR -0.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, with the EBITDA margin strengthening to -12.1 percent (from -26.2). This positive development highlights the benefits of higher scale in Devices, disciplined cost management, and improved operational efficiency.

Operating cash flow improved to EUR -1.0 million from EUR -1.4 million in the prior year. At the end of September, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.3 million, supported by a solid balance sheet and an unchanged equity ratio in the mid-70s range.

Strategic Progress

The third quarter was a milestone period in the commercial rollout of the Optomed Lumo, which entered the market as planned. Customer feedback has been highly encouraging, validating the product's design, usability, and AI integration. We have seen strong demand from both existing and new partners, reinforcing our confidence in the Lumo's growth potential for the coming quarters.

In the United States, sales of Aurora AEYE continued to develop positively. With no competing handheld fundus cameras currently cleared for diagnostic AI use, Optomed maintains a unique competitive advantage in this fast-growing segment. We are actively expanding our presence through distribution partnerships and targeted marketing efforts aimed at eye care and primary care networks.

Our collaboration with a global top-10 pharmaceutical company also progressed well during the quarter. Negotiations toward commercialization of our jointly developed algorithm have advanced, underscoring the increasing value of AI-driven screening technologies in medical diagnostics.

In China, our joint venture with Wiser Management Consulting continues to develop as planned. Wiser's deep regulatory expertise and healthcare market insight are proving invaluable as we move from validation toward the early execution phase. These partnerships reflect our strategy of combining technological excellence with strong local market access.

Organizational Development and Cost Initiatives

As part of our efforts to build a more efficient and customer-centric organization, we have initiated a company-wide cost reduction and streamlining program that will take effect during 2026. The initiative aims to simplify our operating structure, improve agility, and align our resources more closely with customer needs and growth opportunities.

These measures are expected to strengthen our profitability and ensure that Optomed is well-positioned to capture long-term growth while maintaining financial discipline.


Outlook

Our outlook for 2025 remains unchanged: Optomed expects full-year revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024. The momentum in the Devices segment, supported by the successful launch of Lumo, an expanding AI portfolio, and a robust order book, provides a solid foundation for continued growth into 2026.


Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear driving profitable growth, expanding our technology leadership in AI and handheld imaging and deepening strategic partnerships across key markets.

I would like to thank our employees, partners and shareholders for their continued dedication and trust. Together we are building a stronger, more innovative Optomed - one that is shaping the future of accessible eye health and preventive care worldwide.

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2025

Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

Telephone conference


A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 6 November 2025 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.

The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.

Please see the call-in numbers below:

FI +358 9 856 263 00

SE +46 8 505 218 52

UK +44 20 3321 5273

US +1 646 838 1719

FR +33 1 70 99 53 92

The conference id is 740 701 559#

Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Group performance

July- September 2025

In July- September 2025, Group revenue increased by 42.1 percent to EUR 4,417 (3,109) thousand, driven primarily by very strong growth in the Devices segment. Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 47.0 percent. Devices segment revenue increased by 183.6 percent to EUR 2,305 (813) thousand. The significant revenue growth in the Devices segment was partly offset by the decline in the Software segment revenue as it decreased by 8.0 percent to EUR 2,113 (2,297) thousand.

In July- September 2025, the gross margin increased to 61.8 from 54.4 percent of last year. The comparison period was negatively affected by an inventory revaluation of EUR 0.3 million.

EBITDA increased and it was EUR -536 (-814) thousand. In addition to the same inventory revaluation that negatively affected the gross margin, the comparison period EBITDA was positively affected by EUR 0.4 million reversal of credit loss provision.

EBIT was EUR -1,172 (-1,400) thousand.

In July- September 2025, net financial items amounted to EUR -378 (-198) thousand mainly consisting of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

January - September 2025

In January - September 2025, Group revenue increased by 23.6 percent to EUR 12,284 (9,941) thousand. Devices segment's revenue increased by 88.8 percent while the Software segment's revenue decreased by 1.7 percent.

The gross margin increased to 64.5 percent from 63.9 percent last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -2,193 (-2,647) thousand and EBIT was EUR -4,056 (-4,460) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR -757 (-52) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

July- September 2025

In July- September 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,043 (-1,434) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -476 (-412) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -328 (681) thousand. The comparison period net cash from financing activities was positively affected by option subscriptions in the amount of EUR 1,069 thousand.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 5,313 (10,963) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -3,681 (-8,343) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 1,844 (2,093) thousand at the end of the period.

January - September 2025

In January - September 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -2,358 (-2,006) thousand.

Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -1,799 (-1,482) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -1,050 (7,298) thousand.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Change, %

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

2,305

813

183.6%

5,240

2,776

88.8%

5,326

Gross profit *

1,247

91

1277.0%

2,951

1,302

126.7%

2,778

Gross margin % *

54.1%

11.1%

56.3%

46.9%

52.2%

EBITDA

238

-510

146.6%

-319

-1,558

79.5%

-1,673

EBITDA margin *, %

10.3%

-62.8%

-6.1%

-56.1%

-31.4%

Operating result (EBIT)

-195

-885

78.0%

-1,553

-2,754

43.6%

-3,343

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-8.5%

-108.9%

-29.6%

-99.2%

-62.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

July - September 2025

In July- September 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 183.6 percent to EUR 2,305 (813) thousand. The revenue growth was driven by very high growth in the US market.

The gross margin was 54.1 (11.1) percent. The comparison period was affected by the previously mentioned inventory revaluation.

EBITDA was EUR 238 (-510) thousand or 10.3 (-62.8) percent of revenue. The comparison period was affected by the previously mentioned inventory revaluation and reversal of credit loss provision.

January - September 2025

In January - September 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 88.8 percent to EUR 5,240 (2,776) thousand. Whereas the primary driver of the growth was the US market, all sales channels but China grew during the period.

The gross margin increased to 56.3 percent from 46.9 percent.

EBITDA was EUR -319 (-1,558) thousand or -6.1 (-56.1) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Change, %

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

Change, %

2024

Revenue

2,113

2,297

-8.0%

7,044

7,165

-1.7%

9,714

Gross profit *

1,481

1,602

-7.5%

4,967

5,044

-1.5%

6,889

Gross margin % *

70.1%

69.7%

70.5%

70.4%

70.9%

EBITDA

381

486

-21.5%

1,257

1,468

-14.4%

1,897

EBITDA margin *, %

18.0%

21.2%

17.8%

20.5%

19.5%

Operating result (EBIT)

180

277

-35.2%

633

858

-26.3%

1,078

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

8.5%

12.1%

9.0%

12.0%

11.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

July- September 2025

In July- September 2025, the Software segment revenue decreased by 8.0 percent to EUR 2,113 (2,297) thousand. Healthcare related revenue remained stable, however, the non-healthcare consulting revenue continued its decline.

Gross margin increased and was 70.1 (69.7) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 381 (486) thousand or 18.0 (21.2) percent of revenue.

January - September 2025

In January - September 2025 the Software segment revenue decreased by 1.7 percent to EUR 7,044 (7,165) thousand. Healthcare related revenue has grown, however, the growth was offset by the decline of non-healthcare consulting revenue.

Gross margin was 70.5 (70.4) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 1,257 (1,468) thousand or 17.8 (20.5) percent of revenue.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

July- September 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,155 (789) thousand. The increase was primarily due to increased marketing efforts and non-recurring consulting costs.

January - September 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 3,131 (2,566) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

9/2025

9/2024

12/2024

Devices

44

49

47

Software

49

47

50

Group common

19

17

18

Total

112

113

115

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2024 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2025 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2024.

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as seven. Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen and Reijo Tauriainen were re-elected and Leana Wen and Sameer Badlani were elected as new members of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:

  • Chairman of the Board EUR 36,000
  • members of the Board EUR 18,000.

In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 1,969,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 1,969,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.

At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chairperson. The committee members were elected as follows:

Audit Committee:

Reijo Tauriainen (Chairperson)

Sameer Badlani

Catherine Calarco

Remuneration Committee:

Ty Lee (Chairperson)

Seppo Mäkinen

Leana Wen

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 19,693,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.11 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2024 which was published on 27 February 2024. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/. The following risks have been updated in connection with the periodic risk review of Q1-2025. In Q2-2025 and Q3-2025 there were no risk updates.

GEOPOLITICS

Optomed operates globally.

Geopolitical tensions may impact the competitiveness of Optomed's supply chain or sales, leading to increased costs or causing potential disruptions for example in the form of tariffs. Optomed's devices are manufactured in Thailand and one of the key markets is in the US and, therefore, potential large tariffs between the US and Thailand may have a negative effect on the Company's business prospects in the US.

LITIGATION

Optomed operates globally and is subject to the laws and regulations of multiple jurisdictions

The Company may be negatively affected by legal or administrative proceedings in different countries directed at the Company or third parties due to back-to-back liability, and the Company faces, from time to time, other disputes and claims related to product liability and intellectual property rights, especially in terms of medical devices in different countries that the Company must consider pursuant to applicable laws. These can result in costs and liabilities for the Company and have a negative effect on its financial position and business prospects.

TRADE SECRETS AND PATENTS

The technologic capabilities are a competitive advantage that the Company must be able to protect.

Technological capabilities, trade secrets and patents are important for the Company's competitive position, and the Company continuously monitors its IPR portfolio. The Company may not be able to protect its trade secrets and know-how which could lead to losing the competitive advantage the Company has. The Company may also be forced to take actions against parties that violate our IPRs and correspondingly to defend against claims for infringing IPR's of other parties, or seek to agree on the use of IPRs. If the Company is not successful in protecting its IPRs or fails to defend against claims of IPR infringements or to agree on the use of IPRs on favourable terms, this can have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and its prospects.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2026

  • Financial Statement Bulletin for 1 January - 31 December 2025, 10 February 2026
  • Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2026, 6 May 2026
  • Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2026, 14 August 2026
  • Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026

For more information, contact

Sakari Knuutti, CFO

E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com

Juho Himberg, CEO

E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

www.optomed.com

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures

Definition

Gross profit

Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses

Gross margin, %

Gross profit / Revenue

EBITDA

Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

EBITDA margin, %

EBITDA / Revenue

Operating result

Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Operating margin, %

Operating result / Revenue

Adjusted operating result

Operating result excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted operating margin, %

Adjusted operating result / Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue

Items affecting comparability

Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.

Net Debt

Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Net Debt /
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Earnings per share

Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares

Equity ratio, %

Total equity / Total assets

R&D expenses

Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures

In thousand of Euro

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Revenue

4,417

3,109

12,284

9,941

15,040

Other operating income

1

0

2

10

10

Material and services

-1,690

-1,417

-4,368

-3,596

-5,374

Gross profit

2,728

1,692

7,918

6,355

9,676

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,172

-1,400

-4,056

-4,460

-5,957

Items affecting comparability

Specific credit risk percent change

0

0

0

383

662

Adjusted EBIT

-1,172

-1,400

-4,056

-4,077

-5,295

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

636

586

1,863

1,813

2,499

Adjusted EBITDA

-536

-814

-2,193

-2,264

-2,796

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Revenue

4,417

3,109

12,284

9,941

15,040

Other operating income

1

0

2

10

10

Materials and services

-1,690

-1,417

-4,368

-3,596

-5,374

Employee benefit expenses

-2,069

-1,984

-6,887

-6,300

-8,931

Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses

-636

-586

-1,863

-1,813

-2,499

Other operating expenses

-1,195

-522

-3,223

-2,701

-4,204

Operating result

-1,172

-1,400

-4,056

-4,460

-5,957

Finance income

127

100

445

460

1,217

Finance expenses

-506

-299

-1,202

-511

-776

Net finance expenses

-378

-198

-757

-52

441

Profit (loss) before income taxes

-1,550

-1,598

-4,813

-4,512

-5,516

Income tax expense

20

21

58

52

66

Loss for the period

-1,530

-1,577

-4,755

-4,460

-5,450

Loss for the period attributable to

Owners of the parent company

-1,530

-1,577

-4,755

-4,460

-5,450

Weighted average number of shares

19,660,683

18,204,631

19,660,683

18,204,631

18,675,167

Basic loss per share (euro)

-0.08

-0.09

-0.24

-0.25

-0.29


Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Loss for the period

-1,530

-1,577

-4,755

-4,460

-5,450

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

404

116

915

77

-329

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

404

116

915

77

-329

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company

-1,126

-1,461

-3,841

-4,383

-5,778

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

4,256

4,256

4,256

Development costs

8,741

8,212

8,288

Customer relationships

554

776

721

Technology

254

356

331

Other intangible assets

345

361

370

Total intangible assets

14,152

13,962

13,965

Tangible assets

790

592

652

Right-of-use assets

1,118

1,057

1,456

Deferred tax assets

13

17

12

Total non-current assets

16,073

15,628

16,085

Current assets

Inventories

2,445

2,677

1,961

Trade and other receivables

3,354

2,999

3,268

Cash and cash equivalents

5,313

10,963

10,467

Total current assets

11,113

16,640

15,695

Total assets

27,186

32,267

31,781

In thousands of euro

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

EQUITY

Share capital

80

80

80

Share premium

504

504

504

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

59,659

59,401

59,608

Translation differences

920

412

6

Retained earnings

-36,169

-31,238

-31,111

Profit (loss) for the financial year

-4,755

-4,460

-5,450

Total equity

20,239

24,698

23,637

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

193

988

790

Government loans

452

645

521

Lease liabilities

698

622

1,017

Deferred tax liabilities

176

253

234

Total Non-current liabilities

1,520

2,508

2,561

Current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

794

794

794

Government loans

193

193

193

Lease liabilities

485

491

495

Trade and other payables

3,955

3,583

4,101

Total current liabilities

5,427

5,061

5,583

Total liabilities

6,947

7,569

8,144

Total equity and liabilities

27,186

32,267

31,781

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-4,755

-4,755

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

915

915

Total comprehensive income for the period

915

-4,755

-3,841

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

Share based payments

51

51

Share options

392

392

Total transactions with owners of the company

51

392

443

Balance at September 30, 2025

80

504

59,659

920

-40,924

20,239

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at
January 1, 2024

80

504

50,936

334

-31,493

20,361

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-4,460

-4,460

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

77

77

Total comprehensive income for the period

77

-4,460

-4,383

Share issue

7,335

7,335

Share based payments

43

43

Share options

1087

255

1,342

Total transactions with owners of the company

8,465

255

8,720

Balance at
September 30, 2024

80

504

59,401

412

-35,698

24,698

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at
January 1, 2024

80

504

50,936

334

-31,493

20,361

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-5,450

-5,450

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

-329

-329

Total comprehensive income for the period

-329

-5,450

-5,778

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

7,322

7,322

Share based payments

43

43

Share options

1,307

382

1,689

Total transactions with owners of the company

8,672

382

9,054

Balance at
December 31, 2024

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the financial year

-1,530

-1,577

-4,755

-4,460

-5,450

Adjustments:

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

636

586

1,863

1,813

2,499

Finance income and finance expenses

-6

73

447

-21

-466

Other adjustments

175

-197

417

252

653

Cash flows before change in net working capital

-725

-1,115

-2,029

-2,415

-2,764

Change in net working capital:

Change in trade and other receivables

(increase

-892

-96

-329

165

-335

Change in inventories

(increase

-61

-41

-559

138

901

Change in trade and other payables

(increase

656

-186

583

169

688

Cash flows before finance items

-1,022

-1,440

-2,334

-1,944

-1,510

Interest paid

-10

-31

-41

-87

-115

Other finance expenses paid

-28

-20

-85

-62

-121

Interest received

17

57

102

87

151

Net cash from operating activities (A)

-1,043

-1,434

-2,358

-2,006

-1,596

Cash flows from investing activities

Capitalization of development expenses

-392

-367

-1,416

-1,351

-1,843

Acquisition of tangible assets

-83

-45

-383

-130

-275

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

-476

-412

-1,799

-1,482

-2,118

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from share subscriptions

0

1,069

0

8,962

9,182

Share issue transaction costs

0

0

0

-540

-553

Repayment of loans and borrowings

-199

-265

-664

-730

-1,053

Repayment of lease liabilities

-129

-124

-386

-394

-494

Net cash from financing activities (C)

-328

681

-1,050

7,298

7,081

Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C)

-1,847

-1,165

-5,207

3,810

3,367

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

7,091

12,106

10,467

7,118

7,118

Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held

69

22

54

35

-19

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,313

10,963

5,313

10,963

10,467

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this Interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2025.

This Interim financial statement is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. These interim financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Reportable segments

Q3/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

2,305

2,113

0

4,417

Net operating expenses

-1,058

-631

0

-1,689

Margin

1,247

1,481

0

2,728

Depreciation and amortization

-433

-202

-2

-636

Other expenses

-1,009

-1,100

-1,155

-3,264

Operating result

-195

180

-1,156

-1,172

Finance items

0

0

-378

-378

Loss before tax expense

-195

180

-1,535

-1,550

Q3/2024

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

813

2,297

0

3,109

Net operating expenses

-722

-695

0

-1,417

Margin

91

1,602

0

1,692

Depreciation and amortization

-375

-209

-2

-586

Other expenses

-601

-1,116

-789

-2,506

Operating result

-885

277

-792

-1,400

Finance items

0

0

-198

-198

Loss before tax expense

-885

277

-990

-1,598

Q1-Q3/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

5,240

7,044

0

12,284

Net operating expenses

-2,289

-2,077

0

-4,366

Margin

2,951

4,967

0

7,918

Depreciation and amortization

-1,234

-624

-5

-1,863

Other expenses

-3,270

-3,710

-3,131

-10,111

Operating result

-1,553

633

-3,135

-4,056

Finance items

0

0

-757

-757

Loss before tax expense

-1,553

633

-3,892

-4,813

Q1-Q3/2024

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

2,776

7,165

0

9,941

Net operating expenses

-1,474

-2,122

9

-3,586

Margin

1,302

5,044

9

6,355

Depreciation and amortization

-1,197

-609

-8

-1,813

Other expenses

-2,859

-3,576

-2,566

-9,002

Operating result

-2,754

858

-2,564

-4,460

Finance items

0

0

-52

-52

Loss before tax expense

-2,754

858

-2,616

-4,512

2024

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

5,326

9,714

0

15,040

Net operating expenses

-2,548

-2,825

9

-5,364

Margin

2,778

6,889

9

9,676

Depreciation and amortization

-1,670

-819

-9

-2,499

Other expenses

-4,451

-4,992

-3,692

-13,135

Operating result

-3,343

1,078

-3,692

-5,957

Finance items

0

0

441

441

Loss before tax expense

-3,343

1,078

-3,250

-5,516

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Finland

2,045

2,220

6,801

6,894

9,340

Rest of the Europe

298

234

1,046

846

1,034

Rest of the World

2,075

655

4,437

2,201

4,667

Total

4,417

3,109

12,284

9,941

15,040

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Products and services transferred at a point in time

3,111

70 %

2,061

66%

8,110

66 %

6,678

67%

10,405

69%

Services transferred over time

1,306

30 %

1,049

34%

4,174

34 %

3,263

33%

4,635

31%

Total

4,417

3,109

12,284

9,941

15,040

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

Trade receivables

2,309

2,073

2,411

Assets related to customer contracts

2,309

2,073

2,411

Advances received

36

144

98

Deferred Revenue

539

290

305

Liabilities related to customer contracts

575

435

402

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses

Q3/2025

Q3/2024

Q1-Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Sales and marketing

-333

-153

-708

-460

-707

Research and development

-33

-61

-245

-192

-297

General and administration

-828

-308

-2,270

-2,049

-3,200

Total operating expenses

-1,195

-522

-3,223

-2,701

-4,204


Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

Chinese customer's trade receivables EUR 1,099 thousand have been written down at the end of Q4 2024. Specific loss allowance is at 100%.

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At September 30, 2025

Current (not past due)

1,861

0.50%

9

Past due

1-30 days

281

1.50%

4

31-60 days

87

4%

3

61-90 days

114

9%

10

More than 90 days past due

30

12%

4

Specific loss allowance

0

100%

0

Total

2,373

31

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At September 30, 2024

Current (not past due)

1,556

0.50%

8

Past due

1-30 days

92

1.50%

1

31-60 days

83

4%

3

61-90 days

67

9%

6

More than 90 days past due

27

12%

3

Specific loss allowance

1,078

75%

809

Total

2,903

831

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At December 31, 2024

Current (not past due)

2,314

0.50%

12

Past due

1-30 days

67

1.50%

1

31-60 days

31

4%

1

61-90 days

9

9%

1

More than 90 days past due

6

12%

1

Specific loss allowance

0

100%

0

Total

2,427

15

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

Non-current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

193

988

790

Government loans

452

645

521

Lease liabilities

698

622

1,017

Total

1,343

2,255

2,328

Current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

794

794

794

Government loans

193

193

193

Lease liabilities

485

491

495

Trade payables

1,214

826

891

Total

2,686

2,304

2,373

?

Total financial liabilities

4,029

4,559

4,700

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Events after the review period

No material events after the review period.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
