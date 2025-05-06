SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology Holding AB Interim Report Q1 - 2025

SaltX Technology is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that benefits customers, the climate, and society. Today, the company issued its Interim Report Q1-2025.

"SaltX will concentrate on being a world leader in EAC technology (Electric Arc Calciner) and establishing commercial conditions for our innovation. Given the progress we have achieved this year, both technically and commercially, I am firmly convinced that we are on the right path."

- Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology



Presentation of the Interim Report

The report is presented in a video interview where SaltX CEO Lina Jorheden talks about the past quarter, answers questions from shareholders, and describes the plans going forward. Feel free to continue sending questions via email: investors@saltxtechnology.com

CEO interview, Interim Report Q1-2025 with Lina Jorheden - https://youtu.be/Z6UsRZ12awE



FINANCIAL EVENTS

The first quarter

Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.2 (16.7)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -22.9 (-22.0)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -18.5 (-19.5)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to MSEK -0.14 (-0.14)



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

The first quarter

Lina Jorheden appointed CEO of SaltX Technology

SaltX achieved significant breakthrough at its plant for electrified, emission-free quicklime production

SaltX and thyssenkrupp Polysius signed a Letter of Intent to design and engineer fully electrified production facilities

After the end of the period

World-Unique steel production using electrically produced quicklime conducted at Björneborg Steel

SaltX deepens partnership with SMA Mineral - license agreement signed worth MSEK 20



Download the full report here:

https://www.saltxtechnology.com/investor/news/financial-reports/





Stockholm, May 6, 2025

Board & CEO



For more information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden (CEO) +46 708-25 11 83

Harald Bauer (CFO) +46 708-10 80 34



This information is such information that SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on May 6, 2025, at 08.00 CET.



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.





Stockholm, 2025-05-06