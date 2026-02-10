ProAct IT Group AB: Year-end report, January - December 2025: A year of change with focus on profitable growth

October - December 2025

Revenue decreased by 4.8 per cent to SEK 1,208.0 million (1,268.5). Organically, revenue decreased by 4.8 per cent (-7.2).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 5.9 per cent (-12.0) and amounted to SEK 84.9 million (80.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.0 per cent (6.3).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 5.7 million (63.7).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 14.4 million (50.3).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.56 (1.87).

New agreements for cloud services were signed for a total value of SEK 138.1 million (224.3), a decrease of 38.4 per cent.

Recurring revenue (revenue from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 434.9 million (445.3), corresponding to an annual rate of SEK 1,739.6 million (1,781.0) and a decrease of 2.3 per cent.

January - December 2025

Revenue decreased by 3.8 per cent to SEK 4,678.8 million (4,864.2). Organically, revenue decreased by 3.8 per cent (0.6).

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 9.9 per cent and amounted to SEK 316.0 million (350.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.8 per cent (7.2).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 137.7 million (278.0).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 122.7 million (219.9).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.67 (8.15).

New agreements for cloud services were signed for a total value of SEK 650.1 million (643.1), an increase of 1.1 per cent.

Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, comments:

"The fourth quarter of 2025 marks the end of a year of change for Proact IT Group and my first year as President and CEO. We have consistently focused on strengthening profitability across the business, while laying a solid foundation for profitable growth.''

Presentation of the year-end report:

Today, 10 February 2025, at 09:00 CET, President and CEO Magnus Lönn, together with interim CFO Åsa Regen Jansson, will present the year-end report for the period January - December 2025.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Link to the webcast

The presentation will be held in English, and a recorded version will be available at www.proact.eu after the broadcast.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Åsa Regen Jansson, interim CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 722 16 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,100 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT).

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-10 08:00 CET.