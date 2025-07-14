Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
WKN: A3CPLX | ISIN: SE0015961222 | Ticker-Symbol: PIU0
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 08:06
9,160 Euro
-2,35 % -0,220
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROACT IT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROACT IT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5808,77015:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProAct IT Group AB: Interim report January - June 2025: Continued growth and good profitability in the Nordic region and the UK - measures in place in challenging markets

April - June 2025

  • Total revenue decreased by 7.9 per cent to SEK 1,171.8 million (1,271.9). Organically, revenues decreased by 7.2 per cent (+5.5).
  • Adjusted EBITA decreased by 21.3 per cent in relation to a strong comparative quarter and amounted to SEK 76.0 million (96.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.5 per cent (7.6).
  • Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 26.4 million (75.9).
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 23.7 million (56.9).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.89 (2.13).
  • New cloud services contracts were signed for a total value of SEK 141.2 million (133.8), an increase of 5.5 per cent.
  • Recurring revenue (revenue from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 430.3 million (442.6), corresponding to an annual rate of SEK 1,721.1 million (1,770.5) and a decrease of 2.8 per cent.

January - June 2025

  • Total revenue decreased by 3.1 per cent to SEK 2,387.2 million (2,463.2). Organically, revenues decreased by 3.0 per cent (+1.3)
  • Adjusted EBITA decreased by 19 per cent in relation to a strong comparative quarter and amounted to SEK 154.9 million (191.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.5 per cent (7.8).
  • Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 86.9 million (152.1).
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 71.7 million (117.6).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.68 (4.37).
  • New cloud services contracts were signed for a total value of SEK 263.6 million (316.5), a decrease of 16.7 per cent.
  • Recurring revenue (revenue from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 859.6 million (884.2).

Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, comments:
"The second quarter of 2025 was characterised by continued strong performance in several parts of the Group - with particularly solid growth and improved profitability in Business Unit Nordic & Baltics and the UK. At the same time, we are working diligently to implement improvements in those business units facing more significant challenges. This dynamic reflects both our resilience and our ability to act.''

Presentation of the interim report:
Today, 14 July 2025, at 13:30 CEST, President and CEO Magnus Lönn, together with CFO Noora Jayasekara, will present the interim report for the period January - June 2025.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Link to the webcast

The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available at www.proact.eu after the broadcast.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu
Noora Jayasekara, CFO & VP Investor Relations, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 318 92 97, noora.jayasekara@proact.eu

About Proact
Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

Interested in news and financial information from Proact? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-14 13:00 CEST.

