ProAct IT Group AB: Interim report January - March 2025: Increased organic growth, strategic acquisition in the UK and strengthened momentum in the systems business

January - March 2025

Total revenue increased by 2.0 per cent to SEK 1,215.5 million (1,191.3).

Organic growth increased to 1.5 per cent (-2,8).

Adjusted EBITA decreased by -16.4 per cent in relation to a strong comparative quarter and amounted to SEK 79.0 million (94.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.5 per cent (7.9).

Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 60.6 million (76.2).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 48.0 million (60.7).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.79 (2.22).

New cloud services contracts were signed for a total value of SEK 122.4 million (182.7), a decrease of -33.0 per cent.

Recurring revenue (revenue from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 429.3 million (441.5), corresponding to an annual rate of SEK 1,717.1 million (1,766.1) and a decrease of -2.8 per cent.

Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, comments:

''Despite an uncertain macroeconomic climate, we started the year with organic growth of 1.5 per cent. Total revenue amounted to SEK 1,215.5 million, with Business Unit Nordic & Baltics as the driving force. In all other business units, revenue declined in the quarter compared with the same period last year.''



Presentation of the interim report:

Today, 6 May 2025, at 9:30 a.m., President and CEO Magnus Lönn, together with CFO Noora Jayasekara, will present the interim report for the period January - March 2025.



There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.



Link to the webcast



The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available at www.proact.eu after the broadcast.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Noora Jayasekara, CFO & VP Investor Relations, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 318 92 97, noora.jayasekara@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

Interested in news and financial information from Proact? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-06 08:00 CEST.