Optomed Oyj: Interim Report, January - September 2025

Optomed PlcStock Exchange Release 6 November 2025 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Interim Report, January - September 2025

July- September 2025

Revenue increased by 42.1 percent to EUR 4.4 (3.1) million.

Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 47.0 percent.

Devices segment revenue increased by 183.6 percent to EUR 2.3 (0.8) million.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 202.5 percent.

Software segment revenue decreased by 8.0 percent to EUR 2.1 (2.3) million.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.5 (-0.8) million corresponding to -12.1 (-26.2) percent of revenue.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,043 (-1,434) thousand.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 5.3 (11.0) million.

Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

January - September 2025

Revenue increased by 23.6 percent to EUR 12.3 (10.0) million.

Last Twelve Months (LTM) revenue growth was 27.8 percent.

Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 26.7 percent.

Devices segment revenue increased by 88.8 percent to EUR 5.2 (2.8) million.

Devices segment Last Twelve Months (LTM) revenue growth was 105.1 percent.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 99.8 percent.

Software segment revenue decreased by 1.7 percent to EUR 7.0 (7.2) million.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -2.2 (-2,6) million corresponding to -17.9 (-22.8) percent of revenue.

Key figures

EUR, thousand Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Change, % Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 4,417 3,109 42.1% 12,284 9,941 23.6% 15,040 Gross profit * 2,728 1,692 61.2% 7,918 6,355 24.6% 9,676 Gross margin % * 61.8% 54.4% 64.5% 63.9% 64.3% EBITDA -536 -814 34.2% -2,193 -2,647 17.1% -3,458 EBITDA margin *, % -12.1% -26.2% -17.9% -26.6% -23.0% Adjusted EBITDA * -536 -814 34.2% -2,193 -2,264 3.1% -2,796 Adjusted EBITDA margin *, % -12.1% -26.2% -17.9% -22.8% -18.6% Operating result (EBIT) -1,172 -1,400 16.3% -4,056 -4,460 9.1% -5,957 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -26.5% -45.0% -33.0% -44.9% -39.6% Adjusted operating result (EBIT) * -1,172 -1,400 16.3% -4,056 -4,077 0.5% -5,295 Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, % -26.5% -45.0% -33.0% -41.0% -35.2% Net profit/ loss -1,530 -1,577 2.9% -4,755 -4,460 -6.6% -5,450 Earnings per share -0.08 -0.09 10.1% -0.24 -0.25 1.3% -0.29 Cash flow from operating activities -1,043 -1,434 27.2% -2,358 -2,006 -17.6% -1,596 Net Debt -3,681 -8,343 -55.9% -3,681 -8,343 -55.9 % -8,170 Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) * 1.2 2.5 1.2 2.5 2.4 Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) * 1.4 2.8 1.4 2.8 2.9 Equity ratio * 74.4% 76.5% 74.4% 76.5% 74.4% R&D expenses personnel 332 307 8.4% 993 941 5.5% 1,336 R&D expenses other costs 109 174 -37.7% 467 483 -3.4% 706 Total R&D expenses 441 481 -8.3% 1,460 1,425 2.5% 2,041

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods. In 2024, items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 662 thousand and are related to credit loss with respect to an overdue trade receivable from a customer in China.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

The third quarter of 2025 marked a strong step forward for Optomed. Our strategic focus on innovation and commercialization continues to deliver results, reflected in record revenue growth and improved profitability. With the successful ramp-up of the Optomed Lumo and growing demand for our AI-powered devices, we are strengthening our position as a global leader in handheld fundus imaging and intelligent screening solutions.

Third Quarter Performance

Revenue grew by 42.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 4.4 million, driven primarily by outstanding performance in the Devices segment especially in the United States. Currency-adjusted growth reached 47.0 percent, underscoring broad-based momentum across markets.

The Devices segment achieved remarkable growth of 183.6 percent and currency adjusted growth 202,5 percent to EUR 2.3 million, reflecting strong commercial traction following the expansion of our handheld camera portfolio. We received several midsize capex orders in Q3, which accelerated revenue growth in the US. Over the past year we have increased our market share following the FDA clearance of Aurora AEYE. Many of these systems will be converted into Aurora AEYE units over the coming years.The Software segment recorded revenues of EUR 2.1 million, a decline of 8.0 percent, mainly due to timing effects in project deliveries and price erosion in non-healthcare related consulting business, while the underlying customer base remained stable.

Profitability continued to improve significantly. EBITDA stood at EUR -0.5 million, a clear improvement from EUR -0.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, with the EBITDA margin strengthening to -12.1 percent (from -26.2). This positive development highlights the benefits of higher scale in Devices, disciplined cost management, and improved operational efficiency.

Operating cash flow improved to EUR -1.0 million from EUR -1.4 million in the prior year. At the end of September, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.3 million, supported by a solid balance sheet and an unchanged equity ratio in the mid-70s range.

Strategic Progress

The third quarter was a milestone period in the commercial rollout of the Optomed Lumo, which entered the market as planned. Customer feedback has been highly encouraging, validating the product's design, usability, and AI integration. We have seen strong demand from both existing and new partners, reinforcing our confidence in the Lumo's growth potential for the coming quarters.

In the United States, sales of Aurora AEYE continued to develop positively. With no competing handheld fundus cameras currently cleared for diagnostic AI use, Optomed maintains a unique competitive advantage in this fast-growing segment. We are actively expanding our presence through distribution partnerships and targeted marketing efforts aimed at eye care and primary care networks.

Our collaboration with a global top-10 pharmaceutical company also progressed well during the quarter. Negotiations toward commercialization of our jointly developed algorithm have advanced, underscoring the increasing value of AI-driven screening technologies in medical diagnostics.

In China, our joint venture with Wiser Management Consulting continues to develop as planned. Wiser's deep regulatory expertise and healthcare market insight are proving invaluable as we move from validation toward the early execution phase. These partnerships reflect our strategy of combining technological excellence with strong local market access.

Organizational Development and Cost Initiatives

As part of our efforts to build a more efficient and customer-centric organization, we have initiated a company-wide cost reduction and streamlining program that will take effect during 2026. The initiative aims to simplify our operating structure, improve agility, and align our resources more closely with customer needs and growth opportunities.

These measures are expected to strengthen our profitability and ensure that Optomed is well-positioned to capture long-term growth while maintaining financial discipline.



Outlook

Our outlook for 2025 remains unchanged: Optomed expects full-year revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024. The momentum in the Devices segment, supported by the successful launch of Lumo, an expanding AI portfolio, and a robust order book, provides a solid foundation for continued growth into 2026.



Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear driving profitable growth, expanding our technology leadership in AI and handheld imaging and deepening strategic partnerships across key markets.

I would like to thank our employees, partners and shareholders for their continued dedication and trust. Together we are building a stronger, more innovative Optomed - one that is shaping the future of accessible eye health and preventive care worldwide.

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2025

Optomed expects its full year 2025 revenue to grow strongly compared to 2024.

Group performance

July- September 2025

In July- September 2025, Group revenue increased by 42.1 percent to EUR 4,417 (3,109) thousand, driven primarily by very strong growth in the Devices segment. Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 47.0 percent. Devices segment revenue increased by 183.6 percent to EUR 2,305 (813) thousand. The significant revenue growth in the Devices segment was partly offset by the decline in the Software segment revenue as it decreased by 8.0 percent to EUR 2,113 (2,297) thousand.

In July- September 2025, the gross margin increased to 61.8 from 54.4 percent of last year. The comparison period was negatively affected by an inventory revaluation of EUR 0.3 million.

EBITDA increased and it was EUR -536 (-814) thousand. In addition to the same inventory revaluation that negatively affected the gross margin, the comparison period EBITDA was positively affected by EUR 0.4 million reversal of credit loss provision.

EBIT was EUR -1,172 (-1,400) thousand.

In July- September 2025, net financial items amounted to EUR -378 (-198) thousand mainly consisting of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

January - September 2025

In January - September 2025, Group revenue increased by 23.6 percent to EUR 12,284 (9,941) thousand. Devices segment's revenue increased by 88.8 percent while the Software segment's revenue decreased by 1.7 percent.

The gross margin increased to 64.5 percent from 63.9 percent last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -2,193 (-2,647) thousand and EBIT was EUR -4,056 (-4,460) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR -757 (-52) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

July- September 2025

In July- September 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,043 (-1,434) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -476 (-412) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -328 (681) thousand. The comparison period net cash from financing activities was positively affected by option subscriptions in the amount of EUR 1,069 thousand.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 5,313 (10,963) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -3,681 (-8,343) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 1,844 (2,093) thousand at the end of the period.

January - September 2025

In January - September 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -2,358 (-2,006) thousand.

Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -1,799 (-1,482) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -1,050 (7,298) thousand.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Change, % Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 2,305 813 183.6% 5,240 2,776 88.8% 5,326 Gross profit * 1,247 91 1277.0% 2,951 1,302 126.7% 2,778 Gross margin % * 54.1% 11.1% 56.3% 46.9% 52.2% EBITDA 238 -510 146.6% -319 -1,558 79.5% -1,673 EBITDA margin *, % 10.3% -62.8% -6.1% -56.1% -31.4% Operating result (EBIT) -195 -885 78.0% -1,553 -2,754 43.6% -3,343 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -8.5% -108.9% -29.6% -99.2% -62.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

July - September 2025

In July- September 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 183.6 percent to EUR 2,305 (813) thousand. The revenue growth was driven by very high growth in the US market.

The gross margin was 54.1 (11.1) percent. The comparison period was affected by the previously mentioned inventory revaluation.

EBITDA was EUR 238 (-510) thousand or 10.3 (-62.8) percent of revenue. The comparison period was affected by the previously mentioned inventory revaluation and reversal of credit loss provision.

January - September 2025

In January - September 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 88.8 percent to EUR 5,240 (2,776) thousand. Whereas the primary driver of the growth was the US market, all sales channels but China grew during the period.

The gross margin increased to 56.3 percent from 46.9 percent.

EBITDA was EUR -319 (-1,558) thousand or -6.1 (-56.1) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Change, % Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 Change, % 2024 Revenue 2,113 2,297 -8.0% 7,044 7,165 -1.7% 9,714 Gross profit * 1,481 1,602 -7.5% 4,967 5,044 -1.5% 6,889 Gross margin % * 70.1% 69.7% 70.5% 70.4% 70.9% EBITDA 381 486 -21.5% 1,257 1,468 -14.4% 1,897 EBITDA margin *, % 18.0% 21.2% 17.8% 20.5% 19.5% Operating result (EBIT) 180 277 -35.2% 633 858 -26.3% 1,078 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % 8.5% 12.1% 9.0% 12.0% 11.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.



July- September 2025

In July- September 2025, the Software segment revenue decreased by 8.0 percent to EUR 2,113 (2,297) thousand. Healthcare related revenue remained stable, however, the non-healthcare consulting revenue continued its decline.

Gross margin increased and was 70.1 (69.7) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 381 (486) thousand or 18.0 (21.2) percent of revenue.

January - September 2025

In January - September 2025 the Software segment revenue decreased by 1.7 percent to EUR 7,044 (7,165) thousand. Healthcare related revenue has grown, however, the growth was offset by the decline of non-healthcare consulting revenue.

Gross margin was 70.5 (70.4) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 1,257 (1,468) thousand or 17.8 (20.5) percent of revenue.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

July- September 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,155 (789) thousand. The increase was primarily due to increased marketing efforts and non-recurring consulting costs.

January - September 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 3,131 (2,566) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

9/2025 9/2024 12/2024 Devices 44 49 47 Software 49 47 50 Group common 19 17 18 Total 112 113 115

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2024 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2025 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2024.

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as seven. Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen and Reijo Tauriainen were re-elected and Leana Wen and Sameer Badlani were elected as new members of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:

Chairman of the Board EUR 36,000

members of the Board EUR 18,000.

In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 1,969,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 1,969,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.

At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chairperson. The committee members were elected as follows:

Audit Committee:

Reijo Tauriainen (Chairperson)

Sameer Badlani

Catherine Calarco

Remuneration Committee:

Ty Lee (Chairperson)

Seppo Mäkinen

Leana Wen

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 19,693,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.11 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2024 which was published on 27 February 2024. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/. The following risks have been updated in connection with the periodic risk review of Q1-2025. In Q2-2025 and Q3-2025 there were no risk updates.

GEOPOLITICS

Optomed operates globally.

Geopolitical tensions may impact the competitiveness of Optomed's supply chain or sales, leading to increased costs or causing potential disruptions for example in the form of tariffs. Optomed's devices are manufactured in Thailand and one of the key markets is in the US and, therefore, potential large tariffs between the US and Thailand may have a negative effect on the Company's business prospects in the US.

LITIGATION

Optomed operates globally and is subject to the laws and regulations of multiple jurisdictions

The Company may be negatively affected by legal or administrative proceedings in different countries directed at the Company or third parties due to back-to-back liability, and the Company faces, from time to time, other disputes and claims related to product liability and intellectual property rights, especially in terms of medical devices in different countries that the Company must consider pursuant to applicable laws. These can result in costs and liabilities for the Company and have a negative effect on its financial position and business prospects.

TRADE SECRETS AND PATENTS

The technologic capabilities are a competitive advantage that the Company must be able to protect.

Technological capabilities, trade secrets and patents are important for the Company's competitive position, and the Company continuously monitors its IPR portfolio. The Company may not be able to protect its trade secrets and know-how which could lead to losing the competitive advantage the Company has. The Company may also be forced to take actions against parties that violate our IPRs and correspondingly to defend against claims for infringing IPR's of other parties, or seek to agree on the use of IPRs. If the Company is not successful in protecting its IPRs or fails to defend against claims of IPR infringements or to agree on the use of IPRs on favourable terms, this can have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and its prospects.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2026

Financial Statement Bulletin for 1 January - 31 December 2025, 10 February 2026

Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2026, 6 May 2026

Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2026, 14 August 2026

Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures Definition Gross profit Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses Gross margin, % Gross profit / Revenue EBITDA Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses EBITDA margin, % EBITDA / Revenue Operating result Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Operating margin, % Operating result / Revenue Adjusted operating result Operating result excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted operating margin, % Adjusted operating result / Revenue Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted EBITDA margin, % Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue Items affecting comparability Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions. Net Debt Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16) Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Net Debt /

Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Earnings per share Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares Equity ratio, % Total equity / Total assets R&D expenses Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures

In thousand of Euro Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Revenue 4,417 3,109 12,284 9,941 15,040 Other operating income 1 0 2 10 10 Material and services -1,690 -1,417 -4,368 -3,596 -5,374 Gross profit 2,728 1,692 7,918 6,355 9,676 Operating result (EBIT) -1,172 -1,400 -4,056 -4,460 -5,957 Items affecting comparability Specific credit risk percent change 0 0 0 383 662 Adjusted EBIT -1,172 -1,400 -4,056 -4,077 -5,295 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 636 586 1,863 1,813 2,499 Adjusted EBITDA -536 -814 -2,193 -2,264 -2,796

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Revenue 4,417 3,109 12,284 9,941 15,040 Other operating income 1 0 2 10 10 Materials and services -1,690 -1,417 -4,368 -3,596 -5,374 Employee benefit expenses -2,069 -1,984 -6,887 -6,300 -8,931 Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses -636 -586 -1,863 -1,813 -2,499 Other operating expenses -1,195 -522 -3,223 -2,701 -4,204 Operating result -1,172 -1,400 -4,056 -4,460 -5,957 Finance income 127 100 445 460 1,217 Finance expenses -506 -299 -1,202 -511 -776 Net finance expenses -378 -198 -757 -52 441 Profit (loss) before income taxes -1,550 -1,598 -4,813 -4,512 -5,516 Income tax expense 20 21 58 52 66 Loss for the period -1,530 -1,577 -4,755 -4,460 -5,450 Loss for the period attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,530 -1,577 -4,755 -4,460 -5,450 Weighted average number of shares 19,660,683 18,204,631 19,660,683 18,204,631 18,675,167 Basic loss per share (euro) -0.08 -0.09 -0.24 -0.25 -0.29



Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Loss for the period -1,530 -1,577 -4,755 -4,460 -5,450 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation difference 404 116 915 77 -329 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 404 116 915 77 -329 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,126 -1,461 -3,841 -4,383 -5,778

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 4,256 4,256 4,256 Development costs 8,741 8,212 8,288 Customer relationships 554 776 721 Technology 254 356 331 Other intangible assets 345 361 370 Total intangible assets 14,152 13,962 13,965 Tangible assets 790 592 652 Right-of-use assets 1,118 1,057 1,456 Deferred tax assets 13 17 12 Total non-current assets 16,073 15,628 16,085 Current assets Inventories 2,445 2,677 1,961 Trade and other receivables 3,354 2,999 3,268 Cash and cash equivalents 5,313 10,963 10,467 Total current assets 11,113 16,640 15,695 Total assets 27,186 32,267 31,781

In thousands of euro September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 EQUITY Share capital 80 80 80 Share premium 504 504 504 Reserve for invested non-restricted equity 59,659 59,401 59,608 Translation differences 920 412 6 Retained earnings -36,169 -31,238 -31,111 Profit (loss) for the financial year -4,755 -4,460 -5,450 Total equity 20,239 24,698 23,637 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 193 988 790 Government loans 452 645 521 Lease liabilities 698 622 1,017 Deferred tax liabilities 176 253 234 Total Non-current liabilities 1,520 2,508 2,561 Current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 794 794 794 Government loans 193 193 193 Lease liabilities 485 491 495 Trade and other payables 3,955 3,583 4,101 Total current liabilities 5,427 5,061 5,583 Total liabilities 6,947 7,569 8,144 Total equity and liabilities 27,186 32,267 31,781

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2025 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -4,755 -4,755 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 915 915 Total comprehensive income for the period 915 -4,755 -3,841 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue Share based payments 51 51 Share options 392 392 Total transactions with owners of the company 51 392 443 Balance at September 30, 2025 80 504 59,659 920 -40,924 20,239

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at

January 1, 2024 80 504 50,936 334 -31,493 20,361 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -4,460 -4,460 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 77 77 Total comprehensive income for the period 77 -4,460 -4,383 Share issue 7,335 7,335 Share based payments 43 43 Share options 1087 255 1,342 Total transactions with owners of the company 8,465 255 8,720 Balance at

September 30, 2024 80 504 59,401 412 -35,698 24,698

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at

January 1, 2024 80 504 50,936 334 -31,493 20,361 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -5,450 -5,450 Other comprehensive income Translation differences -329 -329 Total comprehensive income for the period -329 -5,450 -5,778 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue 7,322 7,322 Share based payments 43 43 Share options 1,307 382 1,689 Total transactions with owners of the company 8,672 382 9,054 Balance at

December 31, 2024 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the financial year -1,530 -1,577 -4,755 -4,460 -5,450 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 636 586 1,863 1,813 2,499 Finance income and finance expenses -6 73 447 -21 -466 Other adjustments 175 -197 417 252 653 Cash flows before change in net working capital -725 -1,115 -2,029 -2,415 -2,764 Change in net working capital: Change in trade and other receivables (increase -892 -96 -329 165 -335 Change in inventories (increase -61 -41 -559 138 901 Change in trade and other payables (increase 656 -186 583 169 688 Cash flows before finance items -1,022 -1,440 -2,334 -1,944 -1,510 Interest paid -10 -31 -41 -87 -115 Other finance expenses paid -28 -20 -85 -62 -121 Interest received 17 57 102 87 151 Net cash from operating activities (A) -1,043 -1,434 -2,358 -2,006 -1,596 Cash flows from investing activities Capitalization of development expenses -392 -367 -1,416 -1,351 -1,843 Acquisition of tangible assets -83 -45 -383 -130 -275 Net cash used in investing activities (B) -476 -412 -1,799 -1,482 -2,118 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share subscriptions 0 1,069 0 8,962 9,182 Share issue transaction costs 0 0 0 -540 -553 Repayment of loans and borrowings -199 -265 -664 -730 -1,053 Repayment of lease liabilities -129 -124 -386 -394 -494 Net cash from financing activities (C) -328 681 -1,050 7,298 7,081 Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C) -1,847 -1,165 -5,207 3,810 3,367 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,091 12,106 10,467 7,118 7,118 Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held 69 22 54 35 -19 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,313 10,963 5,313 10,963 10,467

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this Interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2025.

This Interim financial statement is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. These interim financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Reportable segments

Q3/2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 2,305 2,113 0 4,417 Net operating expenses -1,058 -631 0 -1,689 Margin 1,247 1,481 0 2,728 Depreciation and amortization -433 -202 -2 -636 Other expenses -1,009 -1,100 -1,155 -3,264 Operating result -195 180 -1,156 -1,172 Finance items 0 0 -378 -378 Loss before tax expense -195 180 -1,535 -1,550

Q3/2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 813 2,297 0 3,109 Net operating expenses -722 -695 0 -1,417 Margin 91 1,602 0 1,692 Depreciation and amortization -375 -209 -2 -586 Other expenses -601 -1,116 -789 -2,506 Operating result -885 277 -792 -1,400 Finance items 0 0 -198 -198 Loss before tax expense -885 277 -990 -1,598

Q1-Q3/2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 5,240 7,044 0 12,284 Net operating expenses -2,289 -2,077 0 -4,366 Margin 2,951 4,967 0 7,918 Depreciation and amortization -1,234 -624 -5 -1,863 Other expenses -3,270 -3,710 -3,131 -10,111 Operating result -1,553 633 -3,135 -4,056 Finance items 0 0 -757 -757 Loss before tax expense -1,553 633 -3,892 -4,813

Q1-Q3/2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 2,776 7,165 0 9,941 Net operating expenses -1,474 -2,122 9 -3,586 Margin 1,302 5,044 9 6,355 Depreciation and amortization -1,197 -609 -8 -1,813 Other expenses -2,859 -3,576 -2,566 -9,002 Operating result -2,754 858 -2,564 -4,460 Finance items 0 0 -52 -52 Loss before tax expense -2,754 858 -2,616 -4,512

2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 5,326 9,714 0 15,040 Net operating expenses -2,548 -2,825 9 -5,364 Margin 2,778 6,889 9 9,676 Depreciation and amortization -1,670 -819 -9 -2,499 Other expenses -4,451 -4,992 -3,692 -13,135 Operating result -3,343 1,078 -3,692 -5,957 Finance items 0 0 441 441 Loss before tax expense -3,343 1,078 -3,250 -5,516

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Finland 2,045 2,220 6,801 6,894 9,340 Rest of the Europe 298 234 1,046 846 1,034 Rest of the World 2,075 655 4,437 2,201 4,667 Total 4,417 3,109 12,284 9,941 15,040

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Products and services transferred at a point in time 3,111 70 % 2,061 66% 8,110 66 % 6,678 67% 10,405 69% Services transferred over time 1,306 30 % 1,049 34% 4,174 34 % 3,263 33% 4,635 31% Total 4,417 3,109 12,284 9,941 15,040

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Trade receivables 2,309 2,073 2,411 Assets related to customer contracts 2,309 2,073 2,411 Advances received 36 144 98 Deferred Revenue 539 290 305 Liabilities related to customer contracts 575 435 402

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2025 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Sales and marketing -333 -153 -708 -460 -707 Research and development -33 -61 -245 -192 -297 General and administration -828 -308 -2,270 -2,049 -3,200 Total operating expenses -1,195 -522 -3,223 -2,701 -4,204



Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

Chinese customer's trade receivables EUR 1,099 thousand have been written down at the end of Q4 2024. Specific loss allowance is at 100%.

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At September 30, 2025 Current (not past due) 1,861 0.50% 9 Past due 1-30 days 281 1.50% 4 31-60 days 87 4% 3 61-90 days 114 9% 10 More than 90 days past due 30 12% 4 Specific loss allowance 0 100% 0 Total 2,373 31

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At September 30, 2024 Current (not past due) 1,556 0.50% 8 Past due 1-30 days 92 1.50% 1 31-60 days 83 4% 3 61-90 days 67 9% 6 More than 90 days past due 27 12% 3 Specific loss allowance 1,078 75% 809 Total 2,903 831

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At December 31, 2024 Current (not past due) 2,314 0.50% 12 Past due 1-30 days 67 1.50% 1 31-60 days 31 4% 1 61-90 days 9 9% 1 More than 90 days past due 6 12% 1 Specific loss allowance 0 100% 0 Total 2,427 15

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Non-current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 193 988 790 Government loans 452 645 521 Lease liabilities 698 622 1,017 Total 1,343 2,255 2,328 Current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 794 794 794 Government loans 193 193 193 Lease liabilities 485 491 495 Trade payables 1,214 826 891 Total 2,686 2,304 2,373 ? Total financial liabilities 4,029 4,559 4,700

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Events after the review period

No material events after the review period.