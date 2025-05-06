Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Massives Angebotsdefizit: Eric Sprott greift bei DIESEM Silberwert zu - und keiner spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W27C | ISIN: SE0005308541 | Ticker-Symbol: 7X9
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 20:56
0,433 Euro
+5,49 % +0,023
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3780,39612:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology Holding AB Interim Report Q1 - 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SaltX Technology is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that benefits customers, the climate, and society. Today, the company issued its Interim Report Q1-2025.

"SaltX will concentrate on being a world leader in EAC technology (Electric Arc Calciner) and establishing commercial conditions for our innovation. Given the progress we have achieved this year, both technically and commercially, I am firmly convinced that we are on the right path."

- Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology


Presentation of the Interim Report
The report is presented in a video interview where SaltX CEO Lina Jorheden talks about the past quarter, answers questions from shareholders, and describes the plans going forward. Feel free to continue sending questions via email: investors@saltxtechnology.com

CEO interview, Interim Report Q1-2025 with Lina Jorheden - https://youtu.be/Z6UsRZ12awE


FINANCIAL EVENTS

The first quarter

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.2 (16.7)

  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -22.9 (-22.0)

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -18.5 (-19.5)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to MSEK -0.14 (-0.14)


SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

The first quarter

  • Lina Jorheden appointed CEO of SaltX Technology

  • SaltX achieved significant breakthrough at its plant for electrified, emission-free quicklime production

  • SaltX and thyssenkrupp Polysius signed a Letter of Intent to design and engineer fully electrified production facilities

After the end of the period

  • World-Unique steel production using electrically produced quicklime conducted at Björneborg Steel

  • SaltX deepens partnership with SMA Mineral - license agreement signed worth MSEK 20


Download the full report here:
https://www.saltxtechnology.com/investor/news/financial-reports/


Stockholm, May 6, 2025
Board & CEO


For more information, please contact:
Lina Jorheden (CEO) +46 708-25 11 83
Harald Bauer (CFO) +46 708-10 80 34

*************************************************
This information is such information that SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on May 6, 2025, at 08.00 CET.


About SaltX Technology
SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.


Stockholm, 2025-05-06


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.